Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MFEX LN) Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Apr-2023 / 10:32 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 24-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 56.8859

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6015276

CODE: MFEX LN

ISIN: LU1646360971

