LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMST) (the "Company"), parent company of Limestone Bank, Inc. (the "Bank"), today reported unaudited results for the first quarter of 2023. Please see attached financial results and data tables for more information.

About Limestone Bancorp, Inc.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMST) is a Louisville, Kentucky-based bank holding company which operates banking centers in 14 counties through its wholly-owned subsidiary Limestone Bank. The Bank's markets include metropolitan Louisville in Jefferson County and the surrounding counties of Bullitt and Henry and extend south along the Interstate 65 corridor. The Bank serves south central, southern, and western Kentucky from banking centers in Barren, Butler, Daviess, Edmonson, Green, Hardin, Hart, Ohio, and Warren counties. The Bank also has banking centers in Lexington, Kentucky, the second largest city in the state, and Frankfort, Kentucky, the state capital. Limestone Bank is a traditional community bank with a wide range of personal and business banking products and services.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release relating to Limestone Bancorp's plans, objectives, expectations or future performance are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "may," "should," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "objective," "possible," "seek," "plan," "strive" or similar words, or negatives of these words, identify forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Although the Company's management believes the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of these assumptions could be inaccurate. Therefore, there can be no assurance the forward-looking statements included herein will prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the Company's pending merger transaction with Peoples Bancorp, Inc., merger-related expenses and requirements during the pendency of the merger transaction and conditions that must be satisfied for the merger transaction to be completed, including the receipt of required regulatory and shareholder approvals (all of which has been obtained); the impact and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; economic conditions both generally and more specifically in the markets in which the Company and its subsidiaries operate; competition for the Company's customers from other providers of financial services; government legislation and regulation, which change from time to time and over which the Company has no control; changes in inflation and efforts to control it; changes in interest rates; material unforeseen changes in liquidity, results of operations, or financial condition of the Company's customers; and other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. See Risk Factors outlined in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.

The Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, which also constitutes the 2022 annual report to shareholders, is accessible at no cost on the Company's website at www.limestonebank.com, under the Investor Relations section. Shareholders of the Company may receive a hard copy free of charge upon request to the Company at 2500 Eastpoint Parkway, Louisville, Kentucky 40223-4156, Attention: Investor Relations; (502) 499-4773.

Additional Information

Unaudited supplemental financial information for the first quarter ending March 31, 2023, follows.

LIMESTONE BANCORP, INC. Unaudited Financial Information (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Three Three Three Three Months Months Months Months Months Ended Ended Ended Ended Ended 3/31/23 12/31/22 9/30/22 6/30/22 3/31/22 Income Statement Data Interest income $ 17,704 $ 17,140 $ 15,121 $ 13,122 $ 12,427 Interest expense 5,365 3,768 2,209 1,442 1,313 Net interest income 12,339 13,372 12,912 11,680 11,114 Provision (negative provision) for credit losses 654 130 (1,250 ) 450 750 Net interest income after provision 11,685 13,242 14,162 11,230 10,364 Service charges on deposit accounts 653 703 748 690 634 Bank card interchange fees 1,006 1,127 1,061 1,087 1,003 Bank owned life insurance income 147 107 148 249 202 Gain (loss) on sales and calls of securities, net - - - (3 ) - Gain on sale of premises held for sale - - - - 163 Other 254 218 271 233 236 Non-interest income 2,060 2,155 2,228 2,256 2,238 Salaries & employee benefits 4,493 4,847 4,959 4,651 4,564 Occupancy and equipment 1,036 983 1,134 1,055 1,029 Deposit account related expense 561 557 571 574 547 Data processing expense 425 400 402 403 386 Professional fees 226 155 206 236 221 Marketing expense 94 141 159 172 133 FDIC insurance 90 90 90 90 90 Deposit tax 105 99 99 99 99 Communications expense 102 126 108 121 64 Insurance expense 112 102 104 109 105 Postage and delivery 152 153 156 150 163 Merger expenses 417 691 - - - Other 490 518 709 567 570 Non-interest expense 8,303 8,862 8,697 8,227 7,971 Income before income taxes1 5,442 6,535 7,693 5,259 4,631 Income tax expense 1,259 1,621 1,880 1,223 1,052 Net income $ 4,183 $ 4,914 $ 5,813 $ 4,036 $ 3,579 Weighted average shares - Basic 7,632,028 7,638,855 7,639,492 7,631,883 7,614,382 Weighted average shares - Diluted 7,632,028 7,638,855 7,639,492 7,631,883 7,614,382 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.55 $ 0.64 $ 0.76 $ 0.53 $ 0.47 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.55 $ 0.64 $ 0.76 $ 0.53 $ 0.47 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.05 Performance Ratios Return on average assets 1.15 % 1.33 % 1.59 % 1.14 % 1.03 % Return on average equity 12.45 15.05 17.83 12.66 11.07 Yield on average earning assets (tax equivalent) 5.13 4.89 4.37 3.95 3.82 Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 2.05 1.44 0.85 0.58 0.53 Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.58 3.82 3.73 3.51 3.42 Efficiency ratio2 54.77 52.62 57.44 59.02 59.70 Non-interest expense to average assets 2.29 2.41 2.38 2.33 2.30

