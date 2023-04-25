Valmet Oyj: Valmet to deliver key technologies for Henan Longyuan Paper's testliner line in China

ESPOO, Finland, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet Oyj's press release on April 25, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. EEST?

Valmet will deliver key technologies and automation systems for Henan Longyuan Paper's new PM7 testliner line at their mill in Henan province in China. The order also includes a quality control system for the rebuild of their PM3 machine.

The order is included in Valmet's orders received of the first quarter 2023. The value of the order will not be disclosed.

"The good cooperation with Valmet started with the headbox installation project for PM6. Due to Valmet's many references from center press and automation controls in high-speed paper machines, we decided to go with Valmet again for the further expansion of production capacity. Valmet's intelligent technology operating with low carbon emissions fits perfectly together with Henan Longyan Paper's efficient and environmentally friendly concept, contributing to the local economy. We are looking forward to collaborating with Valmet again," says Yuzhou Wang, Vice General Manager, Henan Longyuan Paper.

"We are happy about Henan Longyan Paper's trust in Valmet's testliner concept and project execution plan, and we are convinced that it will contribute to improving machine's performance. We are looking forward to working together with Henan Longyan Paper to make it a successful project," says Fond Zhu, Sales Manager, China, Valmet.

Technical information about the delivery

Valmet's delivery includes a bottom dilution headbox and a Tri-nip press section and an automation package, including Valmet DNA machine controls (MCS), IQ Quality control system (QCS), dilution profiler for headbox, steam profiler, as well as Valmet services.

After the installation, PM7 will produce testliner products with a basis weight between 90-140 g/m2 at a design speed of 1,100 m/min.

About the customer Henan Longyuan Paper

Henan Longyuan Paper Co. Ltd. is a private joint-stock enterprise mainly producing containerboard and high-strength corrugated base paper, with an annual production capacity of 800,000 tons and multiple production lines. It is the largest production and output base of packaging paper in Henan Province.

VALMET

Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:

Fond Zhu, Sales Manager, Paper business line, China, Valmet, tel. +86 139 6262 4146

Valmet is a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. With our automation systems and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our 17,500 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. In 2022, a major milestone was achieved when the flow control company Neles was merged into Valmet. Valmet's net sales in 2022 were approximately EUR 5.1 billion.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

Follow us on valmet.com | Twitter | Twitter (IR) | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram |

Processing of personal data

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/valmet-to-deliver-key-technologies-for-henan-longyuan-papers-testliner-line-in-china-301806422.html