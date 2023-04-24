ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jim Lally, President and Chief Executive Officer of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (Nasdaq: EFSC) (the "Company" or "EFSC"), said today upon the release of EFSC's first quarter earnings, "We delivered strong results in the first quarter, with high quality loan growth, enhanced liquidity and an improved capital position. In a competitive and challenging environment, we have continued to serve our customers with products and relationship-based services that meet their needs, driving a $75 million increase in customer deposits in the first quarter. Our focus in these areas resulted in a return on assets of 1.7% and a return on tangible common equity1 of 20% for the first quarter. As we look to the remainder of 2023, we believe the strength of our balance sheet and our diversified business model have us well positioned."
Highlights
- Earnings - Net income in the first quarter 2023 was $55.7 million, a decrease of $4.3 million compared to the linked quarter and an increase of $8.0 million from the prior year quarter. Earnings per share ("EPS") was $1.46 per diluted common share for the first quarter 2023, compared to $1.58 and $1.23 per diluted common share for the linked and prior year quarters, respectively.
- Pre-provision net revenue2 ("PPNR") - PPNR of $75.0 million in the first quarter 2023 decreased $3.6 million from the linked quarter and increased $18.0 million from the prior year quarter, respectively. The decrease from the linked quarter was primarily due to a seasonal increase in noninterest expense, partially offset by an increase in net interest income. The increase compared to the prior year quarter was primarily due to an increase in net interest income, partially offset by an increase in noninterest expense.
- Net interest income and net interest margin ("NIM") - Net interest income of $139.5 million for the first quarter 2023 increased $0.7 million and $38.4 million from the linked and prior year quarters, respectively. NIM was 4.71% for the first quarter 2023, compared to 4.66% and 3.28% for the linked and prior year quarters, respectively. Net interest income and NIM benefited from higher average loan and investment balances combined with expanding yields on earning assets, partially offset by higher deposit costs and a decline in average interest-earning cash balances.
- Noninterest income - Noninterest income of $16.9 million for the first quarter 2023 was stable compared to the linked quarter and decreased $1.7 million from the prior year quarter. The decline from the prior year quarter was primarily due to a decrease in customer swap fee income, card services revenue and tax credit income. Lower transaction volumes led to the decrease in customer swap fee income and tax credit income, and the Durbin Amendment cap on debit card income limited card services revenue since July 1, 2022.
- Loans - Loans totaled $10.0 billion at March 31, 2023, an increase of $274.8 million, or 11.4% on an annualized basis, from the linked quarter and an increase of $955.8 million from the prior year period. Average loans totaled $9.8 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $9.4 billion and $9.0 billion for the linked and prior year quarters, respectively.
- Asset quality - The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.38% at March 31, 2023, compared to 1.41% at December 31, 2022 and 1.54% at March 31, 2022. Nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.09% at March 31, 2023, compared to 0.08% and 0.17% at December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively. The provision for credit losses of $4.2 million recorded in the first quarter 2023 was primarily related to the credit impairment of an investment security in subordinated debt of a failed bank, and to loan growth, partially offset by a decrease in the reserve for unfunded commitments.
- Deposits - Total deposits increased $325.5 million from the linked quarter to $11.2 billion as of March 31, 2023. Total estimated insured deposits, which includes collateralized deposits and accounts that qualify for pass through insurance, totaled $7.7 billion at March 31, 2023. Average deposits totaled $10.9 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 compared to $11.0 billion and $11.5 billion for the linked and prior year quarters, respectively. At March 31, 2023, noninterest-bearing deposit accounts represented 37.6% of total deposits, and the loan to deposit ratio was 89.8%.
- Capital - Total shareholders' equity was $1.6 billion and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 8.8% at March 31, 2023, compared to 8.4% at December 31, 2022. The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio, adjusted for unrealized losses on held-to-maturity securities,3 was 8.4% at March 31, 2023 and 7.9% at December 31, 2022. Enterprise Bank & Trust remains "well-capitalized," with a common equity tier 1 ratio of 12.0% and a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.1% as of March 31, 2023. The Company's common equity tier 1 ratio and total risk-based capital ratio was 11.2% and 14.3%, respectively, at March 31, 2023.
The Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per common share, payable on June 30, 2023 to shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023. The Board of Directors also declared a cash dividend of $12.50 per share of Series A Preferred Stock (or $0.3125 per depositary share) representing a 5% per annum rate for the period commencing (and including) March 15, 2023 to (but excluding) June 15, 2023. The dividend will be payable on June 15, 2023 to holders of record of Series A Preferred Stock as of May 31, 2023.
- Liquidity - The Company's total available on- and off-balance-sheet liquidity was approximately $4.4 billion at March 31, 2023. On-balance-sheet liquidity consisted of cash of $285.1 million and unpledged investment securities with a fair value of $449.2 million at March 31, 2023. In the first quarter 2023, the Company pledged additional securities to the Federal Reserve to increase its available borrowing capacity. The Company also has $937.4 million of SBA guaranteed loans, a portion of which could be sold in the secondary market to generate earnings and liquidity. Off-balance-sheet liquidity consisted of $824.1 million available through the Federal Home Loan Bank, $2.7 billion through the Federal Reserve and $140.0 million through correspondent bank lines. The Company also has an unused $25.0 million revolving line of credit and maintains a shelf registration allowing for the issuance of various forms of equity and debt securities.
