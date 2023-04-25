Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of warrants and certificates issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (10/23)

As from April 25, 2023, the following warrants and certificates issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc will be delisted upon request from the issuer. Short ISIN BEAR GULD X4 AVA GB00BVZTT231 BULL VOLVO X2 AVA GB00BVZVPT82 BEAR TELIA X3 AVA GB00BVZVGL73 MINI L ASSA AVA 10 GB00BVZWTN34 MINI L HUFVA AVA 2 GB00BVZYPZ32 BEAR PALLAD X3 AVA 1 GB00BG61MM4 BEAR SPGSCC X8 AVA 8 GB00BL030W77 BEAR PALLA X8 AVA 13 GB00BNV1DZ83 The last day of trading will be April 25, 2023. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.