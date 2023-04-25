Mediso launches next generation MRI spectrometer spinScan®

BUDAPEST, Hungary, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediso released their next generation MRI spectrometer spinScan® the successor to the previously used console in the nanoScan® MRI product line. The new spectrometer was optimized for MRI applications delivering an ultra-low-noise expandable RF front-end and real-time dynamic shimming.





The spectrometer is interfaced with three Mediso developed software applications to deliver a complete MRI workflow: the Sequence Development Platform for absolute control over the pulse sequences and reconstruction algorithms, the FDA approved and clinically validated InterView FUSION and Nucline for routine acquisition planning, reconstruction, image post-processing and evaluation.

Gergo Bagaméry, Director of Preclinical Product Development at Mediso commented: "Our main goal was to have a dedicated MRI spectrometer that is optimized for image quality, and works seamlessly with our clinically validated software platforms. We believe it is a big jump in performance for our research scanners as well as perfect platform for a potential clinical / OEM product line."

The spinScan® spectrometer is based on a technology that has been continuously developed for 10+ years, featuring an FPGA SoC platform with highly scalable transceiver architecture enabling more than 128 receiver channels and microsecond gradient resolution with closed-loop control via high-speed optical interfaces. Eddy current compensation is realized through digital cross term pre-emphasis adjustment allowing for improved EPI image quality. The spinScan® spectrometer features Mediso's extensive pulse sequence library with a wide range of readily optimized imaging protocols including all relevant anatomical sequences as well as high-end neuroimaging and spectroscopy protocols.

The console creates a future proof platform for all nanoScan® MRI systems, especially empowering the standalone MRI's used for high-end preclinical research applications.

About Mediso:

Mediso, works in the field of medical imaging for 30+ years with a profile of development, manufacturing, selling and servicing standalone and multi-modality imaging devices. The company offers complete solutions from hardware design to evaluation and quantification software for clinical patient care and preclinical research.

Mediso has a leader position in the preclinical imaging market with over 300 commissioned systems around the world. Beyond the market leading nanoScan® PET/CT and SPECT/CT, Mediso also offers standalone MRI and integrated PET/MRI systems based on a cryogen-free magnet with 3T or 7T field strength and a PET insert for simultaneous PET/MRI imaging.

Products are sold directly or through a distribution network in 100+ countries worldwide.

