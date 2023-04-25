DJ Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MMS LN) Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Apr-2023 / 10:32 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 24-Apr-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 331.1238
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 671960
CODE: MMS LN
ISIN: LU1598689153
----------------------------------------------------------------------
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1598689153 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MMS LN Sequence No.: 239171 EQS News ID: 1615859 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
