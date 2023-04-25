SYRACUSE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Community Bank System, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: CBU) reported first quarter 2023 net income of $5.8 million, or $0.11 per fully-diluted share. This compares to $47.1 million of net income, or $0.86 per fully-diluted share for the first quarter of 2022. The $0.75 decrease in earnings per share was primarily due to the impact of the previously announced strategic balance sheet repositioning executed during the quarter to provide the Company with greater flexibility in managing balance sheet growth and deposit funding. During the quarter, the Company sold certain available-for-sale investments securities and used the proceeds to pay down overnight borrowings with rising and comparatively high variable interest rates. As a result, a $52.3 million pre-tax realized loss on the investment security sales was recognized during the quarter which negatively impacted GAAP earnings per share by $0.75. In addition, increases in the provision for credit losses and operating expenses were offset by increases in net interest income and noninterest revenues, lower income taxes and a decrease in fully-diluted shares outstanding. Comparatively, the Company recorded $0.97 in fully-diluted earnings per share for the linked fourth quarter of 2022. The Company's deposit base and liquidity position continues to be strong, as the Company maintained total immediately available liquidity sources at the end of the quarter of $4.69 billion, over double its estimated uninsured deposits, net of collateralized deposits, which represent less than 20% of first quarter ending total deposits. Additionally, total ending deposits increased $98.4 million, or 0.8%, from December 31, 2022.

Operating earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure, which excludes acquisition expenses, acquisition-related contingent consideration adjustments, loss on sales of investment securities, unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities and gain on debt extinguishment, net of tax, was $0.86 for the first quarter of 2023, as compared to $0.87 for the first quarter of 2022 and $0.96 for the fourth quarter of 2022. The $0.01 decrease in operating earnings per share on a year over year basis was driven by a decrease in banking-related noninterest revenues, an increase in the provision for credit losses and higher operating expenses, partially offset by increases in net interest income and financial services business revenues, and decreases in income taxes and fully-diluted shares outstanding. The $0.10 decrease in operating earnings per share from the fourth quarter of 2022 was driven by various factors, including a decrease in net interest income, an increase in the provision for credit losses, lower deposit service and other banking fees and higher operating expenses, offset, in part, by an increase in financial services business revenues and lower income taxes.

First quarter 2023 adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share, a non-GAAP measure, which excludes income taxes, the provision for credit losses, acquisition expenses, acquisition-related contingent consideration adjustments, loss on sales of investment securities, gain on debt extinguishment and unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities from net income, of $1.16 was up $0.04 as compared to the first quarter of 2022 and down $0.13 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.

First Quarter 2023 Performance Highlights:

GAAP EPS $0.11 per share, down from $0.86 per share for the first quarter of 2022

Operating EPS (non-GAAP) $0.86 per share, down $0.01 per share from the first quarter of 2022

Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Net Revenue Per Share (non-GAAP) $1.16 per share, up $0.04 per share from the first quarter of 2022

Return on Assets / Return on Assets - Operating (non-GAAP) 0.15% / 1.24%

Return on Equity / Return on Equity - Operating (non-GAAP) 1.49% / 12.04%

Total Deposits Up $98.4 million, or 0.8%, from the end of the fourth quarter of 2022

Total Deposit Funding Costs / Total Cost of Funds 0.31% / 0.44%

Net Interest Margin (Fully Tax-Equivalent) 3.20%, up 18 basis points from 3.02% for the fourth quarter of 2022

Total Loans Up $172.9 million, or 2.0%, from the end of the fourth quarter of 2022

Annualized Loan Net Charge-Offs 0.07%



" We are pleased with the core revenue performance of both our banking and nonbanking businesses despite the Company's first quarter operating expenses being a bit elevated due to higher compensation and benefit related expenses and other factors," commented Mark E. Tryniski, President and CEO. " Excluding net realized and unrealized securities gains and losses and gain on debt extinguishment, the Company generated $176.6 million in total operating revenues in the first quarter. This represents a $16.1 million, or 10.0%, increase over the prior year's first quarter and a $0.7 million, or 0.4%, increase over linked fourth quarter results. The Company's net interest margin for the quarter of 3.20%, was 47 basis points higher than the prior year's first quarter of 2.73% and up 18 basis points over the linked fourth quarter's net interest margin of 3.02%. In addition, the Company's ending loans increased for the seventh consecutive quarter, and despite the turmoil in the banking industry, ending deposit balances were up in the quarter. The Company recorded GAAP earnings per share of $0.11, as compared to $0.86 in the prior year's first quarter. During the first quarter, the Company repositioned its balance sheet by selling certain available-for-sale investment securities with a market value of $733.8 million, the proceeds of which were used to pay down overnight borrowings with rising and comparatively high variable interest rates. In connection with this transaction, the Company recorded a $52.3 million pre-tax realized loss on the sale, negatively impacting the quarterly GAAP earnings per share by $0.75. Excluding the realized loss on the sale of the available-for-sale securities, acquisition expenses and gain on debt extinguishment, the Company recorded $0.86 per share on a non-GAAP operating basis, $0.01 per share less than the prior year's first quarter operating earnings per share of $0.87."

