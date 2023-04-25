Stepan Company: Stepan Reports First Quarter Results

NORTHBROOK, Ill., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stepan Company (NYSE: SCL) today reported:

First Quarter Highlights

Reported net income was $16.1 million, or $0.70 per diluted share versus $44.8 million, or $1.93 per diluted share, in the prior year. Adjusted net income* was $16.4 million, or $0.71 per diluted share versus $40.7 million, or $1.76 per diluted share, in the prior year. Total Company sales volume decreased 14% versus the prior year.

Surfactant operating income was $27.1 million versus $53.8 million in the prior year. This decrease was primarily due to a 13% decline in global sales volume that was partially offset by improved product and customer mix. The lower sales volume was mostly due to lower global commodity laundry demand, low 1,4 dioxane transition start-up delays and the previously mentioned backward integration by one customer in the third quarter of 2022. Volumes were also negatively impacted by lower demand within the North American Personal Care end market and continued customer inventory destocking. Higher global demand in the Agricultural end market partially offset the above.

Polymer operating income was $10.0 million versus $14.1 million in the prior year. This decrease was primarily due to an 18% decline in global sales volume, including a 19% volume decline in Rigid Polyols and lower demand in the Specialty Polyols and Phthalic Anhydride businesses. The lower demand reflects continued customer inventory destocking and lower construction-related activities.

Specialty Product operating income was $2.5 million versus $3.7 million in the prior year. This decrease was primarily attributable to lower sales volume and margins within the medium chain triglycerides (MCT) product line.

The effect of foreign currency translation negatively impacted net income by $0.9 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, versus the prior year.

Total Company EBITDA** was $48.3 million during the first quarter of 2023 versus $84.6 million in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA** was $48.7 million versus $79.3 million in the prior year.

* Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share are non-GAAP measures which exclude deferred compensation income/expense, cash-settled stock appreciation rights (SARs) income/expense, certain environmental remediation-related costs as well as other significant and infrequent/non-recurring items. See Table II for reconciliations of non-GAAP adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per diluted share. ** EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. See Table VI for calculations and GAAP reconciliations of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA.

"The Company's first quarter financial results were significantly impacted by lower sales volume stemming from softening market demand, delays in the startup of new low 1,4 dioxane production assets and continued customer and channel destocking across most of our markets," said Scott Behrens, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Margins were in line with expectations despite high-cost inventory carryover from the fourth quarter and increased competitive activity within certain end-use markets. Despite ongoing inflationary cost pressures and higher cash expenses related to the construction and pre-commissioning activities of our new Alkoxylation investment in Pasadena, Texas and the startup of our new low 1,4 dioxane capacity in the U.S., we kept cash expenses consistent year-over-year."

Financial Summary





Three Months Ended

March 31

($ in thousands, except per share data)

2023



2022



%

Change

Net Sales

$ 651,436



$ 675,276





(4) % Operating Income

$ 21,057



$ 63,346





(67) % Net Income

$ 16,142



$ 44,809





(64) % Earnings per Diluted Share

$ 0.70



$ 1.93





(64) %



















Adjusted Net Income *

$ 16,419



$ 40,728





(60) % Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share *

$ 0.71



$ 1.76





(60) %





* See Table II for reconciliations of non-GAAP adjusted net income and earnings per diluted share.



Summary of First Quarter Adjusted Net Income Items

Adjusted net income excludes non-operational deferred compensation income/expense, cash-settled SARs income/expense, certain environmental remediation costs and other significant and infrequent or non-recurring items.

Deferred Compensation: The 2023 first quarter reported net income includes $0.1 million of after-tax income versus $3.9 million of after-tax income in the prior year.

The 2023 first quarter reported net income includes $0.1 million of after-tax income versus $3.9 million of after-tax income in the prior year. Cash Settled SARs: These management incentive instruments provide cash to participants equal to the appreciation on the price of specified shares of Company stock over a specified period of time. Because income or expense is recognized merely on the movement in the price of Company stock it has been excluded, similar to deferred compensation, to arrive at adjusted net income. The current year quarter includes less than $0.1 million of after-tax income versus $0.4 million of after-tax income in the prior year.

