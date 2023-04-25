Tokyo, Japan--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2023) - Made-in-China.com, a leading B2B e-commerce platform that bridges buyers and Chinese suppliers, officially kicked off its Amazing April event on April 3rd, 2023. A significant highlight of the Amazing April event was Made-in-China.com's participation in FaW TOKYO (FASHION WORLD TOKYO), a major business platform for sustainable products, apparel, and fashion technology held from April 5th to 8th in Tokyo, Japan. Made-in-China.com's participation in the event provided an opportunity for buyers in Japan and other countries to discover new Chinese-made products and services, and explore possibilities for business development. Amazing April event will run until April 30th, combines both online and offline activities and aims to showcase high-quality products to buyers worldwide.





Made-in-China.com (MIC) appeared at FaW TOKYO with several high-quality suppliers



This year's FaW TOKYO attracted more than 20,000 global industry buyers and over 700 suppliers. During FaW TOKYO, Made-in-China.com showcased more than 100 quality Chinese-made products from various suppliers.

Made-in-China.com's "online + offline" dual purchasing model helps buyers find satisfactory products and solutions. A Japanese local buyer had an intention to purchase shoe accessories such as zipper pieces and clips, but the offline exhibition products were all finished shoes, making it difficult to meet the accessory purchase needs. After learning about this demand, the staff of Made-in-China.com promptly initiated a procurement inquiry on the platform, and online Chinese suppliers also gave timely feedback.





A Japanese local buyer browses products on Made-in-China.com



Meanwhile, in order to let buyers feel the exhibition more intuitively, Made-in-China.com combined with Line, a popular Japanese social media platform, to conduct live streaming of the exhibition and product sales in Japanese at the exhibition site, showcasing the exhibition products to buyers who did not attend the exhibition, and synchronously conveying the purchasing needs raised in the live streaming to the Chinese suppliers on the platform, deeply exploring business opportunities and improving docking efficiency.

Made-in-China.com shared its industry research data at FaW TOKYO, revealing that the number of Japanese buyers visiting Made-in-China.com had increased by 41.27% YoY in 2022. Medical and healthcare products, sports and fitness products as well as manufacturing and processing machinery are the top three product categories that Japanese buyers are interested in. These products offer significant business opportunities in the Japanese market, with importing from China representing a strategic advantage.

FaW TOKYO is the first stop of Made-in-China.com's annual large event Amazing April offline activities and has received unanimous praise from both buyers and sellers. In the following days, MIC will go to Vietnam, Hungary, Germany, and other countries to bring more high-quality products and services to global buyers.

Founded in 1998, Made-in-China.com specializes in B2B cross-border trade. It is an integrated service platform committed to tapping business opportunities by providing one-stop full-cycle trade services for its global buyers and Chinese suppliers.

