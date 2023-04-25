Soter Technologies CEO Derek Peterson Presents Soteria National Leadership Award to Wayne, WV Public Schools

Award Recognizes Outstanding Achievements in Vape Prevention and Promoting Safe and Healthy Environments in School Settings

RONKONKOMA, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2023 / Soter Technologies, a leading provider of innovative environmental sensor and software technologies, announced that Derek Peterson, the company's founder and chief executive officer, presented the Soteria National Leadership Award to administrators and officials representing Wayne Public Schools during a ceremony April 18, 2023 at Wayne High School in Wayne, West Virginia. Peterson is a member of the Soteria National Leadership Award Board of Advisors.

Soter Technologies chief executive officer Derek Peterson (right) presents the Soteria National Leadership Award to Wayne Public Schools superintendent Todd Alexander (left) and Wayne High School principal Sara Stapleton.

The Soteria National Leadership Award recognizes local organizations that effectively use technology and intervention strategies to reduce vaping and disruptive behaviors in K-12 environments. Named after Soteria, the Greek goddess of safety, the award brings awareness to the health and safety issues associated with vaping, while also shining a light on the successful efforts employed by community organizations and schools to reduce vaping. The award evaluates the efficacy of specific initiatives, including counseling and intervention programs, the use of technology, and other methods that positively impact safety and wellness.

In his remarks, Peterson lauded Wayne Public Schools for taking proactive steps to mitigate the harmful effects of vaping, and for recognizing that a strategic combination of technology and counseling are the most impactful in reducing vaping and other harmful behaviors.

"The U.S. Government reports that some 25 percent of all U.S. high school students-and 10 percent of all middle school students-used e-cigarettes in 2022. E-cigarettes contain high levels of nicotine, which lead to serious anxiety and depression, and affects memory, concentration, and self-control-especially in high school students and younger," noted Peterson.

"There is clearly a health crisis in our schools. But we have also seen success stories, where schools join forces with local community organizations to build safe and healthy environments for learning," added Peterson. "The success that Wayne County Schools has achieved in just a few short months is nothing short of remarkable. Incidents of vaping are drastically reduced, and a safe, healthy environment is returning to the school. They provide a perfect example of implementing a successful strategy to reduce vaping, and I am truly honored to present Wayne County Schools with the Soteria National Leadership Award."

About Soter Technologies

Ronkonkoma, New York-based Soter Technologies is committed to protecting the health and wellbeing of students and the public with advanced technology and creative solutions. Using advanced sensor and software technology, Soter Technologies develops and delivers innovative solutions for environmental intelligence to make the world a safer place, from schools to enterprises to public spaces. Taking a holistic approach to safety and security, Soter provides technology tools to detect and deter without invading privacy. The company was founded as Digital Fly® in 2015 and was focused on social media awareness. Soter is the first in the world to introduce a vape and bullying detection and alert system for schools - FlySense® Vaping & Elevated Sound Detector. The company's technology has been embraced by schools across the United States and around the world. The Soter name is inspired by Greek mythology wherein Soter is the personification of safety, deliverance, and preservation from harm. For more information about the company, its services and products visit: www.sotertechnologies.com.

