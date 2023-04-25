

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were little changed on Tuesday and the dollar steadied as risk sentiment waned amid anxiety about high interest rates and tightening economic conditions.



Spot gold was marginally lower at $1,987.92 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.1 percent at $1,998.45.



The U.S. earnings season picks up pace, with 3M, Biogen, Dow, General Electric, General Motors, McDonald's, PepsiCo and UPS among the prominent companies releasing their quarterly results before the opening bell later today.



Investors also look ahead to big tech earnings, with Alphabet, Amazon, Intel, Meta Platforms and Microsoft due to unveil their financial results this week.



On the economic front, U.S. reports on consumer confidence, new home sales, durable goods orders, first quarter GDP and personal income and spending are likely to attract attention in the coming days, heading into the Fed meeting next week.



The report on personal income and spending includes a reading on inflation said to be preferred by the Federal Reserve.



Meanwhile, banking jitters returned to the fore after U.S. lender First Republic Bank said its deposits tumbled more than $100 billion last quarter and that it was exploring options such as restructuring its balance sheet.



