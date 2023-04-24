CNOVA N.V. - Reaction to Casino Group's Press Release

Amsterdam - April 24, 2023, 18:15 CEST - Cnova N.V. (Euronext Paris: CNV; ISIN: NL0010949392) ("Cnova" or the "Company") and its Board of Directors took note of the press release issued on the date hereof by its controlling shareholder, Casino Guichard-Perrachon S.A. ( "Casino"), in which it is mentioned that Casino is launching the: "solicitation of consents from certain creditors and bondholders of the Casino Group regarding the possibility of initiating conciliation proceedings to guide upcoming discussions with creditors in connection with EP Global Commerce a.s.' proposal on the one hand and the continuation of the Project TERACT on the other hand"1.

As part of the solicitation of consents launched by Casino, Cdiscount, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, will seek the consent from the lenders in respect of the State Guaranteed Loan (Prêt Garanti par l'Etat) entered into on July 30, 2020.

The Company confirms that no decision to request the appointment of conciliators for itself and/or any of its subsidiaries, including Cdiscount, has been taken at this stage and that it remains in full compliance with its financial commitments. The Company will continue to monitor developments concerning Casino.

About Cnova N.V.

Cnova N.V., the French ecommerce leader, serves 8.1 million active customers via its state-of-the-art website, Cdiscount. Cnova N.V.'s product offering provides its B2C clients with a wide variety of very competitively priced goods, fast and customer-convenient delivery options, practical and innovative payment solutions as well as travel, entertainment and domestic energy services. Cnova N.V. also serves B2B clients internationally through Octopia (Marketplace-as-a-Service solutions), Cdiscount Advertising (advertising services for sellers and brands) and C-logistics (end-to-end logistic ecommerce solution). Cnova N.V. is part of Groupe Casino, a global diversified retailer. Cnova N.V.'s news releases are available at www.cnova.com. Information available on, or accessible through, the sites referenced above is not part of this press release.

