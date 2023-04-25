

NORWALK (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Xerox Corp. (XRX):



Earnings: $71 million in Q1 vs. -$56 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.43 in Q1 vs. -$0.38 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Xerox Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $82 million or $0.49 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.17 per share Revenue: $1.72 billion in Q1 vs. $1.67 billion in the same period last year.



