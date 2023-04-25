New partnership with A1 Bulgaria brings Storytel's offering to 3.8 million Bulgarians

STOCKHOLM, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Storytel, one of the world's largest subscription services for audiobook and e-book streaming, today announced a significant multi-year agreement with A1 Bulgaria - Bulgaria's market leading provider of communications, payment and entertainment services and integrated business solutions. The deal will make Storytel's leading content offering and first-class technology platform available to 3.8 million Bulgarian mobile services subscribers.

A1 Bulgaria is Bulgaria's largest Telco and part of the A1 Telekom Austria Group with currently over 26 million users across seven European countries. The agreement with Storytel will give A1 Bulgaria's 3.8 million mobile services subscribers and new arriving customers an attractive opportunity to sign up for Storytel Bulgaria's world-class offering of over 500,000 international titles, including a rich Bulgarian language catalog featuring the works of popular and bestselling authors such as JK Rowling, Jeffrey Archer, Stephen King, Vasil Popov, Georgi Gospodinov, Katya Antonova, Maria Kassimova-Moisset and Zdravka Evtimova.

"We are very pleased to have reached a multi-year deal with A1. Long-term agreements are becoming more strategically important in the dynamic consumer market, and Storytel's deal with A1 is a good example of how we, as partners, can create value for our customers together," says Johannes Larcher, CEO of Storytel.

Storytel will be part of the exclusive selection of premium services on A1 Bulgaria's platform Select, where close to 4 million Bulgarians, from a total population of 6.8 million, will be offered to sign up for Storytel Unlimited subscriptions.

"The Unlimited subscription is unmatched when it comes to discovering new compelling content and captivating authorships. I'm excited to welcome the A1 customers to our leading audiotainment service studded with hundreds of thousands of hours of quality entertainment in all popular genres from Fiction, Thrillers, Romance and Crime, to Self-Development and stories for children and youth," says Liza Vasileva, Country Manager of Storytel Bulgaria, which was launched in 2018.

Simeon Donev, CMO and member of the Leadership Team of A1 Bulgaria says:

"This deal truly accentuates both A1's and Storytel's commitment to further growth on the Bulgarian market. A1 has a long-term legacy of empowering digital lifestyle for our customers bringing innovative services and exciting digital experiences. The partnership with Storytel will allow A1 Bulgaria to further enrich the innovative and attractive Select services we offer to mobile subscribers to answer their demanding and ever-changing digital life. We are delighted to offer our innovative mobile plans in combination with Storytel's first-class user experience and excellent storytelling to our customers."

About Storytel

Storytel is one of the world's largest audiobook and e-book streaming services and offers more than one million titles on a global scale. Our vision is to make the world a more empathetic and creative place, with great stories to be shared and enjoyed by anyone, anywhere and anytime. The streaming business within the Storytel Group is conducted under the brands Storytel, Mofibo and Audiobooks.com. The publishing business is managed by Storytel Books, and by the audiobook publisher StorySide. The Storytel Group operates in over 25 markets. The headquarters is located in Stockholm, Sweden.

About A1 Bulgaria

A1 Bulgaria, part of A1 Group, is a leading provider of communications, payment and entertainment services as well as integrated business solutions. Offering mobile and fixed services, high speed broadband internet, satellite TV, own interactive TV platform, four sport channels under the MAX Sport brand, financial services, ICT, cloud, and IoT solutions, A1 Bulgaria generated revenues of EUR 640,4 million in 2022 and an EBITDA of EUR 254,4 million.

About A1 Group

A1 Group is a leading digital services and communications provider in the CEE region with more than 26 million customers. A1 Group operates in seven European countries. A1 Group's revenue for 2022 amounted to over EUR 5 billion. A1 Group's portfolio includes voice telephony, high-speed internet, and multimedia services, as well as solutions in the fields of high technology, data transfer and online payments. The group has a stable shareholder - América Móvil, one of the largest telecommunications providers in the world.

