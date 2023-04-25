TGS ASA: TGS and 3E Announce Strategic Collaboration to Enhance Wind Farm Planning with Virtual Met Mast Technology in Wind AXIOM

OSLO, Norway (25 April 2023) - TGS, a global energy data and intelligence provider has announced today a strategic collaboration with 3E, a leading SaaS company maximizing renewable energy asset performance with digital solutions & expert services, to integrate Virtual Met Mast time-series data into Wind AXIOM, improving its micro-scale wind data capabilities. Through this collaboration, Wind AXIOM will become the first platform to offer micro-scale wind data time-series with 30m x 30m spatial resolution and 10-minute time granularity, over up to 30 years. This breakthrough will minimize uncertainty in Annual Energy Production (AEP) and reduce risk in engineering tolerances.

Virtual Met Mast (VMM) is a meteorological mast that accurately predicts wind resources at any location using long-term micro-scale time series data of wind and meteorological parameters, spanning up to 30 years. It supports turbine suitability assessments, extreme wind analysis, long-term extrapolation with observation data, and load modeling using wind speed, direction, shear, veer, turbulence intensity, and stability data.

Users can instantly compare VMM's high-resolution outputs with Wind AXIOM's high-quality Numerical Weather Prediction (NWP) model outputs and observation data. VMM's 10-minute temporal resolution, spanning 30 years and including turbulence intensity, provides a deep understanding of wind resources, resulting in optimized energy production estimates and faster project design.

VMM was recently used to assess wind resources in the lease area of Sorlige Nordsjo II (2x1.5GW) and it demonstrated a higher wind speed difference than NWP models. This result is particularly valuable in an auction context where direct measurements are not available, as bidders can quickly leverage VMM integrated into Wind AXIOM to improve their design and optimize their project proposals.

"We are thrilled to partner with 3E to bring this innovative technology to our Wind AXIOM platform to enhance further the wind development insights on offer," said Jan Schoolmeesters, EVP of Digital Energy Solutions at TGS. "This collaboration is an important step forward in our ongoing commitment to providing the offshore wind industry with the most advanced energy data and intelligence solutions. VMM will enable more accurate simulations leading to enhanced decision-making for more efficient and cost-effective wind energy production."

"Partnering with TGS is a big step towards helping wind energy developers succeed. By leveraging the innovative technology of Virtual Met Mast in TGS Wind AXIOM, we are enabling developers to analyze a greater number of sites, minimize missed opportunities, and optimize projections with unprecedented speed and accuracy," said Stef Goossens, CEO at 3E.

Wind AXIOM, launched in 2022, is a unique web-based analytics platform that helps wind developers explore high-valuable areas, prepare bids and develop leases. With fast, easy access to vast amounts of data and advanced analytical tools, Wind AXIOM liberates wind development from spreadsheets and finally takes it to another level - an integrated data map. Learn more about TGS Wind AXIOM here: https://www.tgs.com/wind/analytics-platforms.

About TGS

TGS provides scientific data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. In addition to a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, TGS offers specialized services such as advanced processing and analytics alongside cloud-based data applications and solutions. For more information about our products and services and who we are, visit TGS.com

About 3E

3E is a leading technology & SaaS firm that provides expertise in the fields of wind, solar, and energy storage. As a trusted data services partner, 3E delivers future-proof and easy-to-deploy solutions over a project's entire lifetime. 3E's one-stop digital platform SynaptiQ provides a complete range of leading SaaS solutions for project development, operational asset management and analytics. The company has a proven track record of delivering high-quality solutions spanning more than 20 years across 60 countries. For more information, visit 3E.eu.





