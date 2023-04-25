A new CIO is in town: Hollywood sensation Jason Momoa paddles his way to Yas Island Abu Dhabi as the new Chief Island Officer

ABU DHABI, UAE, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yas Island Abu Dhabi, the world's leading leisure and entertainment destination, appoints Jason Momoa to be the destination's newest Chief Island Officer. American actor Jason Momoa assumes the former role of stand-up comedian Kevin Hart who announced the end of his reign as Chief Island Officer earlier this year, after making Yas Island hart-to-beat.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:

https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9164251-new-cio-jason-momoa-yas-island-chief-island-officer/

In the new trailer video, Jason is seen making a casual yet epic entrance on a paddle board announcing that his calling has led him to "this ridiculously awesome job", as the W Hotel façade is lit up to welcome Jason officially, as the new Chief Island Officer of Yas Island Abu Dhabi. In his first statement as Yas Island's new CIO, Jason Momoa looks forward to showing fans how they can LiveItUpLikeMomoa.

Liam Findlay, CEO of Miral Destinations said, "We are pleased to appoint Hollywood sensation Jason Momoa as the new Chief Island Officer for Yas Island Abu Dhabi. We received resounding feedback following Kevin's Hart farewell campaign and we are excited to deliver yet another successful storyline for fans to follow. As Yas Island Abu Dhabi continues to entertain guests with best-in-class experiences and with offerings that resonate with visitors from all over the world, we look forward to raising the bar even higher in the days to come with Jason Momoa as the island's newest officer."

From sliding to splash-tastic adventures at Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi and taking on the world's fastest rollercoaster at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, to drifting like a pro on the iconic Yas Marina Circuit, Jason Momoa is undoubtedly bringing his infectious enthusiasm and 110% energy to Yas Island, in what is expected to be the first of many Momoa moments to come.

To view the video, please click here.

Fans can tune in and watch how to LiveItUpLikeMomoa on Yas Island's social media pages: Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. For more information, please visit: https://www.yasisland.com/

About Yas Island

Located on the golden shores of Abu Dhabi - just 20 minutes from downtown Abu Dhabi and 50 minutes from Dubai, Yas Island offers holidaymakers a diverse mix of leisure and entertainment experiences. From award-winning theme parks such as Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi to incredible attractions such as the record-breaking CLYMB Abu Dhabi, and the thrilling Yas Marina Circuit (home to the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX), visitors are bound to discover a world of entertainment options all within the 25 sq. km island.

Yas Island boasts world-class shopping at Abu Dhabi's largest mall Yas Mall, superb dining at Yas Bay Waterfront, Abu Dhabi's vibrant day to night attraction and award-winning golf at Yas Links golf course. The island offers a year-round line-up of spectacular musical, entertainment and family events and houses ten incredible hotels, including W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, and The WB Abu Dhabi, the world's first Warner Bros. themed hotel. With more than 165 dining experiences, the destination also features indoor and outdoor concert venues including WHITE Abu Dhabi and Etihad Arena - all of which are complemented by a range of visitor services that connect all attractions to one another.

With SeaWorld Abu Dhabi scheduled to open this year, Yas Island continues to add more attractions to its incredible roster.

For more information, please visit www.yasisland.com

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2061326/Yas_Island_Momoa_Arrival.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2061437/Yas_Island_Jason_Momoa.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1979650/4001143/Yas_Island_Abu_Dhabi_Logo.jpg