Mr. Tryniski further noted, " Despite solid operating revenues in the quarter, the Company's operating earnings per share decreased a penny compared to the prior year's first quarter largely due to an increase in the provision for credit losses and higher operating expenses. Although asset quality remains strong, the Company recorded $3.5 million in the provision for credit losses during the first quarter of 2023, a $2.6 million increase over the prior year's first quarter primarily due to an adverse change in the economic outlook. Operating expenses increased $14.2 million, or 14.3%, over the prior year's first quarter driven by higher salaries and employee benefits expense and an increase in other expenses that included the impact of the Elmira Savings Bank ("Elmira") acquisition from the second quarter of 2022. For the remaining three quarters of 2023, management anticipates that total operating expenses, excluding any future acquisition activities, will remain generally in line with first quarter levels. Deposit service and other banking fees decreased $0.7 million, or 4.4%, as compared to the first quarter of 2022, as the Company implemented certain deposit fee changes, including the elimination of nonsufficient and unavailable funds fees, late in the fourth quarter of 2022. Total revenues for the financial services businesses increased $0.5 million, or 1.1%, over the first quarter of 2022, driven by an increase in insurance services revenues."

" At the end of the first quarter, the Company maintained total liquidity sources of $4.69 billion, including $1.54 billion of borrowing capacity at the Federal Reserve Bank, $1.84 billion of borrowing availability at the Federal Home Loan Bank, $1.21 billion of unencumbered high grade investment securities and $109.7 million of cash and cash equivalents, net of float. These sources of immediately available liquidity represent over 200% of the Company's estimated uninsured deposits, net of collateralized deposits. The Company's deposit base is well diversified across customer segments, comprised of approximately 63% consumer, 25% business and 12% municipal, and broadly dispersed with an average deposit account balance of under $20,000. The cycle-to-date deposit beta for the Company is 5%, reflective of a high proportion of non-interest bearing deposits, representing over 30% of total deposits, and the composition and stability of the customer base. In addition, 74% of the Company's total deposits were in checking and savings accounts at the end of the first quarter. The Company does not currently utilize brokered or wholesale deposits and total deposits were up approximately 1% from the end of the prior quarter. We believe the Company's strong liquidity profile, capital reserves, core deposit base, asset quality and revenue profile provide a solid foundation for future opportunities and growth," Mr. Tryniski concluded.

The Company recorded total revenues of $124.5 million in the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of $36.0 million, or 22.4%, from the prior year's first quarter. The decrease in total revenues between the periods was primarily driven by the previously mentioned $52.3 million pre-tax realized loss on the sale of certain available-for-sale investment securities associated with the Company's first quarter 2023 balance sheet repositioning. Total operating revenues, which excludes net realized and unrealized securities gains and losses and gain on debt extinguishment, were $176.6 million in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of $16.1 million, or 10.0%, from the prior year's first quarter. This increase was driven by a $16.2 million, or 17.0%, increase in net interest income and a $0.5 million, or 1.1%, increase in financial services business revenues, offset, in part, by a $0.6 million, or 3.6%, decrease in banking noninterest revenues. Comparatively, total revenues were down $51.4 million, or 29.2%, from fourth quarter 2022 results, but up $0.7 million, or 0.4%, on an operating basis, excluding net realized and unrealized securities gains and losses and gain on debt extinguishment. The linked quarter increase in total operating revenues was due to a $4.5 million, or 10.0%, increase in financial services business revenues, partially offset by a $1.2 million, or 1.1%, decline in net interest income and a $2.6 million, or 13.6%, decrease in banking noninterest revenues.

The Company recorded net interest income of $111.0 million in the first quarter of 2023. This compares to $94.9 million of net interest income recorded in the first quarter of 2022. Between comparable periods, the combination of net interest margin expansion being partially offset by a decline in interest-earning assets drove a $16.2 million, or 17.0%, increase in net interest income. The Company's tax equivalent net interest margin increased by 47 basis points from 2.73% in the first quarter of 2022 to 3.20% in the first quarter of 2023, while average interest-earning assets decreased $31.8 million, or 0.2%. The tax equivalent yield on average interest-earning assets in the first quarter of 2023 of 3.63% was 82 basis points higher than the tax equivalent yield on average interest-earning assets of 2.81% in the first quarter of 2022. Comparatively, the Company recorded net interest income of $112.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2022, which was $1.2 million more than first quarter 2023 results, while the tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.02%, or 18 basis points lower.

Interest income and fees on loans increased $27.9 million, or 38.4%, from $72.5 million in the first quarter of 2022 to $100.4 million in the first quarter of 2023. Average total loans outstanding increased $1.49 billion, or 20.2%, between the comparable quarterly periods, while the tax equivalent loan yield increased 60 basis points from 3.99% in the first quarter of 2022 to 4.59% in the first quarter of 2023. The increase in the tax equivalent loan yields between the periods was due to market-related increases in interest rates on new loans, a significant increase in variable and adjustable rate loan yields driven by rising market interest rates, including the prime rate, and a high level of new loan originations. Comparatively, the Company recorded $96.2 million of interest income and fees on loans during the fourth quarter of 2022, while the tax equivalent yield on loans was 4.39%.

Interest income on investments, including cash equivalents, increased $0.3 million, or 1.3%, between the first quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023. The increase in interest income on investments was driven primarily by changes in market interest rates and changes in the composition of investment securities and interest-earning cash equivalents, along with the impact of the previously mentioned balance sheet repositioning related to the sales of certain available-for-sale investment securities. The average book value of investment securities decreased $623.5 million, or 10.5%, between the comparable periods, while the average balance of cash equivalents decreased $903.1 million. The tax equivalent yield on the investment securities portfolio, excluding cash equivalents, increased 27 basis points from 1.74% in the first quarter of 2022 to 2.01% in the first quarter of 2023, while the yield on cash equivalents increased 330 basis points from 0.19% to 3.49%. The blended tax equivalent yield on investments, including cash equivalents, increased 49 basis points, from 1.53% to 2.02%, as the average balance of cash equivalents decreased significantly due in part to the funding of strong organic loan growth. Interest income on investments, including cash equivalents, decreased $2.3 million, from $27.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 to $25.5 million in the first quarter of 2023 due primarily to the impact of a lower average book value of investment securities due to the aforementioned sale of certain available-for-sale investment securities associated with the Company's first quarter balance sheet repositioning.

