Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2023) - California Nanotechnologies Corp. (TSXV: CNO) (OTC Pink: CANOF) ("Cal Nano" or the "Company") would like to announce it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Fritsch Milling & Sizing, Inc ("Fritsch") to collaborate on new business development opportunities. The agreement intends to complement and support each party's technologies and capabilities to bring wide range solutions for client industries and access markets that would have otherwise extended beyond the reach of one party.

Cal Nano and Fritsch will aim to offer competitive, cost-effective, and time-sensitive proposals for a complete portfolio of services in material grinding, milling, particle size reduction, mechano-chemistry and mechanical alloying. The collaboration includes but is not limited to the sharing of sales and marketing resources, equipment provisions for application development, and trials or demos to showcase fit for larger program commitments.

"We are excited to be solidifying our partnership with Cal Nano as we collectively look to target new customers with both development services and scalability to existing applications. Fritsch has been working with Cal Nano for several years and recognizes their strong reputation for expedient and high-quality services. As an entity that values continuous improvement along with new discoveries our combined forces will help to meet the evolving customer needs in materials science," said Melissa Fauth, President & CEO of Fritsch Milling & Sizing, Inc.

"We are thrilled to have this collaboration with Fritsch as they share our vision for the advanced materials space. Working together, we expect to leverage our collective expertise and resources to drive new business development opportunities. Cal Nano is in a unique position to offer services ranging from the research and development phase all the way to commercial-scale production, and believe this flexibility is important for our growth," stated Eric Eyerman, CEO of California Nanotechnologies Corp.

The MOU shall remain in effect for two years and will auto-renew for one-year periods unless otherwise canceled by either party.

About FRITSCH International

FRITSCH is an internationally respected manufacturer of application-oriented laboratory instruments. Our instruments have been used for decades worldwide for Sample Preparation and Particle Sizing in industry and research laboratories. Trust FRITSCH quality made in Germany, our experience and our service since 1920.

About California Nanotechnologies Corp.

At Cal Nano, we envision a world in which our advanced technologies are used to help make the most innovative products on this planet and beyond. We are trusted by global leaders to help push the boundaries of applied material science by utilizing our unique technical expertise and vision. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Cal Nano hosts a complement of advanced processing and testing capabilities for materials research and production needs. Customers range from Fortune 500 companies to startups with programs spanning aerospace, renewable energy, defense, and semiconductors.

Reader Advisory

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/163621