Net Interest Income and NIM
Average Balance Sheets
The following table presents, for the periods indicated, certain information related to our average interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, as well as the corresponding average interest rates earned and paid, all on a tax-equivalent basis.
Quarter ended
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
March 31, 2022
($ in thousands)
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Loans1, 2
$
9,795,045
$
152,762
6.33
%
$
9,423,984
$
139,432
5.87
%
$
9,005,875
$
96,301
4.34
%
Securities2
2,288,451
17,117
3.03
2,204,211
16,191
2.91
1,923,969
10,969
2.31
Interest-earning deposits
106,254
1,195
4.56
367,100
3,097
3.35
1,781,272
817
0.19
Total interest-earning assets
12,189,750
171,074
5.69
11,995,295
158,720
5.25
12,711,116
108,087
3.45
Noninterest-earning assets
941,445
991,273
902,887
Total assets
$
13,131,195
$
12,986,568
$
13,614,003
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand accounts
$
2,201,910
$
5,907
1.09
%
$
2,242,268
$
4,136
0.73
%
$
2,505,319
$
536
0.09
%
Money market accounts
2,826,836
15,471
2.22
2,696,417
9,509
1.40
2,872,302
1,460
0.21
Savings
732,256
230
0.13
775,488
100
0.05
817,431
66
0.03
Certificates of deposit
670,521
3,053
1.85
524,938
1,017
0.77
607,133
797
0.53
Total interest-bearing deposits
6,431,523
24,661
1.56
6,239,111
14,762
0.94
6,802,185
2,859
0.17
Subordinated debentures
155,497
2,409
6.28
155,359
2,376
6.07
154,959
2,220
5.81
FHLB advances
110,928
1,332
4.87
8,864
104
4.65
50,000
195
1.58
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
215,604
749
1.41
182,362
282
0.61
262,252
60
0.09
Other borrowings
53,885
353
2.66
26,993
378
5.56
22,841
82
1.46
Total interest-bearing liabilities
6,967,437
29,504
1.72
6,612,689
17,902
1.07
7,292,237
5,416
0.30
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
4,481,966
4,763,503
4,692,027
Other liabilities
113,341
119,784
93,518
Total liabilities
11,562,744
11,495,976
12,077,782
Shareholders' equity
1,568,451
1,490,592
1,536,221
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
13,131,195
$
12,986,568
$
13,614,003
Total net interest income
$
141,570
$
140,818
$
102,671
Net interest margin
4.71
%
4.66
%
3.28
%
1 Average balances include nonaccrual loans. Interest income includes loan fees of $3.7 million, $3.7 million, and $5.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively.
2 Non-taxable income is presented on a fully tax-equivalent basis using a 25.2% tax rate. The tax-equivalent adjustments were $2.0 million, $2.0 million, and $1.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively.
Net interest income for the first quarter was $139.5 million, an increase of $0.7 million compared to the linked quarter and an increase of $38.4 million from the prior year period. The increase from the linked and prior year quarters reflects the benefit of higher market interest rates on the Company's asset sensitive balance sheet combined with organic growth. The effective federal funds rate for the first quarter 2023 was 4.52%, an increase of 87 basis points compared to the linked quarter, and a 440 basis point increase over the prior year quarter.
Interest income increased $12.3 million during the first quarter 2023 primarily due to higher interest earned on a larger loan base resulting in a $13.3 million sequential expansion. This increase was partially offset by a $1.9 million decrease in interest on cash balances. Interest on loans benefited from a 46 basis point increase in yield and a $371.1 million increase in average loans compared to the linked quarter. The average interest rate of new loan originations in the first quarter 2023 was 6.53%. The yield on interest-earning cash deposits increased 121 basis points in the quarter but was offset by a $260.8 million decrease in the average balance which reduced interest income in the first quarter 2023.
Interest expense increased $11.6 million in the first quarter 2023 primarily due to a $9.9 million increase in deposit interest expense and a $1.2 million increase in interest expense on FHLB borrowings. The increase in interest expense reflects a shift in the deposit mix from demand deposits and interest-bearing demand deposits to money market accounts and certificates of deposit, as well as higher rates paid on deposits. This deposit shift principally occurred during March following the turmoil in the banking markets. The interest-bearing liability rate was 1.72%, an increase of 65 basis points compared to the linked quarter. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits was 1.56%, an increase of 62 basis points over the linked quarter. The increase was primarily due to higher rates paid on commercial money market accounts, which increased 82 basis points to 2.22% in the current quarter. The total cost of deposits, including noninterest-bearing demand accounts, was 0.92% during the first quarter 2023, compared to 0.53% in the linked quarter.
NIM, on a tax equivalent basis, was 4.71% in the first quarter 2023, an increase of five basis points from the linked quarter and an increase of 143 basis points from the prior year quarter. For the month of March 2023, the loan portfolio yield was 6.40% and the cost of total deposits was 1.04%.