LIMESTONE BANCORP, INC. Unaudited Financial Information (in thousands, except share and per share data) As of 3/31/23 12/31/22 9/30/22 6/30/22 3/31/22 Assets Loans $ 1,139,208 $ 1,111,854 $ 1,127,945 $ 1,073,815 $ 1,047,285 Allowance for credit losses3 (14,391 ) (13,030 ) (13,031 ) (12,550 ) (12,195 ) Net loans 1,124,817 1,098,824 1,114,914 1,061,265 1,035,090 Securities held to maturity3, 4 43,185 43,282 43,350 44,205 45,639 Securities available for sale4 186,978 180,173 181,292 193,022 204,071 Federal funds sold & interest-bearing deposits 40,378 37,476 50,940 18,244 22,040 Cash and due from financial institutions 7,121 7,159 6,430 7,742 10,009 Premises and equipment 21,749 22,103 22,503 22,747 23,043 Bank owned life insurance 31,273 31,132 31,032 30,888 30,643 FHLB Stock 5,626 5,176 5,176 5,116 5,116 Deferred taxes, net 19,689 21,283 23,002 23,343 22,648 Goodwill 6,252 6,252 6,252 6,252 6,252 Intangible assets 1,669 1,733 1,797 1,861 1,925 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 7,694 7,862 7,007 6,383 6,230 Total Assets $ 1,496,431 $ 1,462,455 $ 1,493,695 $ 1,421,068 $ 1,412,706 Liabilities and Equity Certificates of deposit5 $ 344,697 $ 290,161 $ 273,780 $ 256,141 $ 260,064 Interest checking 291,661 314,082 286,867 269,240 274,054 Money market 161,021 179,035 215,450 209,183 216,845 Savings 163,357 148,552 154,545 163,573 166,135 Total interest-bearing deposits 960,736 931,830 930,642 898,137 917,098 Demand deposits 261,582 268,954 287,938 269,425 281,533 Total deposits 1,222,318 1,200,784 1,218,580 1,167,562 1,198,631 FHLB advances 80,000 70,000 90,000 70,000 30,000 Junior subordinated debentures 21,000 21,000 21,000 21,000 21,000 Subordinated capital note 25,000 25,000 25,000 25,000 25,000 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 9,722 11,813 10,744 10,888 9,855 Total liabilities 1,358,040 1,328,597 1,365,324 1,294,450 1,284,486 Common stock 140,639 140,639 140,639 140,639 140,639 Additional paid-in capital 26,210 26,312 26,101 25,889 25,733 Retained deficit (11,793 ) (14,954 ) (19,486 ) (24,917 ) (28,571 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (16,665 ) (18,139 ) (18,883 ) (14,993 ) (9,581 ) Total stockholders' equity 138,391 133,858 128,371 126,618 128,220 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,496,431 $ 1,462,455 $ 1,493,695 $ 1,421,068 $ 1,412,706 Ending shares outstanding 7,629,402 7,638,633 7,639,033 7,640,680 7,622,157 Book value per common share $ 18.14 $ 17.52 $ 16.80 $ 16.57 $ 16.82 Tangible book value per common share6 17.10 16.48 15.75 15.51 15.75

