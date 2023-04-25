Anzeige
Dienstag, 25.04.2023
Neue Rallye losgetreten: Nach gestern jetzt hier rein? – Kursvervierfachung Teil 2?
Dow Jones News
25.04.2023 | 12:13
Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (ACWL LN) Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 25-Apr-2023 / 11:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)

DEALING DATE: 24-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 271.555

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 51415

CODE: ACWL LN

ISIN: LU1829220133

End of Announcement EQS News Service 
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1616315&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 25, 2023 05:40 ET (09:40 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
