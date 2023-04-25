DJ Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MFEX LN) Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Apr-2023 / 10:32 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 24-Apr-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 56.8859
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6015276
CODE: MFEX LN
ISIN: LU1646360971
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1646360971 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MFEX LN