Interest expense increased from $2.8 million in the first quarter of 2022 to $14.9 million in the first quarter of 2023, a $12.1 million increase between the periods. The increase in interest expense was driven by a 50 basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, from 0.12% in the first quarter of 2022 to 0.62% in the first quarter of 2023, and a $223.5 million, or 2.4%, increase in average interest-bearing liabilities between the periods. This included a $4.7 million increase in interest expense on borrowings due to both a $399.6 million increase in average borrowings and an increase in the rate on average borrowings, from 0.33% in the first quarter of 2022 to 2.78% in the first quarter of 2023. The average interest-bearing deposit cost of funds also increased 34 basis points, from 0.11% in the first quarter of 2022 to 0.45% in the first quarter of 2023, while average interest-bearing deposit balances decreased $176.1 million, or 1.9%, between the periods, with the net result being a $7.4 million increase in interest expense on deposits. The Company's average cost of funds was up 35 basis points, from 0.09% in the first quarter of 2022 to 0.44% in the first quarter of 2023, while the average cost of total deposits remained low at 0.31% for the quarter. Through the end of the first quarter, the Company's cycle-to-date deposit beta was 5% and the cycle-to-date total funding beta was 8%. The target Federal Funds rate has increased 450 basis points over the prior twelve months, while the Company's total deposit costs and total funding costs increased 23 basis points and 35 basis points, respectively, over the same period.

During the first quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $3.5 million driven by a weaker economic forecast combined with a $172.9 million increase in loans outstanding. Comparatively, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $0.9 million during the first quarter of 2022 when economic forecasts were generally stable and loans outstanding increased $48.6 million during that quarter. During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.8 million, due in part to a $265.8 million increase in loans outstanding, combined with a less favorable economic forecast during that quarter.

Employee benefit services revenues for the first quarter of 2023 were $29.4 million, down $0.2 million, or 0.7%, in comparison to the first quarter of 2022. The decline in revenues was driven primarily by a decline in asset-based fees reflecting the impact from lower financial market valuations. Wealth management services revenues for the first quarter of 2023 were $8.2 million, down from $8.6 million in the first quarter of 2022. The $0.4 million, or 4.5%, decrease in wealth management services revenues was primarily driven by more challenging investment market conditions. The Company recorded insurance services revenues of $11.5 million in the first quarter of 2023, which represents a $1.1 million, or 10.7%, increase versus the prior year's first quarter, reflective primarily of a strong premium market and organic growth. Banking noninterest revenues decreased $0.6 million, or 3.6%, from $17.0 million in the first quarter of 2022 to $16.4 million in the first quarter of 2023. This was driven by a $0.7 million, or 4.4%, decrease in deposit service and other banking fees reflective of the Company's implementation of certain deposit fee changes, including the elimination of nonsufficient and unavailable funds fees, late in the fourth quarter of 2022. Comparatively, the Company recorded $29.0 million of employee benefit services revenues, $7.4 million of wealth management services revenues and $8.3 million of insurance services revenues during the fourth quarter of 2022, which on a combined basis were $4.4 million lower than the financial services business revenues generated in the first quarter of 2023. Fourth quarter 2022 banking noninterest revenues were $19.0 million, $2.6 million, or 15.8%, higher than first quarter 2023 banking noninterest revenues, driven by a decrease in debit interchange revenues, overdraft occurrences, as well as the aforementioned implementation of certain deposit fee changes.

The Company recorded $114.0 million in total operating expenses in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $99.8 million of total operating expenses in the prior year's first quarter. The $14.2 million, or 14.3%, increase in operating expenses was attributable to a $9.8 million, or 16.0%, increase in salaries and employee benefits, a $4.2 million, or 39.7%, increase in other expenses, a $0.5 million, or 3.7%, increase in data processing and communications expenses and a $0.1 million, or 0.7%, increase in occupancy and equipment expenses, partially offset by a $0.3 million decrease in acquisition-related expenses and a $0.1 million, or 1.7%, decrease in amortization of intangible assets. The increase in salaries and benefits expense was driven by increases in merit, severance and incentive-related employee wages, acquisition-related and other additions to staffing, higher payroll taxes and higher employee benefit-related expenses. Other expenses were up due to increases in legal and professional fees, insurance and travel-related expenses, business development and marketing expenses, along with incremental expenses associated with operating an expanded franchise subsequent to the Elmira acquisition in the second quarter of 2022. The higher insurance expenses reflected larger FDIC insurance expenses due in part to a higher base assessment rate effective at the beginning of 2023. The increase in data processing and communications expenses was due to the Company's continued investment in customer-facing and back office digital technologies between the comparable periods. The slight increase in occupancy and equipment expense was driven by inflationary pressures, partially offset by the impact of branch office consolidations between the periods. In comparison, the Company recorded $105.9 million of total operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2022. The $8.2 million, or 7.7%, increase in total operating expenses between the fourth quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023 was largely attributable to a $7.4 million, or 11.5%, increase in salaries and employee benefits and a $0.7 million, or 5.0%, increase in other expenses reflective of higher FDIC insurance expenses due in part to a higher base assessment rate.

The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2023 was 16.9%, down from 21.4% in the first quarter of 2022. Excluding the impact of tax benefits related to stock-based compensation activity, the effective tax rate was 21.4% in the first quarter of 2023, down from 22.3% in the first quarter of 2022.

