Canadian National Railway Company: CN Updating 2023 Guidance Following Strong First Quarter Performance

MONTREAL, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) today reported its financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) of C$1.82 increased by 38% on an adjusted basis(1) and 39% on a reported basis. CN's scheduled operating plan demonstrated resiliency against Canadian winter conditions.

"We are very proud of our performance this quarter. Safety is at the heart of everything we do and I'm particularly proud of our safety performance. We remain confident in our long-term growth despite current economic uncertainty. Our updated guidance reflects the strength of our scheduled operating model and its ability to drive strong operational results. For the immediate future, we remain focused on running our plan and providing reliable service to our customers."

- Tracy Robinson, President and Chief Executive Officer, CN

First-quarter 2023 compared to first-quarter 2022

Financial results highlights

Record first quarter Revenues of C$4,313 million, an increase of C$605 million, or 16%.

Record first quarter Operating income of C$1,662 million, an increase of C$435 million, or 35%.

Operating ratio, defined as operating expenses as a percentage of revenues, of 61.5%, an improvement of 5.4-points, or an improvement of 5.1-points on an adjusted basis. (1)

Record first quarter Diluted EPS of C$1.82, an increase of 39%, or an increase of 38% on an adjusted basis. (1)

Free cash flow of C$593 million, an increase of 4%. (1)

Operating performance

Injury frequency rate of 1.02 (per 200,000 person hours), an improvement of 17% and accident rate of 1.64 (per million train miles), an improvement of 41%. (3)

Car velocity of 211 (car miles per day), an improvement of 29%.

Through network train speed of 20.1 (mph), an improvement of 20%.

Record first quarter through dwell of 7.1 (entire railroad, hours), an improvement of 22%.

Record first quarter fuel efficiency of 0.902 (US gallons of locomotive fuel consumed per 1,000 gross ton miles (GTMs)), an improvement of 1%.

Updated 2023 financial outlook (2)

In light of the strength of its first quarter results, CN is now expecting to deliver adjusted diluted EPS growth in the mid single digits over 2022 (compared to its January 24, 2023 target of low single digits). (1)

First-quarter 2023 revenues, traffic volumes and expenses

Revenues for the first quarter of 2023 were C$4,313 million compared to C$3,708 million for the same period in 2022. The increase of C$605 million, or 16%, was mainly due to higher fuel surcharge revenue as a result of higher fuel prices, higher export volumes of Canadian grain, freight rate increases and the positive translation impact of a weaker Canadian dollar; partly offset by lower intermodal volumes.

Operating expenses for the first quarter of 2023 were C$2,651 million compared to C$2,481 million for the same period in 2022. The increase of C$170 million, or 7%, was mainly due to the negative translation impact of a weaker Canadian dollar, increased purchased services and material expense and higher labor and fringe benefits expense mainly driven by higher average headcount.

(1) Non-GAAP Measures

CN reports its financial results in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). CN uses non-GAAP measures in this news release that do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP, including adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted operating income and adjusted operating ratio (referred to as adjusted performance measures) and free cash flow. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. For further details of these non-GAAP measures, including a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, refer to the attached supplementary schedule, Non-GAAP Measures.

CN's full-year adjusted diluted EPS outlook (2), ROIC outlook (2) and free cash flow outlook (2) exclude certain adjustments, which are expected to be comparable to adjustments made in prior years. However, management cannot individually quantify on a forward-looking basis the impact of these adjustments on its adjusted diluted EPS, ROIC or free cash flow because these items, which could be significant, are difficult to predict and may be highly variable. As a result, CN does not provide a corresponding GAAP measure for, or reconciliation to, its adjusted diluted EPS outlook, its ROIC outlook or its free cash flow outlook.

(2) Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and under Canadian securities laws, including statements based on management's assessment and assumptions and publicly available information with respect to CN. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. CN cautions that its assumptions may not materialize and that current economic conditions render such assumptions, although reasonable at the time they were made, subject to greater uncertainty. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terminology such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "assumes," "outlook," "plans," "targets", or other similar words.