Investments
Quarter ended
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
March 31, 2022
($ in thousands)
Carrying
Net
Carrying
Net
Carrying
Net
Available-for-sale (AFS)
$
1,555,109
$
(161,572
)
$
1,535,807
$
(193,247
)
$
1,392,444
$
(99,304
)
Held-to-maturity (HTM)
720,694
(65,013
)
709,915
(82,133
)
541,039
(48,255
)
Total
$
2,275,803
$
(226,585
)
$
2,245,722
$
(275,380
)
$
1,933,483
$
(147,559
)
Investment securities totaled $2.3 billion at March 31, 2023, an increase of $30.1 million from the linked quarter. The increase was primarily due to a $31.7 million decrease in the unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities primarily due to a decline in longer-term rates in the quarter. Investment purchases in the quarter had a weighted average, tax equivalent yield of 4.79%. In January 2023, $28.4 million of available-for-sale investment securities with a tax equivalent yield of 4.0% were sold at a net gain of $0.4 million and were reinvested in securities with a 4.5% yield.
The average duration of the investment portfolio was 5.5 years at March 31, 2023. Due to the shorter average duration of the loan portfolio, approximately 3 years, the Company leverages the investment portfolio to lengthen the overall duration of the balance sheet, primarily using high-quality municipal securities. The expected cash flow from pay downs, maturities and interest over the next 12 months is approximately $260 million. Investment securities represented 17% of total assets at the end of the current and linked quarters, which is comparable to the Company's historical percentage dating back to 2019. The ratio of investments to assets was 14% in the prior year quarter and was lower primarily due to the high level of on-balance-sheet liquidity due to the low rate environment at that time. The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio adjusted for unrealized losses on held-to-maturity securities2 was 8.4% at March 31, 2023, compared to 7.9% at December 31, 2022.
Loans
The following table presents total loans for the most recent five quarters:
Quarter ended
($ in thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
C&I
$
2,005,539
$
1,904,654
$
1,780,677
$
1,641,740
$
1,438,607
CRE investor owned
2,239,932
2,176,424
2,106,458
1,977,806
1,982,645
CRE owner occupied
1,173,985
1,174,094
1,133,467
1,118,895
1,138,106
SBA loans*
1,315,732
1,312,378
1,269,065
1,284,279
1,249,929
Sponsor finance*
677,529
635,061
650,102
647,180
641,476
Life insurance premium financing*
859,910
817,115
779,606
748,376
695,640
Tax credits*
547,513
559,605
507,681
550,662
518,020
SBA PPP loans
5,438
7,272
13,165
49,175
134,084
Residential real estate
348,726
379,924
381,634
391,867
410,173
Construction and land development
590,509
534,753
513,452
626,577
610,830
Other
247,105
235,858
219,680
232,619
236,563
Total loans
$
10,011,918
$
9,737,138
$
9,354,987
$
9,269,176
$
9,056,073
Total loan yield
6.33
%
5.87
%
5.10
%
4.51
%
4.34
%
Variable interest rate loans to total loans
63
%
63
%
63
%
64
%
63
%
*Specialty loan category
Loans totaled $10.0 billion at March 31, 2023, increasing $274.8 million compared to the linked quarter. The increase was driven primarily by increases in C&I, CRE investor owned, construction and specialty loans. The increase in specialty loans was primarily in sponsor finance and life insurance. Each of the Company's geographic regions increased loans during the quarter. Average line utilization was approximately 42% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to 41% and 40% for the linked and prior year quarters, respectively. The weighted average life of the loan portfolio is approximately 3 years.
Asset Quality
The following table presents the categories of nonperforming assets and related ratios for the most recent five quarters:
Quarter ended
($ in thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Nonperforming loans*
$
11,972
$
9,981
$
18,184
$
19,560
$
21,160
Other
250
269
269
955
1,459
Nonperforming assets*
$
12,222
$
10,250
$
18,453
$
20,515
$
22,619
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.12
%
0.10
%
0.19
%
0.21
%
0.23
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.09
%
0.08
%
0.14
%
0.16
%
0.17
%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.38
%
1.41
%
1.50
%
1.52
%
1.54
%
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
$
(264
)
$
2,075
$
478
$
(175
)
$
1,521
*Guaranteed balances excluded
$
6,835
$
6,708
$
6,532
$
6,063
$
3,954
Nonperforming assets increased $2.0 million during the first quarter 2023 and decreased $10.4 million from the prior year quarter. A net recovery to average loans of one basis point was recognized in the first quarter 2023, compared to nine basis points of net charge-offs in the linked quarter and seven basis points of net charge-offs in the prior year quarter.
The provision for credit losses totaled $4.2 million in the current quarter, compared to $2.1 million in the linked quarter and a benefit of $4.1 million in the prior year quarter. The provision in the current quarter was primarily related to the impairment of an available-for-sale investment security of a failed bank and loan growth. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.38% at March 31, 2023, compared to 1.41% and 1.54% in the linked and prior year quarters, respectively, and is reflective of the trend in credit quality.