LIMESTONE BANCORP, INC. Unaudited Financial Information (in thousands, except share and per share data) As of 3/31/23 12/31/22 9/30/22 6/30/22 3/31/22 Average Balance Sheet Data Assets $ 1,470,834 $ 1,461,199 $ 1,451,647 $ 1,417,087 $ 1,407,030 Loans 1,120,482 1,110,078 1,096,478 1,053,057 1,028,546 Earning assets 1,404,469 1,395,860 1,378,771 1,339,555 1,326,234 Deposits 1,186,981 1,204,804 1,203,098 1,184,426 1,199,174 Long-term debt and advances 136,389 114,586 108,229 93,968 67,667 Interest bearing liabilities 1,062,281 1,037,991 1,029,131 1,000,367 996,710 Stockholders' equity 136,242 129,560 129,346 127,827 131,097 Asset Quality Data Nonaccrual loans $ 879 $ 856 $ 1,054 $ 3,007 $ 3,447 Troubled debt restructurings on accrual - 133 146 150 333 Loan 90 days or more past due still on accrual - - - - - Total non-performing loans 879 989 1,200 3,157 3,780 Real estate acquired through foreclosures - - - - - Other repossessed assets - - - - - Total non-performing assets $ 879 $ 989 $ 1,200 $ 3,157 $ 3,780 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.08 % 0.09 % 0.11 % 0.29 % 0.36 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.06 0.07 0.08 0.22 0.27 Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 1,637.20 1,317.49 1,085.92 397.53 322.62 Allowance for credit losses to total loans3 1.26 % 1.17 % 1.16 % 1.17 % 1.16 % Loan Charge-off Data Loans charged off $ (130 ) $ (158 ) $ (86 ) $ (367 ) $ (227 ) Recoveries 237 27 1,817 272 141 Net (charge-offs) recoveries $ 107 $ (131 ) $ 1,731 $ (95 ) $ (86 ) Loans by Risk Category7 Pass $ 1,113,804 $ 1,089,330 $ 1,116,009 $ 1,052,624 $ 1,023,039 Watch 17,450 15,189 3,177 6,426 8,567 Special Mention - - - - - Substandard 7,954 7,335 8,759 14,765 15,679 Doubtful - - - - - Total $ 1,139,208 $ 1,111,854 $ 1,127,945 $ 1,073,815 $ 1,047,285 Loans by Past Due Status Past due loans: 30 - 59 days $ 2,015 $ 1,919 $ 300 $ 600 $ 1,108 60 - 89 days 207 268 57 209 89 90 days or more - - - - - Nonaccrual loans 879 856 1,054 3,007 3,447 Total past due and nonaccrual loans $ 3,101 $ 3,043 $ 1,411 $ 3,816 $ 4,644

LIMESTONE BANCORP, INC. Unaudited Financial Information (in thousands, except share and per share data) As of 3/31/23 12/31/22 9/30/22 6/30/22 3/31/22 Risk-based Capital Ratios - Company Tier I leverage ratio 10.72 % 10.44 % 10.04 % 9.68 % 9.38 % Common equity Tier I risk-based capital ratio 10.23 10.14 9.46 9.16 8.93 Tier I risk-based capital ratio 11.81 11.71 10.89 10.49 10.19 Total risk-based capital ratio 14.76 14.63 13.75 13.39 13.12 Risk-based Capital Ratios - Limestone Bank Tier I leverage ratio 11.80 % 11.59 % 11.56 % 11.39 % 11.20 % Common equity Tier I risk-based capital ratio 13.00 13.01 12.55 12.38 12.21 Tier I risk-based capital ratio 13.00 13.01 12.55 12.38 12.21 Total risk-based capital ratio 14.08 14.01 13.53 13.35 13.17 FTE employees, end of period 208 222 226 225 222

Footnotes:

(1) Pretax, pre-provision income (PTPI) is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by adjusting pretax income or income before income taxes to add back provision for credit losses. Management believes that PTPI is a useful financial measure as it enables the assessment of the Company's ability to generate earnings to cover credit losses through a credit cycle and provides an additional basis for comparing results of operations between periods by isolating the impact of provision for credit losses, which can vary significantly between periods.

Three Months Ended 3/31/23 12/31/22 9/30/22 6/30/22 3/31/22 Pretax, Pre-Provision Income (in thousands) Income before income taxes $ 5,442 $ 6,535 $ 7,693 $ 5,259 $ 4,631 Provision for credit losses 654 130 (1,250 ) 450 750 Pretax, pre-provision income 6,096 6,665 6,443 5,709 5,381

(2) The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure of expense control relative to revenue from net interest income and fee income. The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing total non-interest expenses as determined under GAAP by net interest income and total non-interest income, but excluding from the calculation net gains on the sale of securities and expenses disclosed from time to time as non-recurring in nature. Management believes this provides a reasonable measure of primary banking expenses relative to primary banking revenue.