2023 key assumptions

CN has made a number of economic and market assumptions in preparing its 2023 outlook. The Company continues to assume negative North American industrial production in 2023. For the 2022/2023 crop year, the grain crop in Canada was above its three-year average (or in line when excluding the significantly lower 2021/2022 crop year) and the U.S. grain crop was in line with its three-year average. The Company continues to assume that the 2023/2024 grain crops in Canada and the U.S. will be in line with their respective three-year averages (excluding the significantly lower 2021/2022 crop year in Canada). CN assumes continued pricing above rail inflation upon contract renewals. CN assumes that in 2023, the value of the Canadian dollar in U.S. currency will be approximately $0.75, and now assumes the average price of crude oil (West Texas Intermediate) will be approximately US$80 per barrel (compared to its January 24, 2023 assumption of being in the approximately US$75 - US$80 range per barrel).

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of CN to be materially different from the outlook or any future results, performance or achievements implied by such statements. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that could affect the forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, including factors impacting global supply chains such as pandemics and geopolitical conflicts and tensions; industry competition; inflation, currency and interest rate fluctuations; changes in fuel prices; legislative and/or regulatory developments; compliance with environmental laws and regulations; actions by regulators; increases in maintenance and operating costs; security threats; reliance on technology and related cybersecurity risk; trade restrictions or other changes to international trade arrangements; transportation of hazardous materials; various events which could disrupt operations, including illegal blockades of rail networks, and natural events such as severe weather, droughts, fires, floods and earthquakes; climate change; labor negotiations and disruptions; environmental claims; uncertainties of investigations, proceedings or other types of claims and litigation; risks and liabilities arising from derailments; timing and completion of capital programs; and other risks detailed from time to time in reports filed by CN with securities regulators in Canada and the United States. Reference should also be made to Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) in CN's annual and interim reports, Annual Information Form and Form 40-F, filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators and available on CN's website, for a description of major risk factors relating to CN.

Forward-looking statements reflect information as of the date on which they are made. CN assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect future events, changes in circumstances, or changes in beliefs, unless required by applicable securities laws. In the event CN does update any forward-looking statement, no inference should be made that CN will make additional updates with respect to that statement, related matters, or any other forward-looking statement. Information contained on, or accessible through, our website is not part of this news release.

(3) Based on Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) reporting criteria.

SELECTED RAILROAD STATISTICS - UNAUDITED

Three months ended March 31 2023 2022 Financial measures Key financial performance indicators (1) Total revenues ($ millions) 4,313 3,708 Freight revenues ($ millions) 4,219 3,608 Operating income ($ millions) 1,662 1,227 Adjusted operating income ($ millions) (2)(3) 1,662 1,237 Net income ($ millions) 1,220 918 Adjusted net income ($ millions) (2)(3) 1,220 925 Diluted earnings per share ($) 1.82 1.31 Adjusted diluted earnings per share ($) (2)(3) 1.82 1.32 Free cash flow ($ millions) (2)(4) 593 571 Gross property additions ($ millions) 461 379 Share repurchases ($ millions) 1,199 1,293 Dividends per share ($) 0.7900 0.7325 Financial ratio Operating ratio (%) (5) 61.5 66.9 Adjusted operating ratio (%) (2)(3) 61.5 66.6 Operational measures (6) Statistical operating data Gross ton miles (GTMs) (millions) 115,442 111,066 Revenue ton miles (RTMs) (millions) 59,961 56,554 Carloads (thousands) 1,353 1,346 Route miles (includes Canada and the U.S.) 18,600 18,600 Employees (end of period) 24,718 22,953 Employees (average for the period) 24,403 22,720 Key operating measures Freight revenue per RTM (cents) 7.04 6.38 Freight revenue per carload ($) 3,118 2,681 GTMs per average number of employees (thousands) 4,731 4,888 Operating expenses per GTM (cents) 2.30 2.23 Labor and fringe benefits expense per GTM (cents) 0.70 0.68 Diesel fuel consumed (US gallons in millions) 104.1 101.1 Average fuel price ($ per US gallon) 4.79 4.42 Fuel efficiency (US gallons of locomotive fuel consumed per 1,000 GTMs) 0.902 0.910 Train weight (tons) 9,135 9,442 Train length (feet) 7,756 8,205 Car velocity (car miles per day) 211 164 Through dwell (entire railroad, hours) 7.1 9.1 Through network train speed (miles per hour) 20.1 16.7 Locomotive utilization (trailing GTMs per total horsepower) 194 187 Safety indicators (7) Injury frequency rate (per 200,000 person hours) 1.02 1.23 Accident rate (per million train miles) 1.64 2.78