Deposits
The following table presents deposits broken out by type for the most recent five quarters:
Quarter ended
($ in thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Noninterest-bearing demand accounts
$
4,192,523
$
4,642,732
$
4,642,539
$
4,746,478
$
4,881,043
Interest-bearing demand accounts
2,395,901
2,256,295
2,270,898
2,197,957
2,547,482
Money market and savings accounts
3,672,539
3,399,415
3,617,249
3,562,982
3,678,135
Brokered certificates of deposit
369,505
118,968
129,039
129,064
129,017
Other certificates of deposit
524,168
411,740
397,869
456,137
468,458
Total deposit portfolio
$
11,154,636
$
10,829,150
$
11,057,594
$
11,092,618
$
11,704,135
Noninterest-bearing deposits to total deposits
37.6
%
42.9
%
42.0
%
42.8
%
41.7
%
Total costs of deposits
0.92
%
0.53
%
0.31
%
0.13
%
0.10
%
Total deposits at March 31, 2023 were $11.2 billion, an increase of $325.5 million from December 31, 2022, and a decrease of $549.5 million from March 31, 2022. The increase from the linked quarter includes $250.5 million in brokered certificates of deposit used for term liquidity purposes in place of FHLB borrowings. The mix of the deposit portfolio shifted from noninterest bearing demand deposits to higher yielding categories in the current quarter primarily due to the competitive interest rate environment. Excluding brokered certificates of deposit, total deposits increased $75.0 million in the current quarter. Reciprocal deposits, which are placed through third party programs to provide FDIC insurance on larger deposit relationships, totaled $486.7 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $205.8 million at December 31, 2022.
Total estimated insured deposits, which includes collateralized deposits, reciprocal accounts and accounts that qualify for pass-through insurance, totaled $7.7 billion at the end of March 31, 2023 compared to $4.9 billion in the linked quarter. The increase in insured deposits was the result of an increase in reciprocal deposits and accounts that qualify for pass-through insurance.
Noninterest Income and Expense
The following tables present a comparative summary of the major components of noninterest income, other income, and noninterest expense for the periods indicated:
Linked quarter comparison
Prior year comparison
Quarter ended
Quarter ended
($ in thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
Increase (decrease)
March 31,
Increase (decrease)
Deposit service charges
4,128
4,463
$
(335
)
(8
)%
4,163
$
(35
)
(1
)%
Wealth management revenue
2,516
2,423
93
4
%
2,622
(106
)
(4
)%
Card services revenue
2,338
2,345
(7
)
-
%
3,040
(702
)
(23
)%
Tax credit income
1,813
2,389
(576
)
(24
)%
2,608
(795
)
(30
)%
Other income
6,103
5,253
850
16
%
6,208
(105
)
(2
)%
Total noninterest income
$
16,898
$
16,873
$
25
-
%
$
18,641
$
(1,743
)
(9
)%
Total noninterest income was $16.9 million for the current quarter, stable with the linked quarter and a decrease of $1.7 million from the prior year quarter. The $1.7 million decrease from the prior year quarter was primarily due to decreases in tax credit income and card services revenue. Lower transaction volumes led to the decrease in tax credit income while the Durbin Amendment cap on debit card income limited card services revenue since July 1, 2022.
Linked quarter comparison
Prior year comparison
Quarter ended
Quarter ended
($ in thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
Increase (decrease)
March 31,
Increase (decrease)
BOLI
$
791
$
773
$
18
2
%
$
1,034
$
(243
)
(24
)%
Community development investments
595
2,775
(2,180
)
(79
)%
2,166
(1,571
)
(73
)%
Private equity fund distribution
1,749
433
1,316
304
%
188
1,561
830
%
Servicing fees
512
181
331
183
%
658
(146
)
(22
)%
Swap fees
250
189
61
32
%
1,156
(906
)
(78
)%
Miscellaneous income
2,206
902
1,304
145
%
1,006
1,200
119
%
Total other income
$
6,103
$
5,253
$
850
16
%
$
6,208
$
(105
)
(2
)%
Community development and private equity distributions included in other income are not consistent sources of income and fluctuate based on distributions from the underlying funds. Servicing fee income may also fluctuate based on prepayment experience and changes to the discount rate used in the valuation of the servicing rights. Swap fee income is generated from customer hedging activities and was higher in the prior year quarter when market rates started to increase. The increase in miscellaneous income from the linked and prior year quarters was primarily due to a gain on the sale of SBA loans and a gain on the sale of investment securities. In the first quarter 2023, SBA loans totaling $8.8 million were sold and $28.4 million of lower-yielding investment securities were sold in January at a gain and the proceeds were reinvested at a higher yield.
