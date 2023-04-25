Kasei Holdings Plc - Fundraise update

25 April 2023

KASEI HOLDINGS PLC

("Kasei" or the "Company")

Fundraise update

Further to the announcement made on 13 March 2023, Kasei Holdings PLC (AQSE: KASH) announces that the Company has received a total of £164,098.80 from Aalto Capital AB ("Aalto") representing 1,367,490 ordinary shares in the Company ("Shares"). The Company commenced legal action but has now reached an agreement with Aalto regarding the remaining 2,799,177 Shares. Aalto has agreed to voluntarily return 2,799,177 Shares to Kasei and will also surrender 4,166,667 warrants at 12p and in return Kasei has agreed to not pursue any further legal action.

The Shares will not be cancelled and will become the property of the Company. The Shares can be sold, allotted, or otherwise disposed of on such terms as the board considers appropriate. Accordingly, there is no change to the issued share capital of the Company which comprises 33,228,351 Shares of £0.01 each, with each share carrying the right to one vote.

The Directors confirm that the shortfall in the fundraise does not impact the working capital position of the Company.

For further information please contact:

Jai Patel

Chief Investment Officer info@kaseiholdings.com First Sentinel

Corporate Adviser

Brian Stockbridge

+44 7876 888 011

brian@first-sentinel.com

About Kasei:

The Company is a technology specialist investor that focuses on cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies.

The Company's goal is to provide investors with broad based exposure to the fast-growing ecosystem of digital assets, managed using traditional financial portfolio construction techniques. The Company also intends to invest in venture capital and private equity investments in the blockchain ecosystem.

The Company will leverage the Board's expertise, experience, and networks in the cryptocurrency sector and management of digital assets and decentralised finance, to drive value creation and to establish the business. The Board has a proven capability in portfolio management to achieve significant growth.

The Company's website is located at https://kaseiholdings.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking" statements and information relating to the Company. These statements are based on the beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Company management. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, except as required by law.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.