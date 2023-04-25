DJ Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 24-Apr-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 112.8453
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 14731499
CODE: BNKE LN
ISIN: LU1829219390
