DJ Amundi Index FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 24-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 56.4417

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4160579

CODE: EPRA LN

ISIN: LU1437018838

