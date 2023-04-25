Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2023) - The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS) (OTC Pink: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Charlie Lamb has resigned as President, CEO and Director of the Company, effective immediately. The Board is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Maciej Lis as interim President and CEO of the Company.

Mr. Lis will continue to advance the solid foundation that Mr.Charlie Lamb has established for the Gummy Project, and will also explore for additional opportunities and acquisitions in the healthcare sector.

Mr. Maciej Lis has been the Director of many private and public companies in various sectors and holds an Honors Degree in Economics from the University of Toronto.

"The Board of Directors is thrilled to announce Mr. Maciej Lis as interim President and CEO," said Michael Hopkinson, Director. "The Board is confident that Maciej's experience, leadership skills, and proven track record of excellence will position the Company for future success. The Board wishes to thank Mr. Charlie Lamb for his service and contribution to the Company."

About The Gummy Project

We are a growing community of individuals and organizations who believe small contributions can add up to something big within the health and wellness sector. We sell low sugar, plant based gummy products while raising money (and awareness) to support endangered keystone species. We are the only "better for you" candy company that is built to support our planet's most precious species and ecosystems, while educating our future generations on the steps we must take today, to ensure a viable tomorrow. https://shopgummies.com/.

Maciej Lis, Interim President & CEO, Director

Telephone: 1(236) 317-2812 - Toll free 1(888) 556-9656

E-mail: investors@shopgummies.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates", "may" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19, including the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business, financial condition, and results of operations. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

