Amundi Prime USA UCITS ETF DR (C) (PRAU LN) Amundi Prime USA UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 25-Apr-2023 / 10:37 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Prime USA UCITS ETF DR (C)
DEALING DATE: 24-Apr-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 25.7091
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 891295
CODE: PRAU LN
ISIN: LU2089238468
