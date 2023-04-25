BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) ("GEO"), a leading provider of support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers, as well as enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, and electronic monitoring programs, reported today its financial results for the first quarter 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Highlights

Total revenues of $608.2 million

Net Income of $28.0 million

Net Income Attributable to GEO of $0.19 per diluted share

Adjusted Net Income of $0.22 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA of $130.9 million

Reduced net debt by approximately $70 million in 1Q23

For the first quarter 2023, we reported net income of $28.0 million, compared to net income of $38.2 million for the first quarter 2022. We reported total revenues for the first quarter 2023 of $608.2 million compared to $551.2 million for the first quarter 2022.

First quarter 2023 results reflect a year-over-year increase of $22.6 million in interest expense as a result of the completed transactions to address the substantial majority of our outstanding debt, which closed on August 19, 2022, as well as the impact of higher interest rates.

We reported first quarter 2023 Adjusted EBITDA of $130.9 million, compared to $125.2 million for the first quarter 2022.

George C. Zoley, Executive Chairman of GEO, said, "Our diversified business units have continued to deliver steady operating and financial results. Our financial performance remains strong, which has allowed us to continue to make substantial progress towards our debt reduction and deleveraging objectives. During the first quarter of 2023, we reduced our net debt by approximately $70 million. Our goal remains to reduce our net leverage to below 3.5 times Adjusted EBITDA by the end of 2023 and to below 3 times Adjusted EBITDA by the end of 2024, and we are optimistic that the successful execution of our debt reduction strategy can unlock equity value for our shareholders."

Recent Developments

On April 19, 2023, we entered into a lease agreement with the State of Oklahoma for the use of our previously idle 1,900-bed Great Plains Correctional Facility. The lease agreement will have a term of five years and six months effective May 1, 2023, with subsequent unlimited one-year option periods, and is expected to generate annual straight-line lease revenue for GEO of approximately $8.5 million.

2023 Financial Guidance

Today, we updated our financial guidance for 2023. We expect full year 2023 Net Income to be between $105 million and $125 million on annual revenues of between $2.38 billion and $2.46 billion. Our GAAP Net Income guidance for 2023 reflects an expected increase in our net interest expense of approximately $67 million, due to higher interest rates and the debt restructuring transactions we completed in August of 2022. We expect our effective tax rate for the full year 2023 to be approximately 29 percent, exclusive of any discrete items.

We expect our full year 2023 Adjusted EBITDA to be between $507 million and $537 million.

For the second quarter of 2023, we expect Net Income to be between $24 million and $26 million on quarterly revenues of $585 million to $590 million, and we expect our second quarter 2023 Adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of $124 million and $129 million.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care. GEO's worldwide operations include the ownership and/or delivery of support services for 102 facilities totaling approximately 82,000 beds, including idle facilities and projects under development, with a workforce of up to approximately 18,000 employees.

Reconciliation Tables and Supplemental Information

GEO has made available Supplemental Information which contains reconciliation tables of Net Income Attributable to GEO to Adjusted Net Income, and Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, along with supplemental financial and operational information on GEO's business and other important operating metrics. The reconciliation tables are also presented herein. Please see the section below titled "Note to Reconciliation Tables and Supplemental Disclosure - Important Information on GEO's Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for information on how GEO defines these supplemental Non-GAAP financial measures and reconciles them to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. GEO's Reconciliation Tables can be found herein and in GEO's Supplemental Information available on GEO's investor webpage at investors.geogroup.com.

Note to Reconciliation Tables and Supplemental Disclosure -

Important Information on GEO's Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures that are presented as supplemental disclosures. GEO has presented herein certain forward-looking statements about GEO's future financial performance that include non-GAAP financial measures, including Net Debt, Net Leverage, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted EBITDA. The determination of the amounts that are included or excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures is a matter of management judgment and depends upon, among other factors, the nature of the underlying expense or income amounts recognized in a given period. While we have provided a high level reconciliation for the guidance ranges for full year 2023, we are unable to present a more detailed quantitative reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures because management cannot reliably predict all of the necessary components of such GAAP measures. The quantitative reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures will be provided for completed annual and quarterly periods, as applicable, calculated in a consistent manner with the quantitative reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures previously reported for completed annual and quarterly periods.

Net Debt is defined as gross principal less cash from restricted subsidiaries. Net Leverage is defined as Net Debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA.

