Dienstag, 25.04.2023
Neue Rallye losgetreten: Nach gestern jetzt hier rein? – Kursvervierfachung Teil 2?
WKN: 885836 | ISIN: US6174464486
25.04.23
13:08 Uhr
81,17 Euro
-0,52
-0,64 %
25.04.2023 | 12:58
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of warrants and certificates issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (10/23)

As from April 25, 2023, the following warrants and certificates issued by
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc will be delisted upon request from the
issuer. 



Short                     ISIN

BEAR GULD X4 AVA        GB00BVZTT231

BULL VOLVO X2 AVA       GB00BVZVPT82

BEAR TELIA X3 AVA        GB00BVZVGL73

MINI L ASSA AVA 10        GB00BVZWTN34

MINI L HUFVA AVA 2        GB00BVZYPZ32

BEAR PALLAD X3 AVA 1    GB00BG61MM4

BEAR SPGSCC X8 AVA 8    GB00BL030W77

BEAR PALLA X8 AVA 13     GB00BNV1DZ83





The last day of trading will be April 25, 2023.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