Three Months Ended 3/31/23 12/31/22 9/30/22 6/30/22 3/31/22 Efficiency Ratio (in thousands) Net interest income $ 12,339 $ 13,372 $ 12,912 $ 11,680 $ 11,114 Non-interest income 2,060 2,155 2,228 2,256 2,238 Less: Net gain (loss) on securities - - - (3 ) - Revenue used for efficiency ratio 14,399 15,527 15,140 13,939 13,352 Non-interest expense 8,303 8,862 8,697 8,227 7,971 Less: Merger expenses 417 691 - - - Expenses used for efficiency ratio 7,886 8,171 8,697 8,227 7,971 Efficiency ratio 54.77 % 52.62 % 57.44 % 59.02 % 59.70 %

(3) Effective January 1, 2023, the Company began accounting for credit losses under ASC 326, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (CECL). Adoption resulted in the establishment of an allowance for credit losses for held to maturity securities of $30,000, an increase in allowance for credit losses for loans of $586,000, an increase of the allowance for credit losses related to unfunded commitments of $24,000, which is recorded in other liabilities, and a reduction in retained earnings of $480,000, net of tax.

(4) Investment Securities - The following table sets forth the amortized cost and fair value of the securities portfolio at the dates indicated.

March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Amortized

Cost Allowance

for Credit

Losses Gross

Unrealized

Gains Gross

Unrealized

Losses Fair

Value Amortized

Cost Gross

Unrealized

Gains Gross

Unrealized

Losses Fair

Value (dollars in thousands) Securities available for sale U.S. Government and federal agencies $ 30,987 $ - $ - $ (2,324 ) $ 28,663 $ 24,541 $ - $ (2,784 ) $ 21,757 Agency mortgage-backed residential 78,620 - 51 (9,397 ) 69,274 80,283 9 (10,387 ) 69,905 Collateralized loan obligations 48,192 - - (2,094 ) 46,098 48,202 - (2,161 ) 46,041 Corporate bonds 45,526 - 116 (2,699 ) 42,943 45,512 - (3,042 ) 42,470 Total available for sale $ 203,325 $ - $ 167 $ (16,514 ) $ 186,978 $ 198,538 $ 9 $ (18,374 ) $ 180,173

Amortized

Cost Allowance

for Credit

Losses Gross

Unrecognized

Gains Gross

Unrecognized

Losses Fair

Value Amortized

Cost Gross

Unrecognized

Gains Gross

Unrecognized

Losses Fair

Value (dollars in thousands) Securities held to maturity State and municipal $ 43,215 $ (30 ) $ 1 $ (7,637 ) $ 35,549 $ 43,282 $ - $ (8,386 ) $ 34,896 Total held to maturity $ 43,215 $ (30 ) $ 1 $ (7,637 ) $ 35,549 $ 43,282 $ - $ (8,386 ) $ 34,896

(5) The following table denotes contractual time deposit maturities and average rates as of March 31, 2023:

Non-Brokered Time Deposits Brokered Time Deposits Maturity Quarter As of

March 31,

2023

(in thousands) Weighted

Average

Rate As of

March 31,

2023

(in thousands) Weighted

Average

Rate Q2-2023 50,586 1.62 % 95,251 4.29 % Q3-2023 43,303 1.70 45,933 5.09 Q4-2023 40,825 2.32 - 0.00 Q1-2024 21,062 0.67 - 0.00 Thereafter 47,737 0.72 - 0.00 Total time deposits $ 203,513 1.44 % $ 141,184 4.55 %

(6) Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP based amounts. Tangible book value per common share is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets from common stockholders' equity. Tangible book value per common share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by common shares outstanding, as compared to book value per common share, which is calculated by dividing common stockholders' equity by common shares outstanding. Management believes this is consistent with bank regulatory agency treatment, which excludes goodwill and other intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital.

As of 3/31/23 12/31/22 9/30/22 6/30/22 3/31/22 Tangible Book Value Per Share (in thousands, except share and per share data) Common stockholders' equity $ 138,391 $ 133,858 $ 128,371 $ 126,618 $ 128,220 Less: Goodwill 6,252 6,252 6,252 6,252 6,252 Less: Intangible assets 1,669 1,733 1,797 1,861 1,925 Tangible common equity 130,470 125,873 120,322 118,505 120,043 Shares outstanding 7,629,402 7,638,633 7,639,033 7,640,680 7,622,157 Tangible book value per common share $ 17.10 $ 16.48 $ 15.75 $ 15.51 $ 15.75 Book value per common share 18.14 17.52 16.80 16.57 16.82

(7) Loans by Risk Category reflect management's risk ratings based on categories aligned with the bank regulatory definitions.

Contacts

John T. Taylor

Chief Executive Officer

(502) 499-4800