These management incentive instruments provide cash to participants equal to the appreciation on the price of specified shares of Company stock over a specified period of time. Because income or expense is recognized merely on the movement in the price of Company stock it has been excluded, similar to deferred compensation, to arrive at adjusted net income. The current year quarter includes less than $0.1 million of after-tax income versus $0.4 million of after-tax income in the prior year. Business Restructuring: The 2023 first quarter reported net income includes $0.1 million of after-tax decommissioning expense related to the Company's Canadian plant closure versus less than $0.1 million of after-tax expense in the prior year.

The 2023 first quarter reported net income includes $0.1 million of after-tax decommissioning expense related to the Company's Canadian plant closure versus less than $0.1 million of after-tax expense in the prior year. Environmental Remediation - The first quarter of 2023 reported net income includes $0.3 million of after-tax expense versus $0.2 million of after-tax expense in the prior year.

Percentage Change in Net Sales

Net sales in the first quarter of 2023 decreased 4% year-over-year primarily due to a 14% decrease in global sales volume and the unfavorable impact of foreign currency translation. Higher selling prices, that were mainly attributable to the pass-through of higher raw material costs and improved product and customer mix, partially offset the above.





Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023

Volume



(14) % Selling Price & Mix



12 % Foreign Currency Translation



(2) % Total



(4) %

Segment Results





Three Months Ended

March 31

($ in thousands)

2023



2022



%

Change

Net Sales

















Surfactants

$ 467,828



$ 468,266





(0) % Polymers

$ 161,127



$ 187,079





(14) % Specialty Products

$ 22,481



$ 19,931





13 % Total Net Sales

$ 651,436



$ 675,276





(4) %







Three Months Ended

March 31

($ in thousands, all amounts pre-tax)

2023



2022



%

Change

Operating Income

















Surfactants

$ 27,056



$ 53,769





(50) % Polymers

$ 10,004



$ 14,129





(29) % Specialty Products

$ 2,530



$ 3,695





(32) % Segment Operating Income

$ 39,590



$ 71,593





(45) % Corporate Expenses

$ (18,533)



$ (8,247)





125 % Consolidated Operating Income

$ 21,057



$ 63,346





(67) %

Total segment operating income for the first quarter of 2023 decreased $32.0 million, or 45%, versus the prior year quarter.

Surfactant net sales were $467.8 million for the quarter, flat versus the prior year. Selling prices were up 14% primarily due to the pass-through of higher raw material and input costs as well as improved product and customer mix. Sales volume decreased 13% year-over-year primarily due to lower global commodity laundry demand, startup delays associated with the low 1,4 dioxane transition, lower demand within the North American Personal Care end market and continued customer and channel inventory destocking. Higher global demand for products sold into the Agricultural end market partially offset the above. The unfavorable impact of foreign currency translation negatively impacted net sales by 1%. Surfactant operating income for the quarter decreased $26.7 million versus the prior year primarily due to the 13% decline in sales volume and higher expenses associated with the Company's transition to low 1,4 dioxane capabilities.

Polymer net sales were $161.1 million for the quarter, a 14% decrease versus the prior year. Sales volume decreased 18% in the quarter primarily due to a 19% decline in Rigid Polyols and lower demand in the Specialty Polyols and Phthalic Anhydride businesses. This was partially offset by strong double digit sales volume growth in China and mid-single digit growth in the North America CASE business. The lower demand reflects customer and channel inventory destocking and lower construction-related activities. Selling prices increased 8% primarily due to the pass through of higher material raw material and input costs. The translation impact of a stronger U.S. dollar negatively impacted net sales by 4%. Polymer operating income decreased $4.1 million versus the prior year primarily due to the 18% decrease in global sales volume.

Specialty Product net sales were $22.5 million for the quarter, a 13% increase versus the prior year. Sales volume was down 7% between years while operating income decreased $1.2 million . The decline in operating income was primarily attributable to lower sales volume and margins within the MCT product line.