The Company also provides supplemental reporting of its results on an "operating," "adjusted" and "tangible" basis, from which it excludes the after-tax effect of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (and the related goodwill, core deposit intangible and other intangible asset balances, net of applicable deferred tax amounts), accretion on non-purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans, expenses associated with acquisitions, acquisition-related provision for credit losses, acquisition-related contingent consideration adjustments, gain on debt extinguishment, loss on sales of investment securities and unrealized (loss) gain on equity securities. In addition, the Company provides supplemental reporting for "adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision net revenues," which subtracts the provision for credit losses, acquisition expenses, acquisition-related contingent consideration adjustments, gain on debt extinguishment, loss on sales of investment securities and unrealized (loss) gain on equity securities from income before income taxes. The amounts for such items are presented in the tables that accompany this release. Although these items are non-GAAP measures, the Company's management believes this information helps investors and analysts measure underlying core performance and improves comparability to other organizations that have not engaged in acquisitions. Diluted adjusted net earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure, were $0.90 in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $0.91 in the first quarter of 2022 and $1.00 in the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share, a non-GAAP measure, was $1.16 in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $1.12 in the first quarter of 2022 and $1.29 in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Financial Position and Liquidity

The Company's total assets were $15.26 billion at March 31, 2023, representing a $369.9 million, or 2.4%, decrease from one year prior and a $579.7 million, or 3.7%, decrease from the end of the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease in the Company's total assets during the prior twelve-month period was primarily driven by the aforementioned sales of certain available-for-sale investment securities and the related pay down of overnight borrowings and a decline in the pre-tax market value adjustment on the investment securities portfolio due to higher market interest rates, partially offset by organic loan growth and the Elmira acquisition. The book value of average interest-earning assets was down from $14.24 billion in the first quarter of 2022 to $14.20 billion in the first quarter of 2023, representing a $31.8 million, or 0.2%, decrease. This included a $903.1 million decrease in average cash equivalents and a $623.5 million, or 10.5%, decrease in the average book value of investment securities, partially offset by a $1.49 billion, or 20.2%, increase in average loans outstanding. Average deposit balances decreased $100.8 million, or 0.8%, between the first quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023.

On a linked quarter basis, the book value of average interest-earning assets decreased $662.1 million, or 4.5%, due primarily to a decrease in the average book value of investment securities, partially offset by higher average loan balances. The average book value of investment securities decreased $843.5 million, or 13.7%, during the quarter, driven primarily by the aforementioned sales of certain available-for-sale investment securities in connection with a balance sheet repositioning, while average cash equivalents increased $1.3 million, or 4.8%, between linked quarters. Average loan balances increased $180.1 million, or 2.1%, during the quarter reflecting continued strong organic growth. Average loan balances for business lending, consumer indirect and consumer mortgage loans increased during the first quarter, while the average balances of home equity and consumer direct loans decreased. Average deposit balances decreased $211.5 million, or 1.6%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.

Ending loans at March 31, 2023 of $8.98 billion were $172.9 million, or 2.0%, higher than the fourth quarter of 2022 and $1.56 billion, or 21.0%, higher than one year prior. The increase in ending loans year-over-year was driven by increases in all loan categories due to net organic growth and the Elmira acquisition. Over the past twelve months, business lending loans increased $645.4 million, or 20.8%, consumer indirect loans increased $429.3 million, or 36.5%, consumer mortgage loans increased $427.1 million, or 16.5%, home equity loans increased $33.7 million, or 8.5%, and consumer direct loans increased $24.5 million, or 16.1%. The increase in loans outstanding on a linked quarter basis was driven by a $102.3 million, or 2.8%, increase in business lending loans, a $66.0 million, or 4.3%, increase in consumer indirect loans and a $7.2 million, or 0.2%, increase in consumer mortgage loans, all of which reflected organic growth, partially offset by a $2.0 million, or 0.5%, decrease in home equity loans and a $0.6 million, or 0.3%, decrease in consumer direct loans.

The Company's liquidity position remains strong. The Company's banking subsidiary, Community Bank, N.A. (the "Bank"), maintains a funding base largely comprised of core noninterest-bearing demand deposit accounts and interest-bearing checking, savings and money market deposit accounts with customers that operate, reside or work within its branch footprint. At March 31, 2023, the Company's readily available sources of liquidity totaled $4.69 billion, including cash and cash equivalents balances, net of float, of $109.7 million. The Company also maintains an investment securities portfolio, comprised primarily of highly-liquid U.S. Treasury securities, highly-rated municipal securities and U.S. agency mortgage-backed securities, which totaled $4.56 billion at March 31, 2023, $1.21 billion of which was unpledged as collateral. The Bank's unused borrowing capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York at March 31, 2023 was $1.84 billion and it had access to $1.54 billion of funding availability at the Federal Reserve Bank's discount window. The available sources of immediately available liquidity represent over 200% of the Company's estimated uninsured deposits, net of collateralized deposits and are exclusive of any potential benefits from utilization of the Federal Reserve Bank's Bank Term Funding Program announced on March 12, 2023.

The Company's management believes that its financial position continues to be very solid. The Company's capital planning and management activities, coupled with its historically strong earnings performance, diversified streams of revenue and prudent dividend practices, have allowed it to build and maintain strong capital reserves. Shareholders' equity of $1.63 billion at March 31, 2023 was $218.1 million, or 11.8%, lower than one year ago despite strong earnings retention primarily because of a $239.7 million decline in accumulated other comprehensive income related to the Company's investment securities portfolio due to higher market interest rates. Shareholders' equity was up $82.3 million, or 5.3%, from the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily driven by a $108.6 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive income related to the Company's investment securities portfolio.