(1) Amounts expressed in Canadian dollars and prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), unless otherwise noted. (2) These non-GAAP measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. (3) See the supplementary schedule entitled Non-GAAP Measures - Adjusted performance measures for an explanation of these non-GAAP measures. (4) See the supplementary schedule entitled Non-GAAP Measures - Free cash flow for an explanation of this non-GAAP measure. (5) Operating ratio is defined as operating expenses as a percentage of revenues. (6) Statistical operating data, key operating measures and safety indicators are unaudited and based on estimated data available at such time and are subject to change as more complete information becomes available. Definitions of gross ton miles, revenue ton miles, freight revenue per RTM, fuel efficiency, train weight, train length, car velocity, through dwell and through network train speed are included within the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. Definitions of all other indicators are provided on CN's website, www.cn.ca/glossary. (7) Based on Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) reporting criteria.





SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION - UNAUDITED

Three months ended March 31 2023 2022 % Change

Fav (Unfav) % Change at

constant

currency (1)

Fav (Unfav) Revenues ($ millions) (2) Petroleum and chemicals 828 756 10 % 5 % Metals and minerals 529 406 30 % 23 % Forest products 511 426 20 % 14 % Coal 263 195 35 % 32 % Grain and fertilizers 861 604 43 % 38 % Intermodal 1,012 1,056 (4 %) (6 %) Automotive 215 165 30 % 24 % Total freight revenues 4,219 3,608 17 % 13 % Other revenues 94 100 (6 %) (9 %) Total revenues 4,313 3,708 16 % 12 % Revenue ton miles (RTMs) (millions) (3) Petroleum and chemicals 11,019 11,559 (5 %) (5 %) Metals and minerals 7,088 6,263 13 % 13 % Forest products 6,056 5,819 4 % 4 % Coal 5,848 5,368 9 % 9 % Grain and fertilizers 17,018 13,351 27 % 27 % Intermodal 12,259 13,556 (10 %) (10 %) Automotive 673 638 5 % 5 % Total RTMs 59,961 56,554 6 % 6 % Freight revenue / RTM (cents) (2)(3) Petroleum and chemicals 7.51 6.54 15 % 10 % Metals and minerals 7.46 6.48 15 % 9 % Forest products 8.44 7.32 15 % 10 % Coal 4.50 3.63 24 % 21 % Grain and fertilizers 5.06 4.52 12 % 8 % Intermodal 8.26 7.79 6 % 4 % Automotive 31.95 25.86 24 % 17 % Total freight revenue / RTM 7.04 6.38 10 % 6 % Carloads (thousands) (3) Petroleum and chemicals 161 159 1 % 1 % Metals and minerals 237 209 13 % 13 % Forest products 81 78 4 % 4 % Coal 130 118 10 % 10 % Grain and fertilizers 178 145 23 % 23 % Intermodal 512 589 (13 %) (13 %) Automotive 54 48 13 % 13 % Total carloads 1,353 1,346 1 % 1 % Freight revenue / carload ($) (2)(3) Petroleum and chemicals 5,143 4,755 8 % 4 % Metals and minerals 2,232 1,943 15 % 9 % Forest products 6,309 5,462 16 % 10 % Coal 2,023 1,653 22 % 20 % Grain and fertilizers 4,837 4,166 16 % 12 % Intermodal 1,977 1,793 10 % 8 % Automotive 3,981 3,438 16 % 10 % Total freight revenue / carload 3,118 2,681 16 % 12 %





(1) This non-GAAP measure does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. See the supplementary schedule entitled Non-GAAP Measures - Constant currency for an explanation of this non-GAAP measure. (2) Amounts expressed in Canadian dollars. (3) Statistical operating data and related key operating measures are unaudited and based on estimated data available at such time and are subject to change as more complete information becomes available.





NON-GAAP MEASURES - UNAUDITED

In this supplementary schedule, the "Company" or "CN" refers to Canadian National Railway Company, together with its wholly-owned subsidiaries. Financial information included in this schedule is expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted.



