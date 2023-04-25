

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $278 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $211 million, or $0.44 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Ares Capital Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $0.57 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Ares Capital Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $278 Mln. vs. $211 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.52 vs. $0.44 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.59



