EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
/ Key word(s): Real Estate
CPI Property Group
(société anonyme)
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254
Press Release - Corporate News
Luxembourg, 25 April 2023
CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Fixed-Income Investor Days
CPI PROPERTY GROUP ("CPIPG" or the "Group") is pleased to invite our fixed-income investors to register for property tours and meetings with our management teams, as follows:
15 May: Warsaw
16 May: Berlin
17 May: Prague
"CPIPG is proud of the quality of our portfolio," said David Greenbaum, CFO. "We hope our investors will take advantage of this opportunity to see our properties and meet more of the management team."
Investors are encouraged to RSVP by 10 May to Moritz Mayer: m.mayer@cpipg.com. More details will be provided after registration.
For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations
David Greenbaum Moritz Mayer
Chief Financial Officer Manager, Capital Markets
d.greenbaum@cpipg.com m.mayer@cpipg.com
For more on CPI Property Group, visit our website: www.cpipg.com
Follow us on Twitter (CPIPG_SA) and LinkedIn
25.04.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CPI PROPERTY GROUP
|40, rue de la Vallée
|L-2661 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 264 767 1
|Fax:
|+352 264 767 67
|E-mail:
|contact@cpipg.com
|Internet:
|www.cpipg.com
|ISIN:
|LU0251710041
|WKN:
|A0JL4D
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1615771
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1615771 25.04.2023 CET/CEST