CN reports its financial results in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company also uses non-GAAP measures that do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP, including adjusted performance measures, free cash flow, constant currency and adjusted debt-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. From management's perspective, these non-GAAP measures are useful measures of performance and provide investors with supplementary information to assess the Company's results of operations and liquidity. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted performance measures

Adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating expenses and adjusted operating ratio are non-GAAP measures that are used to set performance goals and to measure CN's performance. Management believes that these adjusted performance measures provide additional insight to management and investors into the Company's operations and underlying business trends as well as facilitate period-to-period comparisons, as they exclude certain significant items that are not reflective of CN's underlying business operations and could distort the analysis of trends in business performance. These items may include:

operating expense adjustments: workforce reduction program, depreciation expense on the deployment of replacement system, advisory fees related to shareholder matters, losses and recoveries from assets held for sale, business acquisition-related costs; non-operating expense adjustments: business acquisition-related financing fees, merger termination income, gains and losses on disposal of property; and the effect of tax law changes and rate enactments.

These non-GAAP measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company's net income was $1,220 million, or $1.82 per diluted share. There were no adjustments in the first quarter of 2023.

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, the Company's adjusted net income was $925 million, or $1.32 per diluted share, which excludes advisory fees related to shareholder matters of $10 million, or $7 million after-tax ($0.01 per diluted share) recorded in Casualty and other within the Consolidated Statements of Income.

Adjusted net income is defined as Net income in accordance with GAAP adjusted for certain significant items. Adjusted diluted earnings per share is defined as adjusted net income divided by the weighted-average diluted shares outstanding. The following table provides a reconciliation of Net income and Earnings per share in accordance with GAAP, as reported for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, to the non-GAAP adjusted performance measures presented herein:

Three months ended March 31 In millions, except per share data 2023 2022 Net income $ 1,220 $ 918 Adjustments: Advisory fees related to shareholder matters - 10 Tax effect of adjustments (1) - (3 ) Total adjustments - 7 Adjusted net income $ 1,220 $ 925 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.82 $ 1.31 Impact of adjustments, per share - 0.01 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.82 $ 1.32





(1) The tax impact of adjustments is based on the nature of the item for tax purposes and related tax rates in the applicable jurisdiction.





Adjusted operating income is defined as Operating income in accordance with GAAP adjusted for certain significant operating expense items. Adjusted operating expenses is defined as Operating expenses in accordance with GAAP adjusted for certain significant operating expense items. Adjusted operating ratio is defined as adjusted operating expenses as a percentage of revenues. The following table provides a reconciliation of Operating income, Operating expenses and operating ratio, as reported for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, to the non-GAAP adjusted performance measures presented herein:

Three months ended March 31 In millions, except percentages 2023 2022 Operating income $ 1,662 $ 1,227 Adjustment: Advisory fees related to shareholder matters - 10 Total adjustment - 10 Adjusted operating income $ 1,662 $ 1,237 Operating expenses $ 2,651 $ 2,481 Total adjustment - (10 ) Adjusted operating expenses $ 2,651 $ 2,471 Operating ratio 61.5 % 66.9 % Impact of adjustment - % (0.3 )% Adjusted operating ratio 61.5 % 66.6 %





Free cash flow

Free cash flow is a useful measure of liquidity as it demonstrates the Company's ability to generate cash for debt obligations and for discretionary uses such as payment of dividends, share repurchases, and strategic opportunities. The Company defines its free cash flow measure as the difference between net cash provided by operating activities and net cash used in investing activities, adjusted for the impact of (i) business acquisitions and (ii) merger transaction-related payments, cash receipts and cash income taxes, which are items that are not indicative of operating trends. Free cash flow does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities in accordance with GAAP, as reported for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, to the non-GAAP free cash flow presented herein:

Three months ended March 31 In millions 2023 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,055 $ 570 Net cash used in investing activities (462 ) (101 ) Net cash provided before financing activities 593 469 Adjustment: Cash income taxes for merger transaction-related payments and cash receipts (1) - 102 Free cash flow $ 593 $ 571





(1) Relates to income tax payments of $102 million for KCS merger transaction-related payments and cash receipts. See Note 4 - Acquisition to the Company's 2022 Annual Consolidated Financial Statements for additional information.





