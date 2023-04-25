

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $145.0 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $197.7 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Invesco Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $173.4 million or $0.38 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 12.9% to $1.42 billion from $1.63 billion last year.



Invesco Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $145.0 Mln. vs. $197.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.32 vs. $0.43 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.36 -Revenue (Q1): $1.42 Bln vs. $1.63 Bln last year.



