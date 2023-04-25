DJ Lyxor MSCI World Utilities TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World Utilities TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (UTIW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Utilities TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 25-Apr-2023 / 11:41 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Utilities TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)

DEALING DATE: 24-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 311.1654

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 19340

CODE: UTIW LN

ISIN: LU0533034632

