Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of warrants and certificates issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (9/23)

As from April 25, 2023, the following warrants and certificates issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc will be delisted upon request from the issuer. Short ISIN MINI S TALENOM AVA 3 GB00BNTR5N02 MINI L KAKAO AVA 65 GB00BNTV0V58 MINI S ZM AVA 015 GB00BNV1D367 BULL SPGS X12 AVA 17 GB00BN35Q92 MINI S PCELL AVA 9 GB00BNV3VX81 The last day of trading will be April 25, 2023. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.