

JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) reported Loss for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at -$192 million, or -$0.58 per share. This compares with -$255 million, or -$0.79 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, JetBlue Airways Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$111 million or -$0.34 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 33.9% to $2.33 billion from $1.74 billion last year.



JetBlue Airways Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): -$192 Mln. vs. -$255 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.58 vs. -$0.79 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.38 -Revenue (Q1): $2.33 Bln vs. $1.74 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.35 - $0.45 Full year EPS guidance: $0.70 - $1.00