Linked quarter comparison
Prior year comparison
Quarter ended
Quarter ended
($ in thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
Increase (decrease)
March 31,
Increase (decrease)
Employee compensation and benefits
$
42,503
$
38,175
$
4,328
11
%
$
35,827
$
6,676
19
%
Occupancy
4,061
4,248
(187
)
(4
)%
4,586
(525
)
(11
)%
Deposit costs
12,720
13,256
(536
)
(4
)%
4,260
8,460
199
%
Other expense
21,699
21,470
229
1
%
18,127
3,572
20
%
Total noninterest expense
$
80,983
$
77,149
$
3,834
5
%
$
62,800
$
18,183
29
%
Noninterest expense was $81.0 million for the first quarter 2023, compared to $77.1 million for the linked quarter, and $62.8 million for the prior year quarter. Employee compensation and benefits increased $4.3 million from the linked quarter primarily due to a $3.4 million increase in employer payroll taxes and 401(k) matches that are seasonally higher in the first quarter each year, and a $3.3 million increase in salaries due to annual merit increases that became effective on March 1, 2023 and an increase in the associate base. These increases were partially offset by a $3.8 million decline in variable compensation that is typically higher in the fourth quarter each year. Deposit costs declined slightly from the linked quarter primarily due to higher year-end settlements that occurred in the linked quarter. Deposit costs relate to certain specialized deposit businesses that are impacted by higher interest rates as well as increasing average balances.
The increase in noninterest expense of $18.2 million from the prior year quarter was primarily an increase in the associate base, merit increases throughout 2022 and 2023, and an increase in variable deposit costs.
For the first quarter 2023, the Company's efficiency ratio was 51.8%, compared to 49.6% and 52.4% for the linked quarter and prior year quarter, respectively. The Company's core efficiency ratio4 was 50.5% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to 48.1% for the linked quarter and 50.6% for the prior year quarter.
Income Taxes
The Company's effective tax rate was 22% for each of the current, linked and prior year quarters.
Capital
The following table presents total equity and various EFSC capital ratios for the most recent five quarters:
Quarter ended
($ in thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Shareholders' equity
$
1,592,820
$
1,522,263
$
1,446,218
$
1,447,412
$
1,473,177
Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted assets
14.3
%
14.2
%
14.2
%
14.2
%
14.4
%
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets
12.6
%
12.6
%
12.6
%
12.5
%
12.7
%
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
11.2
%
11.1
%
11.0
%
10.9
%
11.0
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
8.8
%
8.4
%
7.9
%
7.8
%
7.6
%
Leverage ratio
11.1
%
10.9
%
10.4
%
9.8
%
9.6
%
*Capital ratios for the current quarter are preliminary and subject to, among other things, completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports and ongoing regulatory review.
Total equity was $1.6 billion at March 31, 2023, an increase of $70.6 million from the linked quarter. The increase was primarily due to current period net income of $55.7 million and a $24.4 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive income, primarily due to a net fair value increase in the Company's fixed-rate, available-for-sale investment portfolio. These increases were partially offset by common and preferred stock dividends of $10.3 million. The Company's tangible common book value per share was $30.55 at March 31, 2023, compared to $28.67 and $27.06 in the linked and prior year quarters, respectively.
The Company's regulatory capital ratios continue to exceed the "well-capitalized" regulatory benchmark. Capital ratios for the current quarter are subject to, among other things, completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports and ongoing regulatory review.
1 Tangible common equity to tangible assets and return on tangible common equity are non-GAAP measures. Refer to discussion and reconciliation of these measures in the accompanying financial tables.
2 Pre-provision net revenue is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to discussion and reconciliation of this measure in the accompanying financial tables.
|3 Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio adjusted for unrealized losses on held-to-maturity securities are non-GAAP measures. Refer to discussion and reconciliation of these measures in the accompanying financial tables.
4 Core efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to discussion and reconciliation of this measure in the accompanying financial tables.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company's accounting and reporting policies conform to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP") and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, the Company provides other financial measures, such as tangible common equity, PPNR, ROATCE, PPNR return on average assets ("PPNR ROAA"), core efficiency ratio, the tangible common equity ratio, and tangible book value per common share, in this release that are considered "non-GAAP financial measures." Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that exclude (or include) amounts that are included in (or excluded from) the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.
The Company considers its tangible common equity, PPNR, ROATCE, PPNR ROAA, core efficiency ratio, the tangible common equity ratio, and tangible book value per common share, collectively "core performance measures," presented in this earnings release and the included tables as important measures of financial performance, even though they are non-GAAP measures, as they provide supplemental information by which to evaluate the impact of certain non-comparable items, and the Company's operating performance on an ongoing basis. Core performance measures exclude certain other income and expense items, such as merger-related expenses, facilities charges, and the gain or loss on sale of investment securities, that the Company believes to be not indicative of or useful to measure the Company's operating performance on an ongoing basis. The attached tables contain a reconciliation of these core performance measures to the GAAP measures. The Company believes that the tangible common equity ratio provides useful information to investors about the Company's capital strength even though it is considered to be a non-GAAP financial measure and is not part of the regulatory capital requirements to which the Company is subject.
The Company believes these non-GAAP measures and ratios, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and ratios, provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's performance and capital strength. The Company's management uses, and believes that investors benefit from referring to, these non-GAAP measures and ratios in assessing the Company's operating results and related trends and when forecasting future periods. However, these non-GAAP measures and ratios should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or preferable to, ratios prepared in accordance with GAAP. In the attached tables, the Company has provided a reconciliation of, where applicable, the most comparable GAAP financial measures and ratios to the non-GAAP financial measures and ratios, or a reconciliation of the non-GAAP calculation of the financial measures for the periods indicated.
ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited)
Quarter ended
(in thousands, except per share data)
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
EARNINGS SUMMARY
Net interest income
$
139,529
$
138,835
$
124,290
$
109,613
$
101,165
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
4,183
2,123
676
658
(4,068
)
Noninterest income
16,898
16,873
9,454
14,194
18,641
Noninterest expense
80,983
77,149
68,843
65,424
62,800
Income before income tax expense
71,261
76,436
64,225
57,725
61,074
Income tax expense
15,523
16,435
14,025
12,576
13,381
Net income
55,738
60,001
50,200
45,149
47,693
Preferred stock dividends
938
937
937
938
1,229
Net income available to common shareholders
$
54,800
$
59,064
$
49,263
$
44,211
$
46,464
Diluted earnings per common share
$
1.46
$
1.58
$
1.32
$
1.19
$
1.23
Return on average assets
1.72
%
1.83
%
1.51
%
1.34
%
1.42
%
Return on average common equity
14.85
%
16.52
%
13.74
%
12.65
%
12.87
%
ROATCE1
19.93
%
22.62
%
18.82
%
17.44
%
17.49
%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
4.71
%
4.66
%
4.10
%
3.55
%
3.28
%
Efficiency ratio
51.77
%
49.55
%
51.47
%
52.84
%
52.42
%
Core efficiency ratio1
50.47
%
48.10
%
49.80
%
51.03
%
50.60
%
Loans
$
10,011,918
$
9,737,138
$
9,354,987
$
9,269,176
$
9,056,073
Average loans
$
9,795,045
$
9,423,984
$
9,230,738
$
9,109,131
$
9,005,875
Assets
$
13,325,982
$
13,054,172
$
12,994,787
$
13,084,506
$
13,706,769
Average assets
$
13,131,195
$
12,986,568
$
13,158,121
$
13,528,474
$
13,614,003
Deposits
$
11,154,636
$
10,829,150
$
11,057,594
$
11,092,618
$
11,704,135
Average deposits
$
10,913,489
$
11,002,614
$
11,154,895
$
11,530,432
$
11,494,212
Period end common shares outstanding
37,311
37,253
37,223
37,206
37,516
Dividends per common share
$
0.25
$
0.24
$
0.23
$
0.22
$
0.21
Tangible book value per common share
$
30.55
$
28.67
$
26.62
$
26.63
$
27.06
Tangible common equity to tangible assets1
8.81
%
8.43
%
7.86
%
7.80
%
7.62
%
Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted assets
14.3
%
14.2
%
14.2
%
14.2
%
14.4
%
1Refer to Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures table for a reconciliation of these measures to GAAP.
ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)
Quarter ended
($ in thousands, except per share data)
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
INCOME STATEMENTS
NET INTEREST INCOME
Interest income
$
169,033
$
156,737
$
135,695
$
116,069
$
106,581
Interest expense
29,504
17,902
11,405
6,456
5,416
Net interest income
139,529
138,835
124,290
109,613
101,165
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
4,183
2,123
676
658
(4,068
)
Net interest income after provision (benefit) for credit losses
135,346
136,712
123,614
108,955
105,233
NONINTEREST INCOME
Deposit service charges
4,128
4,463
4,951
4,749
4,163
Wealth management revenue
2,516
2,423
2,432
2,533
2,622
Card services revenue
2,338
2,345
2,652
3,514
3,040
Tax credit income (loss)
1,813
2,389
(3,625
)
1,186
2,608
Other income
6,103
5,253
3,044
2,212
6,208
Total noninterest income
16,898
16,873
9,454
14,194
18,641
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Employee compensation and benefits
42,503
38,175
36,999
36,028
35,827
Occupancy
4,061
4,248
4,497
4,309
4,586
Deposit costs
12,720
13,256
7,661
5,905
4,260
Other expense
21,699
21,470
19,686
19,182
18,127
Total noninterest expense
80,983
77,149
68,843
65,424
62,800
Income before income tax expense
71,261
76,436
64,225
57,725
61,074
Income tax expense
15,523
16,435
14,025
12,576
13,381
Net income
$
55,738
$
60,001
$
50,200
$
45,149
$
47,693
Preferred stock dividends
938
937
937
938
1,229
Net income available to common shareholders
$
54,800
$
59,064
$
49,263
$
44,211
$
46,464
Basic earnings per common share
$
1.47
$
1.59
$
1.32
$
1.19
$
1.23
Diluted earnings per common share
$
1.46
$
1.58
$
1.32
$
1.19
$
1.23
ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)
Quarter ended
($ in thousands)
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
BALANCE SHEETS
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
210,813
$
