DJ Lyxor Euro Government Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Euro Government Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (EART LN) Lyxor Euro Government Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Apr-2023

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Euro Government Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 24-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 7.0705

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 23368391

CODE: EART LN

ISIN: LU2356220926

