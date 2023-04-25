Anzeige
25.04.2023
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of warrants and certificates issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (9/23)

As from April 25, 2023, the following warrants and certificates issued by
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc will be delisted upon request from the
issuer. 



Short                     ISIN

MINI S TALENOM AVA 3     GB00BNTR5N02

MINI L KAKAO AVA 65       GB00BNTV0V58

MINI S ZM AVA 015         GB00BNV1D367

BULL SPGS X12 AVA 17     GB00BN35Q92

MINI S PCELL AVA 9        GB00BNV3VX81



The last day of trading will be April 25, 2023.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
