CPI Property Group (société anonyme) 40, rue de la Vallée L-2661 Luxembourg R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254 Press Release - Corporate News Luxembourg, 25 April 2023 CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Fixed-Income Investor Days CPI PROPERTY GROUP ("CPIPG" or the "Group") is pleased to invite our fixed-income investors to register for property tours and meetings with our management teams, as follows: 15 May: Warsaw 16 May: Berlin 17 May: Prague "CPIPG is proud of the quality of our portfolio," said David Greenbaum, CFO. "We hope our investors will take advantage of this opportunity to see our properties and meet more of the management team." Investors are encouraged to RSVP by 10 May to Moritz Mayer: m.mayer@cpipg.com . More details will be provided after registration. For further information, please contact: Investor Relations David Greenbaum Moritz Mayer Chief Financial Officer Manager, Capital Markets d.greenbaum@cpipg.com m.mayer@cpipg.com For more on CPI Property Group, visit our website: www.cpipg.com Follow us on Twitter (CPIPG_SA) and LinkedIn



