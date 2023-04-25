DJ Financial Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2022, Publication of Annual Report & Notice of AGM

Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX) Financial Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2022, Publication of Annual Report & Notice of AGM 25-Apr-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Arix Bioscience plc

Financial Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2022, Publication of Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting

LONDON, UK, 25 April 2023: Arix Bioscience plc ("Arix" or the "Company") (LSE: ARIX), a global venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies, today announces its financial results for the full year ended 31 December 2022 (the "Period") alongside the Annual Report and Accounts together with its Notice of 2023 Annual General Meeting (the "AGM").

Financial highlights

-- Net Asset Value at Period end of GBP226 million (December 2021: GBP255 million); 175p per share (December2021: 198p)

-- Gross Portfolio Value (realised and unrealised) of GBP99.6million (December 2021: GBP118.2 million)

-- Cash as at 31 December 2022 of GBP122.8 million (December 2021: GBP134.2 million)

-- GBP11.1 million of capital deployed into new and existing Core Portfolio companies

Corporate, strategic and operational progress

-- Strengthened the Board of Directors with the appointment of seasoned biotech executives Debra Barker MDas Senior Independent Director and Andrew Smith as Non-Executive Director

-- Demonstrated agile approach to capital deployment in highly volatile market conditions, by limitingcapital deployment in unlisted companies and conserving cash

-- Diversified investment strategy with capital deployment pivoted towards public opportunities and a focuson the Public Opportunities Portfolio for value

-- Tassos Konstantinou will join Arix's investment team as Managing Director following the departure of MarkChin, who has left the Company to pursue other business opportunities

-- Continued disciplined approach to portfolio management with exits from legacy public positions Autolus,LogicBio, and Pyxis, generating aggregate proceeds of GBP7.7 million

Portfolio highlights

-- Portfolio companies are collectively running 11 clinical trials and conducting 9 pre-clinical studies,providing Arix with multiple opportunities for value creation? Disc started Phase 2 studies of bitopertin in patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria andX-linked protoporphyria respectively - Artios initiated a Phase 2 clinical trial with Pol0 inhibitor, ART4215, in combination with Pfizer'sPARP inhibitor talazoparib in patients with BRCA deficient breast cancer - Aura Biosciences presented positive interim data from its Phase 2 trial evaluating suprachoroidaladministration of AU-011 for the treatment of early-stage choroidal melanoma, showing encouraging efficacy andsafety - Harpoon Therapeutics presented interim data from the ongoing clinical trial of HPN328 demonstratingclinical activity and a favourable safety profile in solid tumour patients

-- Well-funded portfolio entering into 2023, with Aura and Disc Medicine collectively raising USD133.9 millionon the public markets in the second half of 2022

-- Disc completed a merger with Gemini Therapeutics to create a NASDAQ-listed company with sufficientfinancing to take it through upcoming clinical data readouts

Post-Period end

-- USD85 million financing co-led by Arix for Ensoma along with acquisition of Twelve Bio to createbest-in-class engineered cell therapy platform

-- Disc Medicine announced USD62.5 million financing led by Bain Capital to advance its portfolio of novelhaematology programmes

-- Arix participated in a USD25m private placement round with a GBP2.8 million (USD3.5m) investment in redeemablepreferred stock to continue to support Harpoon with its ongoing clinical trials

Outlook

-- The Company maintains a selective approach to capital deployment as it works on achieving significantexits in the portfolio

-- Careful portfolio adjustments to continue while bio-pharmaceutical sector headwinds persist, with manyconstituent companies remaining well-funded through 2023

-- With signs that M&A activity is returning to the sector, Arix is well-placed to generate superior returnsthrough its diverse portfolio

Robert Lyne, CEO of Arix, commented:

"As for many, 2022 proved more challenging than we had hoped at the start of the year. Markets were performing worse in the fourth quarter than in the same period in 2021 when life sciences stocks first began a steep fall. In the ensuing market correction, we are seeing a more conservative environment and a flight to quality, with the market oriented more towards value.

