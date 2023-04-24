Icelandair Group hf.: Publishing of Q1 2023 results

Icelandair will publish its financial results for the first quarter of 2023 on Thursday 27 April 2023. An investor presentation will be webcast in English in relation to the disclosure of the results at 8:30 am on Friday 28 April 2023 at: http://icelandairgroup.is

The presentation and webcast will be available after the meeting on the Company's website.





Contact information

Investors: Iris Hulda Thorisdottir, Director Investor Relations. E-mail: iris@icelandair.is

Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail: asdis@icelandair.is

