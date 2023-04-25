

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - McBride plc (MCB.L) issued a trading update for the current financial year, ending 30 June 2023. The Group stated that new business wins combined with favourable demand levels for private label products, have meant that output levels are more favourable than expected. Customer service levels have continued to improve significantly, delivering better volumes.



McBride plc said the Board now expects full year adjusted operating profit and full year reported loss before tax to be between 5 million pounds and 10 million pounds ahead of current market expectations and for net debt on 30 June 2023 to be 15 million pounds to 20 million pounds lower than current market expectations.



