

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Centene Corp. (CNC) said the company's first quarter results were strong, reflective of continued positive momentum operationally and the beginning of another year of disciplined execution against its strategic framework. Looking forward, Centene increased 2023 full year adjusted EPS guidance to at least $6.40 driven by strong performance in its Medicaid and Marketplace businesses. Total revenues are now expected in a range of $144.5 billion to $146.5 billion.



Centene updated the 2024 adjusted EPS target to greater than $6.60, reflecting an updated view of Medicaid redeterminations, Medicare bid strategy, and business investments.



Sarah London, CEO of Centene, said: 'We remain confident in our ability to deliver 12-15% long-term adjusted earnings compound annual growth in the back half of the decade.'



First quarter earnings came in at $1.13 billion, or $2.04 per share compared with $0.85 billion, or $1.44 per share, prior year. Excluding items, Centene reported adjusted earnings of $1.17 billion or $2.11 per share for the period. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue for the quarter rose 4.6% to $38.89 billion from $37.19 billion last year. Analysts on average had estimated $35.95 billion in revenue.



At March 31, 2023, the company had cash, investments and restricted deposits of $35.1 billion and maintained $242 million of cash and cash equivalents in unregulated entities, including $51 million in international subsidiaries.



