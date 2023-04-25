DJ Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (CLMU LN) Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Apr-2023 / 10:36 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 24-Apr-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 44.6848
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9197566
CODE: CLMU LN
ISIN: LU1563454310
