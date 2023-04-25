

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hammerson plc (HMSO.L), on Tuesday, issued trading update for the three months ended 31 March 2023, and reported like-for-like gross rental income growth of 5%, reflecting robust leasing, car parking and commercialization performance.



Like-for-like net rental income was up 5% benefiting from solid collections, lower bad debt charges and tenant incentive impairments. Gross administration costs declined 13% year-on-year in line with the company's commitment to reduce these by 20% by the end of 2024.



The Group's RCF facility was £613 million, extended to April 2026 with pro forma liquidity of £1.2 billion.