At March 31, 2023, all of the Company's and the Bank's regulatory capital ratios significantly exceeded well-capitalized standards. More specifically, the Company's tier 1 leverage ratio, a common measure used to evaluate a financial institution's capital strength, was 9.06% at March 31, 2023, which substantially exceeds the regulatory well-capitalized standard of 5.0%. The Company's shareholders' equity to assets ratio (GAAP) was 10.71% at March 31, 2023, down from 11.85% at March 31, 2022, but up from 9.80% at December 31, 2022. The Company's net tangible equity to net tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) was 5.41% at March 31, 2023, down from 6.98% a year earlier, but up from 4.64% at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease in the net tangible equity to net tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) from one year prior was primarily driven by a $254.6 million, or 24.6%, decrease in tangible equity due to the aforementioned decline in accumulated other comprehensive income related to the Company's investment securities portfolio and a $37.9 million net increase in intangible assets primarily driven by the Elmira acquisition, partially offset by a $406.4 million, or 2.7%, decrease in tangible assets due primarily to the aforementioned sales of certain available-for-sale investment securities. The increase in the net tangible equity to net tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) from the fourth quarter of 2022 was driven by an $83.5 million, or 12.0%, increase in tangible equity and a $578.5 million, or 3.9%, decrease in tangible assets.

As previously announced, in December 2022 the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") approved a stock repurchase program authorizing the repurchase of up to 2.70 million shares of the Company's common stock during a twelve-month period starting January 1, 2023. Such repurchases may be made at the discretion of the Company's senior management based on market conditions and other relevant factors and will be acquired through open market or privately negotiated transactions as permitted under Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and other applicable regulatory and legal requirements. There were 200,000 shares repurchased pursuant to the 2023 stock repurchase program in the first quarter of 2023.

Allowance for Credit Losses and Asset Quality

At March 31, 2023, the Company's allowance for credit losses totaled $63.2 million, or 0.70% of total loans outstanding. This compares to $61.1 million, or 0.69% of total loans outstanding, at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 and $50.1 million, or 0.68% of total loans outstanding, at March 31, 2022. Reflective of a weaker economic forecast and an increase in loans outstanding, the Company recorded a $3.5 million provision for credit losses during the first quarter of 2023. The Company recorded net charge-offs of $1.5 million, or an annualized 0.07% of average loans, in the first quarter of 2023. This compares to net charge-offs of $0.5 million, or an annualized 0.03% of average loans, in the first quarter of 2022 and net charge-offs of $2.1 million, or an annualized 0.09% of average loans, in the fourth quarter of 2022.

At March 31, 2023, nonperforming (90 or more days past due and non-accruing) loans increased slightly to $33.8 million, or 0.38%, of total loans outstanding compared to $33.4 million, or 0.38%, of total loans outstanding at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, but declined from $36.0 million, or 0.49%, of total loans outstanding one year earlier. Total delinquent loans, which includes nonperforming loans and loans 30 or more days delinquent, to total loans outstanding was 0.73% at the end of the first quarter of 2023. This compares to 0.84% at the end of the first quarter of 2022 and 0.89% at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022. Loans 30 to 89 days delinquent (categorized by the Company as delinquent but performing), which tend to exhibit seasonal characteristics, were 0.35% of total loans outstanding at March 31, 2023, down from 0.51% at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 and consistent with 0.35% one year earlier.

Dividend Increase

During the first quarter of 2023, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.44 per share on its common stock, up 2.3% from the $0.43 dividend declared in the first quarter of 2022, representing an annualized yield of 3.7% based upon the $47.20 closing price of the Company's stock on April 24, 2023. The $0.01 increase in the quarterly dividend declared in the third quarter of 2022 marked the 30th consecutive year of dividend increases for the Company. " The payment of a meaningful and growing dividend is an important component of our commitment to provide consistent and favorable long term returns to our shareholders, and it reflects the continued strength of our current operating performance and capital position, and our confidence in the future of the Company," said Mr. Tryniski.

About Community Bank System, Inc.