Three Months Ended

March 31

($ in millions)

2023



2022



%

Change

EBITDA

















Surfactants

$ 42.4



$ 67.0



$ (24.6)

Polymers

$ 18.3



$ 21.8



$ (3.5)

Specialty Products

$ 3.9



$ 5.2



$ (1.3)

Unallocated Corporate

$ (16.3)



$ (9.4)



$ (6.9)

Consolidated EBITDA

$ 48.3



$ 84.6



$ (36.3)





















Adjusted EBITDA

















Surfactants

$ 42.3



$ 66.7



$ (24.4)

Polymers

$ 18.3



$ 21.7



$ (3.4)

Specialty Products

$ 3.9



$ 5.2



$ (1.3)

Unallocated Corporate

$ (15.8)



$ (14.3)



$ (1.5)

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

$ 48.7



$ 79.3



$ (30.6)



Consolidated EBITDA was $48.3 million for the quarter, a 43% decrease versus the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA was $48.7 million, a 38% decrease versus the prior year. The year-over-year decrease in both EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to the decline in sales volume in the three business segments.

Corporate Expenses





Three Months Ended

March 31

($ in thousands)

2023



2022



%

Change

Total - Corporate Expenses

$ 18,533



$ 8,247





125 % Less:

















Deferred Compensation Expense/(Income)

$ 1,502



$ (7,501)



NM

Business Restructuring Expense

$ 157



$ 52





202 % Environmental Remediation Expense

$ 409



$ 303





35 % Adjusted Corporate Expenses

$ 16,465



$ 15,393





7 %



* See Table III for a discussion of deferred compensation plan accounting.

Corporate expenses, excluding deferred compensation, business restructuring and environmental remediation related costs, increased $1.1 million, or 7%, for the quarter. This increase was primarily driven by inflation and the reallocation of some employee costs from the business units to corporate during the first quarter of 2023. Total Company SG&A expenses, excluding deferred compensation, business restructuring and environmental remediation related costs were down 5% versus the prior year.

Income Taxes

The Company's effective tax rate was 18.9% in the first quarter of 2023 versus 24.6% in the first quarter of 2022. This decrease was primarily attributable to more favorable tax benefits derived from stock-based compensation awards exercised or distributed in the first quarter of 2023 versus the first quarter of 2022.

Shareholder Return

The Company paid $8.2 million of dividends to shareholders in the first quarter of 2023. The Company did not purchase any Company stock in the first quarter of 2023 and has $125.1 million remaining under the share repurchase program authorized by its Board of Directors. The Company has increased its dividend on the Company's common stock for 55 consecutive years.

Selected Balance Sheet Information

The Company's total debt increased by $123.9 million and cash decreased by $46.8 million versus December 31, 2022. The increase in debt primarily reflects borrowings against the Company's revolving credit facility. The decrease in cash primarily reflects higher working capital requirements and capital expenditures. The Company's net debt level increased $170.7 million versus December 31, 2022 and the net debt ratio increased from 26% to 33% (Net Debt and Net Debt Ratio are non-GAAP measures).

($ in millions)

March 31, 2023



December 31, 2022

Net Debt











Total Debt

$ 711.0



$ 587.1

Cash



127.0





173.8

Net Debt

$ 584.0



$ 413.3

Equity



1,189.9





1,166.1

Net Debt + Equity

$ 1,773.9



$ 1,579.4

Net Debt / (Net Debt + Equity)



33 %



26 %

The major working capital components were:

($ in millions)

March 31, 2023



December 31, 2022





Net Receivables

$ 470.3



$ 436.9





Inventories



368.4





402.5





Accounts Payable



(289.1)





(375.7)





Net Total

$ 549.6



$ 463.7







Capital spending during the first quarter of 2023 was $92.2 million versus $60.3 million in the prior year quarter. The year-over-year increase is primarily due to increased expenditures in the U.S. for the advancement of the Company's new alkoxylation production facility in Pasadena, Texas, which is expected to provide flexible capacity of 75,000 metric tons per year, and new capability and capacity to produce ether sulfates that meet new regulatory limits on 1,4 dioxane. For the full year, capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $220 million to $240 million .

Outlook

"Looking forward, we believe second quarter volumes will remain depressed as markets continue to reconcile forward demand with inventory levels throughout the channel. We expect second half year over year volume growth driven by modest recovery in demand for Rigid Polyols, growth in Surfactant volumes associated with new contracted business and a low comparable base," said Scott Behrens, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We will continue to actively control costs and execute our productivity programs. Our balance sheet remains healthy and we are committed to advancing our strategic and innovation initiatives that are instrumental to our long-term growth."

