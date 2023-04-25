DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 24-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 4.6939

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 208186412

CODE: AUEG LN

ISIN: LU1681045453