Community Bank System, Inc. operates more than 210 customer facilities across Upstate New York, Northeastern Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Western Massachusetts through its banking subsidiary, Community Bank, N.A. With assets of over $15.2 billion, the DeWitt, N.Y. headquartered company is among the country's 125 largest banking institutions. In addition to a full range of retail, business, and municipal banking services, the Company offers comprehensive financial planning, insurance and wealth management services through its Community Bank Wealth Management Group and OneGroup NY, Inc. operating units. The Company's Benefit Plans Administrative Services, Inc. subsidiary is a leading provider of employee benefits administration, trust services, collective investment fund administration and actuarial consulting services to customers on a national scale. Community Bank System, Inc. is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Company's stock trades under the symbol CBU. For more information about Community Bank visit www.cbna.com or https://ir.communitybanksystem.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of CBU's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause the actual results of CBU's operations to differ materially from its expectations: the macroeconomic and other challenges and uncertainties related to or resulting from recent bank failures; current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects on housing prices, unemployment rates, high inflation, U.S. fiscal debt, budget and tax matters, geopolitical matters, and global economic growth; fiscal and monetary policies of the Federal Reserve Board; the potential adverse effects of unusual and infrequently occurring events; management's estimates and projections of interest rates and interest rate policies; the effect of changes in the level of checking or savings account deposits and net interest margin; future provisions for credit losses on loans and debt securities; changes in nonperforming assets; the effect on stock market prices on CBU's fee income businesses, including its employee benefit services, wealth management, and insurance businesses; the successful integration of operations of its acquisitions; competition; changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; and the timing for receiving regulatory approvals and completing pending transactions. For more information about factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from CBU's expectations, refer to its reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the discussion under "Risk Factors" as filed with the SEC and available on CBU's website at https://ir.communitybanksystem.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and CBU undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Summary of Financial Data (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 1st Qtr 4th Qtr 3rd Qtr 2nd Qtr 1st Qtr Earnings Loan income $100,362 $96,168 $88,434 $77,959 $72,514 Investment income 25,520 27,815 27,441 28,216 25,182 Total interest income 125,882 123,983 115,875 106,175 97,696 Interest expense 14,852 11,760 5,481 3,034 2,824 Net interest income 111,030 112,223 110,394 103,141 94,872 Acquisition-related provision for credit losses 0 0 0 3,927 0 Provision for credit losses 3,500 2,768 5,061 2,111 906 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 107,530 109,455 105,333 97,103 93,966 Deposit service and other banking fees 16,156 19,228 18,364 17,008 16,894 Mortgage banking 275 (205) 171 269 155 Wealth management and insurance services 19,767 15,680 18,834 17,921 19,042 Employee benefit services 29,384 29,023 27,884 28,921 29,580 Loss on sales of investment securities (52,329) 0 0 0 0 Gain on debt extinguishment 242 0 0 0 0 Unrealized (loss) gain on equity securities 0 (20) (4) (22) 2 Total noninterest revenues 13,495 63,706 65,249 64,097 65,673 Salaries and employee benefits 71,487 64,103 66,190 65,398 61,648 Data processing and communications 13,129 13,645 14,184 13,611 12,659 Occupancy and equipment 11,024 10,673 10,364 10,424 10,952 Amortization of intangible assets 3,667 3,794 3,837 3,851 3,732 Acquisition-related contingent consideration adjustment 0 (700) 0 400 0 Acquisition expenses 57 353 409 3,960 299 Other 14,688 13,984 13,201 12,780 10,517 Total operating expenses 114,052 105,852 108,185 110,424 99,807 Income before income taxes 6,973 67,309 62,397 50,776 59,832 Income taxes 1,175 14,779 13,706 10,971 12,777 Net income $5,798 $52,530 $48,691 $39,805 $47,055 Basic earnings per share $0.11 $0.97 $0.90 $0.74 $0.87 Diluted earnings per share $0.11 $0.97 $0.90 $0.73 $0.86 Profitability Return on assets 0.15% 1.33% 1.24% 1.03% 1.22% Return on equity 1.49% 14.12% 11.49% 9.16% 9.35% Return on tangible equity(2) 3.26% 33.73% 23.76% 17.61% 15.63% Noninterest revenues/operating revenues (FTE)(1) 37.1% 36.2% 37.2% 38.3% 40.9% Efficiency ratio 62.5% 58.2% 59.3% 61.1% 59.6% Components of Net Interest Margin (FTE) Loan yield 4.59% 4.39% 4.22% 4.05% 3.99% Cash equivalents yield 3.49% 2.83% 1.76% 0.65% 0.19% Investment yield 2.01% 1.85% 1.80% 1.81% 1.74% Earning asset yield 3.63% 3.34% 3.18% 2.97% 2.81% Interest-bearing deposit rate 0.45% 0.26% 0.17% 0.12% 0.11% Borrowing rate 2.78% 2.63% 1.34% 0.44% 0.33% Cost of all interest-bearing funds 0.62% 0.47% 0.23% 0.13% 0.12% Cost of funds (includes DDA) 0.44% 0.33% 0.16% 0.09% 0.09% Net interest margin (FTE) 3.20% 3.02% 3.03% 2.89% 2.73% Fully tax-equivalent adjustment $1,091 $1,118 $1,118 $1,008 $830