EBITDA is defined as net income adjusted by adding provisions for income tax, interest expense, net of interest income, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA adjusted for (gain)/loss on asset divestitures, pre-tax, net loss attributable to non-controlling interests, stock-based compensation expenses, pre-tax, other non-cash revenue and expenses, pre-tax, and certain other adjustments as defined from time to time. Given the nature of our business as a real estate owner and operator, we believe that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are helpful to investors as measures of our operational performance because they provide an indication of our ability to incur and service debt, to satisfy general operating expenses, to make capital expenditures, and to fund other cash needs or reinvest cash into our business. We believe that by removing the impact of our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization) and excluding certain non-cash charges, amounts spent on interest and taxes, and certain other charges that are highly variable from year to year, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provide our investors with performance measures that reflect the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, per diem rates and operating costs, providing a perspective not immediately apparent from net income. The adjustments we make to derive the non-GAAP measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA exclude items which may cause short-term fluctuations in income from continuing operations and which we do not consider to be the fundamental attributes or primary drivers of our business plan and they do not affect our overall long-term operating performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provide disclosure on the same basis as that used by our management and provide consistency in our financial reporting, facilitate internal and external comparisons of our historical operating performance and our business units and provide continuity to investors for comparability purposes.

Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income attributable to GEO adjusted for certain items which by their nature are not comparable from period to period or that tend to obscure GEO's actual operating performance, including for the periods presented gain/loss on the extinguishment of debt, pre-tax, and tax effect of adjustments to net income attributable to GEO.

Safe-Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and future performance of GEO that involve risks and uncertainties that could materially and adversely affect actual results, including statements regarding GEO's financial guidance for the full year and second quarter of 2023 and GEO's expected targets for net debt reductions and net leverage decreases. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," or "continue" or the negative of such words and similar expressions. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary from current expectations and forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to: (1) GEO's ability to meet its financial guidance for 2023 given the various risks to which its business is exposed; (2) GEO's ability to deleverage and repay, refinance or otherwise address its debt maturities in an amount and on terms commercially acceptable to GEO, and on the timeline it expects or at all; (3) GEO's ability to identify and successfully complete any potential sales of company-owned assets and businesses on commercially advantageous terms on a timely basis, or at all; (4) changes in federal and state government policy, orders, directives, legislation and regulations that affect public-private partnerships with respect to secure, correctional and detention facilities, processing centers and reentry centers, including the timing and scope of implementation of President Biden's Executive Order directing the U.S. Attorney General not to renew the U.S. Department of Justice contracts with privately operated criminal detention facilities; (5) changes in federal immigration policy; (6) public and political opposition to the use of public-private partnerships with respect to secure correctional and detention facilities, processing centers and reentry centers; (7) the magnitude, severity, and duration of the current COVID-19 global pandemic, its impact on GEO, GEO's ability to mitigate the risks associated with COVID-19, and the efficacy and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines; (8) GEO's ability to sustain or improve company-wide occupancy rates at its facilities in light of the COVID-19 global pandemic and policy and contract announcements impacting GEO's federal facilities in the United States; (9) fluctuations in our operating results, including as a result of contract terminations, contract renegotiations, changes in occupancy levels and increases in our operating costs; (10) general economic and market conditions, including changes to governmental budgets and its impact on new contract terms, contract renewals, renegotiations, per diem rates, fixed payment provisions, and occupancy levels; (11) GEO's ability to address inflationary pressures related to labor related expenses and other operating costs; (12) GEO's ability to timely open facilities as planned, profitably manage such facilities and successfully integrate such facilities into GEO's operations without substantial costs; (13) GEO's ability to win management contracts for which it has submitted proposals and to retain existing management contracts; (14) risks associated with GEO's ability to control operating costs associated with contract start-ups; (15) GEO's ability to successfully pursue growth and continue to create shareholder value; (16) GEO's ability to obtain financing or access the capital markets in the future on acceptable terms or at all; and (17) other factors contained in GEO's Securities and Exchange Commission periodic filings, including its Form 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K reports, many of which are difficult to predict and outside of GEO's control.

