PCAS: Net Sales As Of March 31, 2023





Ecully, April 24, 2023

NET SALES AS OF MARCH 31, 2023

PCAS (Euronext Paris: PCA), a specialist in developing and producing complex molecules for life sciences and innovative technologies, has announced the publication of its consolidated net sales as of March 31, 2023.

The PCAS Group has generated consolidated net sales of €66.2 million as of March 31, 2023, a 29.4% increase compared to the same period during the previous financial year (+28.3% at a constant exchange rate).

In millions of euros 2023 2022 % change 2023 At a constant exchange rate % change Sales as of 31 March 66.2 51.2 29.4% 65.7 28.3% Pharmaceutical Synthesis 43.5 31.3 39.0% 43.4 38.5% Fine Specialty Chemicals 22.7 19.9 14.2% 22.3 12.1%





in millions of euros France Other areas Total Net Sales by origin March 31, 2023 49.8 16.4 66.2 March 31, 2022 39.0 12.2 51.2





Pharmaceutical Synthesis

The Pharmaceutical Synthesis business generated sales of €43.5 million, a 39.0% increase compared to 2022 (a 38.5% increase at a constant exchange rate). Rising net sales can be attributed primarily to a higher demand in R&D and in most production sites as well as the price increase policy initiated in 2022 to cope with the rising costs of raw materials, energy and supplies.

Fine Specialty Chemicals

Net sales of Fine Specialty Chemicals totaled €22.7 million, a 14.2% increase compared to 2022 (a 12.1% increase at a constant exchange rate). Business levels are still high in the first months of the year, with a very strong demand for Electronics and Fine Chemicals. A slight slowdown can be observed in the Lubricants business. The industrialization of new products is still at a good level across all sites.

Outlook

In the context of the ongoing dispute with Mithra, PCAS continues to study a temporary reduction in activity in 2023 on the production site where certain workshops are dedicated to the production of Estetrol. At this stage, it is still not possible to precisely assess the consequences of this dispute on future business and results.

As stated in the press release of March 30, 2023, as a consequence, the return to positive results announced for 2023 is delayed.

PCAS Group will continue to benefit from the support of its majority shareholder Seqens (owning 76.66%) for the financing of its activities and its development.

NEXT FINANCIAL DISCLOSURE:

Net Sales as of June 30,2023 - July 27, 2023

ABOUT PCAS

PCAS specializes in the development and production of complex molecules for life sciences and innovative technologies. With about 11% of its net sales earmarked for R&D and a large international footprint, PCAS is the preferred industrial partner for market-leading major global groups. Boasting especially high standards, the company offers a growing range of proprietary products and solutions in leading-edge segments. PCAS generated net sales of €226.4 million in 2022 and employs nearly 1200 people in six countries.

To find out more about PCAS: www.pcas.com



