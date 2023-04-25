DJ Amundi MSCI World Energy UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi MSCI World Energy UCITS ETF - USD (C)
DEALING DATE: 24-Apr-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 427.5323
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 27310
CODE: CWEU LN
ISIN: LU1681046188