Conference Call

Stepan Company will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter results at 8:00 a.m. ET ( 7:00 a.m. CT ) on April 25, 2023 . The call can be accessed by phone and webcast. To access the call by phone, please click on this Registration Link , complete the form and you will be provided with dial in details and a PIN. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. The webcast can be accessed through the Investors/Conference Calls page at www.stepan.com. A webcast replay of the conference call will be available at the same location shortly after the call.

Supporting Slides

Slides supporting this press release will be made available at www.stepan.com through the Investors/Presentations page at approximately the same time as this press release is issued.

Tables follow

Table I STEPAN COMPANY

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022

(Unaudited - in 000's, except per share data)





Three Months Ended

March 31





2023



2022

Net Sales

$ 651,436



$ 675,276

Cost of Sales



577,876





566,057

Gross Profit



73,560





109,219

Operating Expenses:











Selling



13,067





15,277

Administrative



22,639





21,572

Research, Development and Technical Services



15,138





16,473

Deferred Compensation (Income) Expense



1,502





(7,501)







52,346





45,821















Business Restructuring



157





52

Operating Income



21,057





63,346















Other Income (Expense):











Interest, Net



(2,822)





(2,306)

Other, Net



1,668





(1,650)







(1,154)





(3,956)















Income Before Income Taxes



19,903





59,390

Provision for Income Taxes



3,761





14,581

Net Income



16,142





44,809

Net Income Per Common Share











Basic

$ 0.71



$ 1.96

Diluted

$ 0.70



$ 1.93

Shares Used to Compute Net Income Per Common

Share











Basic



22,757





22,896

Diluted



22,994





23,167



Table II Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Income and Earnings per Diluted Share*





Three Months Ended

March 31

($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

2023



EPS



2022



EPS

Net Income Reported

$ 16,142



$ 0.70



$ 44,809



$ 1.93



























Deferred Compensation (Income) Expense

$ (104)



$ -



$ (3,948)



$ (0.17)

Business Restructuring Expense



115



$ -





39



$ -

Cash Settled SARs (Income) Expense



(40)



$ -





(402)



$ (0.01)

Environmental Remediation Expense



306



$ 0.01





230



$ 0.01

Adjusted Net Income

$ 16,419



$ 0.71



$ 40,728



$ 1.76







* All amounts in this table are presented after-tax

The Company believes that certain measures that are not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), when presented in conjunction with comparable GAAP measures, are useful for evaluating the Company's operating performance and provide better clarity on the impact of non-operational items. Internally, the Company uses this non-GAAP information as an indicator of business performance and evaluates management's effectiveness with specific reference to these indicators. These measures should be considered in addition to, and are neither a substitute for, nor superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Pre-Tax to After-Tax Adjustments





Three Months Ended

March 31



($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

2023



EPS



2022



EPS



Pre-Tax Adjustments

























Deferred Compensation (Income) Expense

$ (137)









$ (5,195)









Business Restructuring Expense



157











52









Cash Settled SARs (Income) Expense



(53)











(529)









Environmental Remediation Expense



409











303









Total Pre-Tax Adjustments

$ 376









$ (5,369)









Cumulative Tax Effect on Adjustments

$ (99)









$ 1,288









After-Tax Adjustments

$ 277



$ 0.01



$ (4,081)



$ (0.17)









































Table III Deferred Compensation Plans



The full effect of the deferred compensation plans on quarterly pre-tax income was $0.1 million of income versus $5.2 million of income in the prior year. The accounting for the deferred compensation plans results in operating income when the price of Stepan Company common stock or mutual funds held in the plans fall and expense when they rise. The Company also recognizes the change in value of mutual funds as investment income or loss. The quarter end market prices of Company common stock were as follows:





2023



2022





3/31



12/31



9/30



6/30



3/31

Stepan Company

$ 103.03



$ 106.46



$ 93.67



$ 101.35



$ 98.81













































The deferred compensation income statement impact is summarized below:





Three Months Ended

March 31

($ in thousands)

