

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 25.04.2023 - 11.00 am



- GOLDMAN RAISES ASTON MARTIN PRICE TARGET TO 212 (211) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - JPMORGAN RAISES SMITH & NEPHEW PRICE TARGET TO 1557 (1243) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - JPMORGAN RAISES WHITBREAD PRICE TARGET TO 4300 (4200) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - LIBERUM RAISES ASOS PRICE TARGET TO 700 (500) PENCE - 'SELL' - RBC CUTS FRESNILLO PRICE TARGET TO 790 (800) PENCE - 'SECTOR PERFORM' - UBS CUTS SOUTH32 PRICE TARGET TO 290 (320) PENCE - 'BUY'



dpa-AFX Wirtschaftsnachrichten GmbH assumes no liability for the correctness of this information./rob