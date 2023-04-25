Phoenix Capital Group Holdings, LLC, a leading oil and gas mineral rights acquisition and non-operated working interest enterprise, is excited to announce it has launched a new scholarship program.

The Phoenix Capital Group Scholarship was created to help empower students pursuing a career in the oil and gas industry. The scholarship program recognizes and rewards academic excellence, offering a $15,000 scholarship to students enrolled in a degree program that aligns with a career path in the field. This includes degree programs such as petroleum engineering and provides a crucial opportunity for students to achieve their educational and career goals.

Those who wish to apply for the Phoenix Capital Group Scholarship must submit their high school GPA on a 4.0 scale and their GPA for any college courses they have taken to date.

As part of the application process, candidates are also required to submit an essay of no more than 2,000 words that communicates their interest in pursuing a career in the oil and gas industry, as well as their vision for making a meaningful contribution to the field. This essay should also address the challenges they expect to face in the industry in the years ahead and outline a strategy for overcoming them.

Prospective college freshmen are also eligible to apply for the Phoenix Capital Group Scholarship. If the applicant has not yet declared a major, students can indicate their status as undeclared but express their intent to pursue a field of study that pertains to the oil and gas industry.

The deadline to apply for the scholarship is Friday, June 30, 2023.

After the deadline, Phoenix Capital Group will select one winner of the $15,000 scholarship. The winner will be notified via email and will have one week to accept the award. If they don't accept in that timeframe, a new winner will be selected.

Those interested in applying can complete the Phoenix Capital Group Scholarship application form online. All fields in the form, plus the essay, must be submitted by June 30th to qualify.