2023



2022

Deferred Compensation











Operating Income (Expense)

$ (1,502)



$ 7,501

Other, net - Mutual Fund Gain (Loss)



1,639





(2,306)

Total Pre-Tax Income (Expense)

$ 137



$ 5,195

Total After Tax Income (Expense)

$ 104



$ 3,948



Table IV Effects of Foreign Currency Translation



The Company's foreign subsidiaries transact business and report financial results in their respective local currencies. As a result, foreign subsidiary income statements are translated into U.S. dollars at average foreign exchange rates appropriate for the reporting period. Because foreign currency exchange rates fluctuate against the U.S. dollar over time, foreign currency translation affects period-to-period comparisons of financial statement items (i.e., because foreign exchange rates fluctuate, similar period-to-period local currency results for a foreign subsidiary may translate into different U.S. dollar results). Below is a table that presents the impact that foreign currency translation had on the changes in consolidated net sales and various income statement line items for the three-month period ending March 31, 2023 as compared to 2022:

($ in millions)

Three Months Ended

March 31



(Decrease)



Change Due to Foreign

Currency

Translation





2023



2022













Net Sales

$ 651.4



$ 675.3



$ (23.9)



$ (12.5)

Gross Profit



73.6





109.2





(35.6)





(1.5)

Operating Income



21.1





63.3





(42.2)





(1.1)

Pretax Income



19.9





59.4





(39.5)





(1.1)



Table V Stepan Company

Consolidated Balance Sheets

March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022





March 31, 2023



December 31, 2022

ASSETS











Current Assets

$ 1,006,524



$ 1,044,802

Property, Plant & Equipment, Net



1,120,129





1,073,297

Other Assets



319,284





315,073

Total Assets

$ 2,445,937



$ 2,433,172

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current Liabilities

$ 662,744



$ 670,649

Deferred Income Taxes



9,469





10,179

Long-term Debt



453,742





455,029

Other Non-current Liabilities



130,069





131,250

Total Stepan Company Stockholders' Equity



1,189,913





1,166,065

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 2,445,937



$ 2,433,172



Table VI Reconciliations of Non-GAAP EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Operating Income





Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023

































($ in millions)

Surfactants



Polymers



Specialty

Products



Unallocated

Corporate



Consolidated

Operating Income

$ 27.1



$ 10.0



$ 2.5



$ (18.5)



$ 21.1

Depreciation and Amortization

$ 15.3



$ 8.3



$ 1.4



$ 0.5



$ 25.5

Other, Net Income (Expense)

$ -



$ -



$ -



$ 1.7



$ 1.7

EBITDA

$ 42.4



$ 18.3



$ 3.9



$ (16.3)



$ 48.3

Deferred Compensation

$ -



$ -



$ -



$ (0.1)



$ (0.1)

Cash Settled SARs

$ (0.1)



$ -



$ -



$ -



$ (0.1)

Business Restructuring

$ -



$ -



$ -



$ 0.2



$ 0.2

Environmental Remediation

$ -



$ -



$ -



$ 0.4



$ 0.4

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 42.3



$ 18.3



$ 3.9



$ (15.8)



$ 48.7





































































Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022

































($ in millions)

Surfactants



Polymers



Specialty

Products



Unallocated

Corporate



Consolidated

Operating Income

$ 53.8



$ 14.1



$ 3.7



$ (8.2)



$ 63.4

Depreciation and Amortization

$ 13.2



$ 7.7



$ 1.5



$ 0.5



$ 22.9

Other, Net Income (Expense)

$ -



$ -



$ -



$ (1.7)



$ (1.7)

EBITDA

$ 67.0



$ 21.8



$ 5.2



$ (9.4)



$ 84.6

Deferred Compensation

$ -



$ -



$ -



$ (5.2)



$ (5.2)

Cash Settled SARs

$ (0.3)



$ (0.1)



$ (0.0)



$ (0.1)



$ (0.5)

Business Restructuring

$ -



$ -



$ -



$ 0.1



$ 0.1

Environmental Remediation

$ -















$ 0.3



$ 0.3

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 66.7



$ 21.7



$ 5.2



$ (14.3)



$ 79.3



