First quarter 2023 financial tables to follow:

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets* (Unaudited) As of As of March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 110,916 $ 95,073 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts 349,337 416,399 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 40,995 43,536 Total current assets $ 501,248 $ 555,008 Restricted Cash and Investments 129,832 111,691 Property and Equipment, Net 1,972,859 2,002,021 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets, Net 85,294 90,950 Assets Held for Sale 14,594 480 Deferred Income Tax Assets 8,005 8,005 Intangible Assets, Net (including goodwill) 899,435 902,887 Other Non-Current Assets 90,717 89,341 Total Assets $ 3,701,984 $ 3,760,383 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Accounts payable $ 78,851 $ 79,312 Accrued payroll and related taxes 69,020 53,225 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 182,768 237,369 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 20,723 22,584 Current portion of finance lease obligations, long-term debt, and non-recourse debt 44,736 44,722 Total current liabilities $ 396,098 $ 437,212 Deferred Income Tax Liabilities 75,849 75,849 Other Non-Current Liabilities 76,232 74,008 Operating Lease Liabilities 69,698 73,801 Finance Lease Liabilities 1,102 1,280 Long-Term Debt 1,883,956 1,933,145 Total Shareholders' Equity

1,199,049 1,165,088 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 3,701,984 $ 3,760,383 * all figures in '000s

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations* (Unaudited) Q1 2023 Q1 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues $ 608,209 $ 551,185 Operating expenses 433,492 385,161 Depreciation and amortization 31,923 35,938 General and administrative expenses 50,134 48,560 Operating income 92,660 81,526 Interest income 1,168 5,628 Interest expense (54,258 ) (31,621 ) (Loss) on extinguishment of debt (136 ) - Gain on asset divestitures - (627 ) Income before income taxes and equity in earnings of affiliates 39,434 54,906 Provision for income taxes 12,362 17,962 Equity in earnings of affiliates, net of income tax provision 922 1,235 Net income 27,994 38,179 Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 9 40 Net income attributable to The GEO Group, Inc. $ 28,003 $ 38,219 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 121,432 120,714 Diluted 125,139 121,394 Net income per Common Share Attributable to The GEO Group, Inc.** : Basic: Net income per share - basic $ 0.19 $ 0.26 Diluted: Net income per share - diluted $ 0.19 $ 0.26 * All figures in '000s, except per share data ** In accordance with U.S. GAAP, diluted earnings per share attributable to GEO available to common stockholders is calculated under the if-converted method or the two-class method, whichever calculation results in the lowest diluted earnings per share amount, which may be lower than Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share.

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, and Net Income Attributable to GEO to Adjusted Net Income* (Unaudited) Q1 2023 Q1 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net Income $ 27,994 $ 38,179 Add: Income tax provision ** 12,541 18,074 Interest expense, net of interest income *** 53,226 25,993 Depreciation and amortization 31,923 35,938 EBITDA $ 125,684 $ 118,184 Add (Subtract): (Gain)/Loss on asset divestitures, pre-tax - 627 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 9 40 Stock based compensation expenses, pre-tax 5,578 6,313 Other non-cash revenue & expenses, pre-tax (355) - Adjusted EBITDA $ 130,916 $ 125,164 Net Income attributable to GEO $ 28,003 $ 38,219 Add (Subtract): (Gain)/Loss on extinguishment of debt, pre-tax 136 - Tax effect of adjustment to net income attributable to GEO (1) (34) - Adjusted Net Income $ 28,105 $ 38,219 Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted 125,139 121,394 Adjusted Net Income per Diluted share 0.22 0.31 * all figures in '000s, except per share data ** including income tax provision on equity in earnings of affiliates *** includes (gain)/loss on extinguishment of debt (1) Tax adjustment related to gain/loss on extinguishment of debt.

2023 Outlook/Reconciliation (1) (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) FY 2023 Net Income Attributable to GEO $ 105,000 to $ 125,000 Net Interest Expense 214,000 217,000 Income Taxes (including income tax provision on equity in earnings of affiliates) 43,000 49,000 Depreciation and Amortization 128,500 129,500 Non-Cash Stock Based Compensation 16,500 16,500 Adjusted EBITDA $ 507,000 to $ 537,000 Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share $ 0.84 $ 1.00 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding-Diluted 125,300 to 125,300 CAPEX Growth 8,000 to 10,000 Technology 25,000 to 30,000 Facility Maintenance 45,000 to 50,000 Capital Expenditures 78,000 to 90,000 Total Debt, Net $ 1,815,000 $ 1,775,000 Total Leverage, Net 3.49 3.41 (1) Total Net Leverage is calculated using the midpoint of Adjusted EBITDA guidance range.

