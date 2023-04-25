

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - McDonald's Corp. (MCD) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.80 billion, or $2.45 per share. This compares with $1.10 billion, or $1.48 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, McDonald's Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.63 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.1% to $5.90 billion from $5.67 billion last year.



McDonald's Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $1.80 Bln. vs. $1.10 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.45 vs. $1.48 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.33 -Revenue (Q1): $5.90 Bln vs. $5.67 Bln last year.