"Despite these uncertain times, the factors driving growth in the pharmaceutical industry remain unchanged: an ageing population, a rising prevalence of chronic conditions, and an increasing per capita spend on healthcare in developed and emerging markets underscore the inherent value that the sector has to offer.

"For investors such as Arix, unlocking this value requires recovery in the biotechnology sector markets and an increase in licensing and M&A activity. We are confident that the fundamentals will play through when the macro challenges are no longer weighing as heavily on the markets."

Analyst Briefing: 10:00am BST today, Tuesday 25 April 2023

Management will host a virtual briefing for Analysts at 10:00am BST today. Analysts wishing to join should register their interest by contacting Powerscourt on arix@powerscourt-group.com or on +44 (0)20 7290 1050.

Investor Presentation: 4:00pm BST today, Tuesday 25 April 2023

Management will be hosting a live presentation and Q&A session via the online platform, Investor Meet Company, at 4:00pm BST today.

The presentation is open to analysts and all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via the Investor Meet Company dashboard or at any time during the live presentation via the "Ask a Question" function.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free via: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/arix-bioscience-plc /register-investor

Investors who already follow Arix on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically receive an invitation to the event.

Annual General Meeting

The following documents have today been posted or otherwise made available to shareholders by the Company: 1. Form of Proxy 2. Notice of 2023 Annual General Meeting

3. Annual Report and Accounts 2022

The Form of Proxy is publicly available on the Company's website:

https://arixbioscience.com/investor-relations/document-library

The Annual Report and Notice of AGM is also publicly available on the Company's website:

https://arixbioscience.com/investor-relations/document-library

Copies of the above documents have been submitted to the UK National Storage Mechanism. The documents will therefore shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and at the following address:

Arix Bioscience Plc

Duke Street House,

50 Duke Street,

London,

W1K 6JL,

United Kingdom

Enquiries:

For more information on Arix, please contact:

Registrar and Receiving Agent:

Equiniti Limited

+44 (0) 371 384 2030

Company Secretary:

Kin Company Secretarial Limited

+44 20 8819 6486

Arix Bioscience plc

+44 (0) 20 7290 1050

ir@arixbioscience.com

Powerscourt Group

Sarah MacLeod, Ibrahim Khalil, Nick Johnson

+44 (0)20 7250 1446

arix@powerscourt-group.com

About Arix Bioscience plc

Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies around cutting-edge advances in life sciences.

We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise, and global networks to help accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. www.arixbioscience.com ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC

INVESTING IN LIFE CHANGING SCIENCE

Annual report and accounts 2022

Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns to shareholders.

OUR PURPOSE To generate superior returns for our investors and to make a tangible difference to patients' lives, by investing in a focused portfolio of innovative biotechnology companies addressing areas of high unmet need in healthcare

OUR GOAL Delivery of double digit NAV growth through a diversified portfolio of biotechnology investments

OUR VALUES AND EXPECTATIONS Our values and expectations are at the heart of everything we do and form an important part of our culture.

- Integrity

- Respect

- Transparency

- Collaboration

- Discipline

- Accountability

CONTENTS

Strategic Report . Highlights . At a Glance . Investment Proposition . Chairman's Statement . Chief Executive Officer's Review . Market Insight . Our Investment Strategy . Business Model . Our Strategic Objectives . Key Performance Indicators . Portfolio Review . Broad and Rich Clinical Pipeline . Core Portfolio . Public Opportunities Portfolio . Financial Review . Risk Management . Our Stakeholders . Sustainability Corporate Governance . Corporate Governance Report . Board of Directors . Report of the Nomination Committee . Report of the Audit and Risk Committee . Directors' Remuneration Report . Directors' Report Financial Statements . Independent Auditors' Report . Financial Statements Other information . Shareholder Information . Glossary

STRATEGIC REPORT

HIGHLIGHTS

