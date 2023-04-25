DJ Lyxor MSCI World Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI World Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (NRGW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 25-Apr-2023 / 11:41 CET/CEST
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)
DEALING DATE: 24-Apr-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 433.4478
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 111113
CODE: NRGW LN
ISIN: LU0533032776
----------------------------------------------------------------------
