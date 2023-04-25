

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices were moving lower on Tuesday and the dollar edged higher on waning risk appetite after U.S. lender First Republic Bank said its deposits tumbled more than $100 billion last quarter and that it was exploring options such as restructuring its balance sheet.



Hawkish comments from an ECB official and caution ahead of earnings from U.S. heavyweights Microsoft Corp and Google-owner Alphabet due later in the day also kept oil prices under pressure.



Benchmark Brent crude futures slipped 0.2 percent to $82.36 a barrel, while WTI crude futures were down 0.3 percent at $78.55.



Crude oil futures recovered from early losses to settle sharply higher on Monday after bookings in China for trips abroad during the upcoming May Day holiday pointed to a continued recovery, boosting fuel demand in the world's largest oil importer.



Traders await data from the American Petroleum Institute on U.S. stockpiles later in the day for further direction.



