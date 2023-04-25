DJ Lyxor MSCI World Climate Change (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World Climate Change (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (CLWD LN) Lyxor MSCI World Climate Change (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Apr-2023 / 10:37 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Climate Change (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 24-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 6.5021

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 31201531

CODE: CLWD LN

ISIN: LU2056739464