Constant currency

Financial results at constant currency allow results to be viewed without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons in the analysis of trends in business performance. Measures at constant currency are considered non-GAAP measures and do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Financial results at constant currency are obtained by translating the current period results denominated in US dollars at the weighted average foreign exchange rates used to translate transactions denominated in US dollars of the comparable period of the prior year.

The average foreign exchange rates were $1.35 and $1.27 per US$1.00 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. On a constant currency basis, the Company's net income for the three months ended March 31, 2023 would have been lower by $42 million ($0.06 per diluted share).

The following table provides a reconciliation of the impact of constant currency and related percentage change at constant currency on the financial results, as reported for the three months ended March 31, 2023:

Three months ended March 31 In millions, except per share data 2023 Constant

currency

impact 2022 % Change at

constant

currency

Fav (Unfav) Revenues Petroleum and chemicals $ 828 $ (33 ) $ 756 5 % Metals and minerals 529 (28 ) 406 23 % Forest products 511 (25 ) 426 14 % Coal 263 (6 ) 195 32 % Grain and fertilizers 861 (27 ) 604 38 % Intermodal 1,012 (21 ) 1,056 (6 %) Automotive 215 (11 ) 165 24 % Total freight revenues 4,219 (151 ) 3,608 13 % Other revenues 94 (3 ) 100 (9 %) Total revenues 4,313 (154 ) 3,708 12 % Operating expenses Labor and fringe benefits 812 (20 ) 753 (5 %) Purchased services and material 593 (13 ) 538 (8 %) Fuel 557 (32 ) 525 - % Depreciation and amortization 448 (11 ) 420 (4 %) Equipment rents 90 (5 ) 95 11 % Casualty and other 151 (7 ) 150 4 % Total operating expenses 2,651 (88 ) 2,481 (3 %) Operating income 1,662 (66 ) 1,227 30 % Interest expense (165 ) 10 (126 ) (23 %) Other components of net periodic benefit income 119 - 125 (5 %) Other income (loss) 1 - (14 ) 107 % Income before income taxes 1,617 (56 ) 1,212 29 % Income tax expense (397 ) 14 (294 ) (30 %) Net income $ 1,220 $ (42 ) $ 918 28 % Diluted earnings per share $ 1.82 $ (0.06 ) $ 1.31 34 %





Adjusted debt-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple

Management believes that the adjusted debt-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple is a useful credit measure because it reflects the Company's ability to service its debt and other long-term obligations. The Company calculates the adjusted debt-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple as adjusted debt divided by the last twelve months of adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted debt is defined as the sum of Long-term debt and Current portion of long-term debt as reported on the Company's Consolidated Balance Sheets as well as Operating lease liabilities, including current portion and pension plans in deficiency recognized on the Company's Consolidated Balance Sheets due to the debt-like nature of their contractual and financial obligations. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as Net income excluding Interest expense, Income tax expense, Depreciation and amortization, operating lease cost, Other components of net periodic benefit income, Other income (loss), and other significant items that are not reflective of CN's underlying business operations and which could distort the analysis of trends in business performance. Adjusted debt and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures used to compute the Adjusted debt-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple. These measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

The following table provides a reconciliation of debt and Net income in accordance with GAAP, reported as at and for the twelve months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, to the adjusted measures presented herein, which have been used to calculate the non-GAAP adjusted debt-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple:

In millions, unless otherwise indicated As at and for the twelve months ended March 31, 2023 2022 Debt $ 16,648 $ 13,383 Adjustments: Operating lease liabilities, including current portion (1) 441 430 Pension plans in deficiency (2) 352 443 Adjusted debt $ 17,441 $ 14,256 Net income $ 5,420 $ 4,841 Interest expense 587 606 Income tax expense 1,748 1,419 Depreciation and amortization 1,757 1,614 Operating lease cost (3) 144 134 Other components of net periodic benefit income (492 ) (433 ) Other loss (income) 12 (31 ) Adjustments: Workforce reduction program (4) - 39 Advisory fees related to shareholder matters (5) 12 30 Transaction-related costs (6) - 84 Merger termination fee (6) - (886 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,188 $ 7,417 Adjusted debt-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple (times) 1.90 1.92