Summary of Financial Data (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 1st Qtr 4th Qtr 3rd Qtr 2nd Qtr 1st Qtr Average Balances Loans $8,884,164 $8,704,051 $8,333,148 $7,725,107 $7,389,290 Cash equivalents 27,775 26,501 25,730 472,671 930,882 Taxable investment securities 4,760,089 5,590,538 5,701,691 5,760,399 5,502,965 Nontaxable investment securities 532,604 545,679 551,610 513,506 413,268 Total interest-earning assets 14,204,632 14,866,769 14,612,179 14,471,683 14,236,405 Total assets 15,366,863 15,665,726 15,553,296 15,452,712 15,596,209 Interest-bearing deposits 8,925,555 8,982,442 9,142,333 9,268,859 9,101,664 Borrowings 717,788 879,194 481,657 310,674 318,193 Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,643,343 9,861,636 9,623,990 9,579,533 9,419,857 Noninterest-bearing deposits 4,043,494 4,198,086 4,192,615 4,061,738 3,968,197 Shareholders' equity 1,576,717 1,476,093 1,680,525 1,743,410 2,040,843 Balance Sheet Data Cash and cash equivalents $189,298 $209,896 $247,391 $197,628 $1,020,926 Investment securities 4,630,741 5,314,888 5,227,292 5,643,022 5,831,616 Loans: Business lending 3,747,942 3,645,665 3,494,425 3,331,998 3,102,533 Consumer mortgage 3,019,718 3,012,475 2,975,521 2,903,822 2,592,586 Consumer indirect 1,605,659 1,539,653 1,461,235 1,309,753 1,176,373 Home equity 432,027 433,996 433,027 425,437 398,316 Consumer direct 176,989 177,605 179,399 173,686 152,445 Total loans 8,982,335 8,809,394 8,543,607 8,144,696 7,422,253 Allowance for credit losses 63,170 61,059 60,363 55,542 50,147 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 900,914 902,837 909,224 917,891 863,038 Other assets 615,835 659,695 727,396 640,138 538,197 Total assets 15,255,953 15,835,651 15,594,547 15,487,833 15,625,883 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing 3,949,801 4,140,617 4,281,859 4,092,073 4,036,563 Non-maturity interest-bearing 8,106,734 7,964,983 8,296,993 8,268,649 8,388,800 Time 1,054,137 906,708 907,469 997,050 892,304 Total deposits 13,110,672 13,012,308 13,486,321 13,357,772 13,317,667 Borrowings 380,291 1,134,526 492,044 309,226 302,395 Subordinated notes payable 0 3,249 3,256 3,263 3,270 Accrued interest and other liabilities 130,977 133,863 151,763 155,876 150,448 Total liabilities 13,621,940 14,283,946 14,133,384 13,826,137 13,773,780 Shareholders' equity 1,634,013 1,551,705 1,461,163 1,661,696 1,852,103 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 15,255,953 15,835,651 15,594,547 15,487,833 15,625,883 Capital and Other Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.06% 8.79% 8.78% 8.65% 9.09% Tangible equity/net tangible assets(2) 5.41% 4.64% 4.08% 5.40% 6.98% Loan-to-deposit ratio 68.5% 67.7% 63.4% 61.0% 55.7% Diluted weighted average common shares O/S 54,207 54,253 54,290 54,393 54,515 Period end common shares outstanding 53,725 53,737 53,736 53,734 53,913 Cash dividends declared per common share $0.44 $0.44 $0.44 $0.43 $0.43 Book value $30.41 $28.88 $27.19 $30.92 $34.35 Tangible book value(2) $14.49 $12.93 $11.18 $14.69 $19.16 Common stock price (end of period) $52.49 $62.95 $60.08 $63.28 $70.15

Summary of Financial Data (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 1st Qtr 4th Qtr 3rd Qtr 2nd Qtr 1st Qtr Asset Quality Nonaccrual loans $29,745 $29,245 $28,076 $31,686 $32,213 Accruing loans 90+ days delinquent 4,027 4,119 4,416 5,439 3,816 Total nonperforming loans 33,772 33,364 32,492 37,125 36,029 Other real estate owned (OREO) 508 503 527 619 416 Total nonperforming assets 34,280 33,867 33,019 37,744 36,445 Net charge-offs 1,511 2,054 358 383 539 Allowance for credit losses/loans outstanding 0.70% 0.69% 0.71% 0.68% 0.68% Nonperforming loans/loans outstanding 0.38% 0.38% 0.38% 0.46% 0.49% Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans 187% 183% 186% 150% 139% Net charge-offs/average loans 0.07% 0.09% 0.02% 0.02% 0.03% Delinquent loans/ending loans 0.73% 0.89% 0.71% 0.75% 0.84% Provision for credit losses/net charge-offs 232% 135% 1,415% 1,577% 168% Nonperforming assets/total assets 0.22% 0.21% 0.21% 0.24% 0.23% Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations Income statement data Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue Net income (GAAP) $5,798 $52,530 $48,691 $39,805 $47,055 Income taxes 1,175 14,779 13,706 10,971 12,777 Income before income taxes 6,973 67,309 62,397 50,776 59,832 Provision for credit losses 3,500 2,768 5,061 6,038 906 Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) 10,473 70,077 67,458 56,814 60,738 Acquisition expenses 57 353 409 3,960 299 Acquisition-related contingent consideration adjustment 0 (700) 0 400 0 Loss on sales of investment securities 52,329 0 0 0 0 Gain on debt extinguishment (242) 0 0 0 0 Unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities 0 20 4 22 (2) Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $62,617 $69,750 $67,871 $61,196 $61,035 Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $0.11 $0.97 $0.90 $0.73 $0.86 Income taxes 0.02 0.27 0.25 0.20 0.24 Income before income taxes 0.13 1.24 1.15 0.93 1.10 Provision for credit losses 0.07 0.06 0.10 0.12 0.01 Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share (non-GAAP) 0.20 1.30 1.25 1.05 1.11 Acquisition expenses 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.07 0.01 Acquisition-related contingent consideration adjustment 0.00 (0.01) 0.00 0.01 0.00 Loss on sales of investment securities 0.96 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Gain on debt extinguishment 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share (non-GAAP) $1.16 $1.29 $1.25 $1.13 $1.12

