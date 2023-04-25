

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $334.6 million, or $1.51 per share. This compares with $389.3 million, or $1.77 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.9% to $1.757 billion from $1.725 billion last year.



Northern Trust Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $334.6 Mln. vs. $389.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.51 vs. $1.77 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.52 -Revenue (Q1): $1.757 Bln vs. $1.725 Bln last year.