229,580
$
264,078
$
271,763
$
252,706
Interest-earning deposits
81,241
69,808
489,825
680,343
1,735,708
Debt and equity investments
2,338,746
2,309,512
2,171,942
2,172,318
1,993,927
Loans held for sale
261
1,228
785
4,615
4,270
Loans
10,011,918
9,737,138
9,354,987
9,269,176
9,056,073
Allowance for credit losses
(138,295
)
(136,932
)
(140,572
)
(140,546
)
(139,212
)
Total loans, net
9,873,623
9,600,206
9,214,415
9,128,630
8,916,861
Fixed assets, net
42,340
42,985
43,882
46,028
46,900
Goodwill
365,164
365,164
365,164
365,164
365,164
Intangible assets, net
15,680
16,919
18,217
19,528
20,855
Other assets
398,114
418,770
426,479
396,117
370,378
Total assets
$
13,325,982
$
13,054,172
$
12,994,787
$
13,084,506
$
13,706,769
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
4,192,523
$
4,642,732
$
4,642,539
$
4,746,478
$
4,881,043
Interest-bearing deposits
6,962,113
6,186,418
6,415,055
6,346,140
6,823,092
Total deposits
11,154,636
10,829,150
11,057,594
11,092,618
11,704,135
Subordinated debentures and notes
155,569
155,433
155,298
155,164
155,031
FHLB advances
100,000
100,000
-
50,000
50,000
Other borrowings
213,489
324,119
197,422
226,695
228,846
Other liabilities
109,468
123,207
138,255
112,617
95,580
Total liabilities
11,733,162
11,531,909
11,548,569
11,637,094
12,233,592
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred stock
71,988
71,988
71,988
71,988
71,988
Common stock
373
373
372
372
395
Treasury stock
-
-
-
-
(73,528
)
Additional paid-in capital
984,281
982,660
979,543
976,684
1,010,446
Retained earnings
642,153
597,574
547,506
506,849
523,136
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(105,975
)
(130,332
)
(153,191
)
(108,481
)
(59,260
)
Total shareholders' equity
1,592,820
1,522,263
1,446,218
1,447,412
1,473,177
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
13,325,982
$
13,054,172
$
12,994,787
$
13,084,506
$
13,706,769
ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)
Quarter ended
($ in thousands)
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
LOAN PORTFOLIO
Commercial and industrial
$
4,032,189
$
3,859,882
$
3,709,893
$
3,596,701
$
3,398,723
Commercial real estate
4,699,302
4,628,371
4,438,647
4,294,375
4,278,138
Construction real estate
663,264
611,565
583,649
724,163
702,630
Residential real estate
364,059
395,537
397,450
413,727
432,639
Other
253,104
241,783
225,348
240,210
243,943
Total loans
$
10,011,918
$
9,737,138
$
9,354,987
$
9,269,176
$
9,056,073
DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO
Noninterest-bearing demand accounts
$
4,192,523
$
4,642,732
$
4,642,539
$
4,746,478
$
4,881,043
Interest-bearing demand accounts
2,395,901
2,256,295
2,270,898
2,197,957
2,547,482
Money market and savings accounts
3,672,539
3,399,415
3,617,249
3,562,982
3,678,135
Brokered certificates of deposit
369,505
118,968
129,039
129,064
129,017
Other certificates of deposit
524,168
411,740
397,869
456,137
468,458
Total deposits
$
11,154,636
$
10,829,150
$
11,057,594
$
11,092,618
$
11,704,135
AVERAGE BALANCES
Loans
$
9,795,045
$
9,423,984
$
9,230,738
$
9,109,131
$
9,005,875
Securities
2,288,451
2,204,211
2,202,255
2,068,119
1,923,969
Interest-earning assets
12,189,750
11,995,295
12,198,251
12,579,211
12,711,116
Assets
13,131,195
12,986,568
13,158,121
13,528,474
13,614,003
Deposits
10,913,489
11,002,614
11,154,895
11,530,432
11,494,212
Shareholders' equity
1,568,451
1,490,592
1,494,504
1,474,267
1,536,221
Tangible common equity1
1,115,052
1,035,896
1,038,495
1,016,940
1,077,529
YIELDS (tax equivalent)
Loans
6.33
%
5.87
%
5.10
%
4.51
%
4.34
%
Securities
3.03
2.91
2.65
2.51
2.31
Interest-earning assets
5.69
5.25
4.47
3.76
3.45
Interest-bearing deposits
1.56
0.94
0.54
0.24
0.17
Deposits
0.92
0.53
0.31
0.13
0.10
Subordinated debentures and notes
6.28
6.07
5.91
5.84
5.81
FHLB advances and other borrowed funds
2.60
1.39
0.66
0.51
0.41
Interest-bearing liabilities
1.72
1.07
0.67
0.37
0.30
Net interest margin
4.71
4.66
4.10
3.55
3.28
1Refer to Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures table for a reconciliation of these measures to GAAP.
ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)
Quarter ended
(in thousands, except per share data)
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
ASSET QUALITY
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
$
(264
)
$
2,075
$
478
$
(175
)
$
1,521
Nonperforming loans
11,972
9,981
18,184
19,560
21,160
Classified assets
110,384
99,122
98,078
96,801
93,199
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.12
%
0.10
%
0.19
%
0.21
%
0.23
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.09
%
0.08
%
0.14
%
0.16
%
0.17
%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.38
%
1.41
%
1.50
%
1.52
%
1.54
%
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
1,155.2
%
1,371.9
%
773.1
%
718.5
%
657.9
%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans -annualized
(0.01
)%
0.09
%
0.02
%
(0.01
)%
0.07
%
WEALTH MANAGEMENT
Trust assets under management
$
1,956,146
$
1,885,394
$
1,691,230
$
1,757,228
$
1,943,428
MARKET DATA
Book value per common share
$
40.76
$
38.93
$
36.92
$
36.97
$
37.35
Tangible book value per common share1
$
30.55
$
28.67
$
26.62
$
26.63
$
27.06
Market value per share
$
44.59
$
48.96
$
44.04
$
41.50
$
47.31
Period end common shares outstanding
37,311
37,253
37,223
37,206
37,516
Average basic common shares
37,305
37,257
37,241
37,243
37,788
Average diluted common shares
37,487
37,415
37,348
37,282
37,858
CAPITAL
Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted assets
14.3
%
14.2
%
14.2
%
14.2
%
14.4
%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
12.6
%
12.6
%
12.6
%
12.5
%
12.7
%
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
11.2
%
11.1
%
11.0
%
10.9
%
11.0
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets1
8.8
%
8.4
%
7.9
%
7.8
%
7.6
%
1Refer to Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures table for a reconciliation of these measures to GAAP.
ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
Quarter ended
($ in thousands)
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
CORE EFFICIENCY RATIO
Net interest income (GAAP)
$
139,529
$
138,835
$
124,290
$
109,613
$
101,165
Tax-equivalent adjustment
2,041
1,983
1,854
1,699
1,506
Noninterest income (GAAP)
16,898
16,873
9,454
14,194
18,641
Less gain on sale of investment securities
381
-
-
-
-
Less gain (loss) on sale of other real estate owned
90
-
(22
)
(90
)
19
Core revenue (non-GAAP)
157,997
157,691
135,620
125,596
121,293
Noninterest expense (GAAP)
80,983
77,149
68,843
65,424
62,800
Less amortization on intangibles
1,239
1,299
1,310
1,328
1,430
Core noninterest expense (non-GAAP)
79,744
75,850
67,533
64,096
61,370
Core efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
50.47
%
48.10
%
49.80
%
51.03
%
50.60
%
Quarter ended
($ in thousands)
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY, TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AND TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY RATIO
Shareholders' equity
$
1,592,820
$
1,522,263
$
1,446,218
$
1,447,412
$
1,473,177
Less preferred stock
71,988
71,988
71,988
71,988
71,988
Less goodwill
365,164
365,164
365,164
365,164
365,164
Less intangible assets
15,680
16,919
18,217
19,528
20,855
Tangible common equity
$
1,139,988
$
1,068,192
$
990,849
$
990,732
$
1,015,170
Less net unrealized losses on HTM portfolio, after tax of 25.2%
48,630
61,435
81,752
60,512
36,095
Tangible common equity adjusted for unrealized losses on HTM securities
$
1,091,358
$
1,006,757
$
909,097
$
930,220
$
979,075
Common shares outstanding
37,311
37,253
37,223
37,206
37,516
Tangible book value per share
$
30.55
$
28.67
$
26.62
$
26.63
$
27.06
Total assets
$
13,325,982
$
13,054,172
$
12,994,787
$
13,084,506
$
13,706,769
Less goodwill
365,164
365,164
365,164
365,164
365,164
Less intangible assets
15,680
16,919
18,217
19,528
20,855
Tangible assets
$
12,945,138
$
12,672,089
$
12,611,406
$
12,699,814
$
13,320,750
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
8.81
%
8.43
%
7.86
%
7.80
%
7.62
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets adjusted for unrealized losses on HTM securities
8.43
%
7.94
%
7.21
%
7.32
%
7.35
%
Quarter Ended
($ in thousands)
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY (ROATCE)
Average shareholder's equity
$
1,568,451
$
1,490,592
$
1,494,504
$
1,474,267
$
1,536,221
Less average preferred stock
71,988
71,988
71,988
71,988
71,988
Less average goodwill
365,164
365,164
365,164
365,164
365,164
Less average intangible assets
16,247
17,544
18,857
20,175
21,540
Average tangible common equity
$
1,115,052
$
1,035,896
$
1,038,495
$
1,016,940
$
1,077,529
Net income available to common shareholders (GAAP)
$
54,800
$
59,064
$
49,263
$
44,211
$
46,464
ROATCE
19.93
%
22.62
%
18.82
%
17.44
%
17.49
%
Quarter ended
($ in thousands)
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
CALCULATION OF PRE-PROVISION NET REVENUE (PPNR)
Net interest income
$
139,529
$
138,835
$
124,290
$
109,613
$
101,165
Noninterest income
16,898
16,873
9,454
14,194
18,641
Less gain on sale of investment securities
381
-
-
-
-
Less gain (loss) on sale of other real estate owned
90
-
(22
)
(90
)
19
Less noninterest expense
80,983
77,149
68,843
65,424
62,800
PPNR
$
74,973
$
78,559
$
64,923
$
58,473
$
56,987
Average assets
$
13,131,195
$
12,986,568
$
13,158,121
$
13,528,474
$
13,614,003
ROAA - GAAP net income
1.72
%
1.83
%
1.51
%
1.34
%
1.42
%
PPNR ROAA - PPNR
2.32
%
2.40
%
1.96
%
1.73
%
1.70
%