Summary of Financial Data (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 1st Qtr 4th Qtr 3rd Qtr 2nd Qtr 1st Qtr Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations Income statement data Net income Net income (GAAP) $5,798 $52,530 $48,691 $39,805 $47,055 Acquisition expenses 57 353 409 3,960 299 Tax effect of acquisition expenses (12) (78) (90) (856) (64) Subtotal (non-GAAP) 5,843 52,805 49,010 42,909 47,290 Acquisition-related contingent consideration adjustment 0 (700) 0 400 0 Tax effect of acquisition-related contingent consideration adjustment 0 154 0 (86) 0 Subtotal (non-GAAP) 5,843 52,259 49,010 43,223 47,290 Acquisition-related provision for credit losses 0 0 0 3,927 0 Tax effect of acquisition-related provision for credit losses 0 0 0 (848) 0 Subtotal (non-GAAP) 5,843 52,259 49,010 46,302 47,290 Loss on sales of investment securities 52,329 0 0 0 0 Tax effect of loss on sales of investment securities (11,171) 0 0 0 0 Subtotal (non-GAAP) 47,001 52,259 49,010 46,302 47,290 Gain on debt extinguishment (242) 0 0 0 0 Tax effect of gain on debt extinguishment 52 0 0 0 0 Subtotal (non-GAAP) 46,811 52,259 49,010 46,302 47,290 Unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities 0 20 4 22 (2) Tax effect of unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities 0 (4) (1) (5) 0 Operating net income (non-GAAP) 46,811 52,275 49,013 46,319 47,288 Amortization of intangibles 3,667 3,794 3,837 3,851 3,732 Tax effect of amortization of intangibles (783) (833) (843) (832) (797) Subtotal (non-GAAP) 49,695 55,236 52,007 49,338 50,223 Acquired non-PCD loan accretion (1,079) (1,138) (1,397) (1,023) (734) Tax effect of acquired non-PCD loan accretion 230 250 307 221 157 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $48,846 $54,348 $50,917 $48,536 $49,646 Return on average assets Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $48,846 $54,348 $50,917 $48,536 $49,646 Average total assets 15,366,863 15,665,726 15,553,296 15,452,712 15,596,209 Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 1.29% 1.38% 1.30% 1.26% 1.29% Return on average equity Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $48,846 $54,348 $50,917 $48,536 $49,646 Average total equity 1,576,717 1,476,093 1,680,525 1,743,410 2,040,843 Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) 12.56% 14.61% 12.02% 11.17% 9.87%

Summary of Financial Data (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 1st Qtr 4th Qtr 3rd Qtr 2nd Qtr 1st Qtr Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations Income statement data Earnings per common share Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $0.11 $0.97 $0.90 $0.73 $0.86 Acquisition expenses 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.07 0.01 Tax effect of acquisition expenses 0.00 0.00 0.00 (0.02) 0.00 Subtotal (non-GAAP) 0.11 0.97 0.90 0.78 0.87 Acquisition-related contingent consideration adjustment 0.00 (0.01) 0.00 0.01 0.00 Tax effect of acquisition-related contingent consideration adjustment 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Subtotal (non-GAAP) 0.11 0.96 0.90 0.79 0.87 Acquisition-related provision for credit losses 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.07 0.00 Tax effect of acquisition-related for provision credit losses 0.00 0.00 0.00 (0.01) 0.00 Subtotal (non-GAAP) 0.11 0.96 0.90 0.85 0.87 Loss on sales of investment securities 0.96 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Tax effect of loss on sales of investment securities (0.21) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Subtotal (non-GAAP) 0.86 0.96 0.90 0.85 0.87 Gain on debt extinguishment 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Tax effect of gain on debt extinguishment 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Subtotal (non-GAAP) 0.86 0.96 0.90 0.85 0.87 Unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Tax effect of unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Operating diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) 0.86 0.96 0.90 0.85 0.87 Amortization of intangibles 0.07 0.07 0.07 0.07 0.07 Tax effect of amortization of intangibles (0.01) (0.02) (0.02) (0.02) (0.02) Subtotal (non-GAAP) 0.92 1.01 0.95 0.90 0.92 Acquired non-PCD loan accretion (0.02) (0.02) (0.02) (0.02) (0.01) Tax effect of acquired non-PCD loan accretion 0.00 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.00 Diluted adjusted net earnings per share (non-GAAP) $0.90 $1.00 $0.94 $0.89 $0.91 Noninterest operating expenses Noninterest expenses (GAAP) $114,052 $105,852 $108,185 $110,424 $99,807 Amortization of intangibles (3,667) (3,794) (3,837) (3,851) (3,732) Acquisition expenses (57) (353) (409) (3,960) (299) Acquisition-related contingent consideration adjustment 0 700 0 (400) 0 Total adjusted noninterest expenses (non-GAAP) $110,328 $102,405 $103,939 $102,213 $95,776 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) Noninterest expenses (GAAP) - numerator $114,052 $105,852 $108,185 $110,424 $99,807 Net interest income (GAAP) 111,030 112,223 110,394 103,141 94,872 Noninterest revenues (GAAP) 13,495 63,706 65,249 64,097 65,673 Total revenues (GAAP) - denominator 124,525 175,929 175,643 167,238 160,545 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 91.6% 60.2% 61.6% 66.0% 62.2%

Summary of Financial Data (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 1st Qtr 4th Qtr 3rd Qtr 2nd Qtr 1st Qtr Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations Income statement data (continued) Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) Adjusted noninterest expenses (non-GAAP) - numerator $110,328 $102,405 $103,939 $102,213 $95,776 Fully tax-equivalent net interest income 112,121 113,341 111,512 104,149 95,702 Noninterest revenues 13,495 63,706 65,249 64,097 65,673 Acquired non-PCD loan accretion (1,079) (1,138) (1,397) (1,023) (734) Unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities 0 20 4 22 (2) Loss on sales of investment securities 52,329 0 0 0 0 Gain on debt extinguishment (242) 0 0 0 0 Operating revenues (non-GAAP) - denominator 176,624 175,929 175,368 167,245 160,639 Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 62.5% 58.2% 59.3% 61.1% 59.6% Balance sheet data Total assets Total assets (GAAP) $15,255,953 $15,835,651 $15,594,547 $15,487,833 $15,625,883 Intangible assets (900,914) (902,837) (909,224) (917,891) (863,038) Deferred taxes on intangible assets 45,369 46,130 48,893 45,349 43,968 Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) $14,400,408 $14,978,944 $14,734,216 $14,615,291 $14,806,813 Total common equity Shareholders' equity (GAAP) $1,634,013 $1,551,705 $1,461,163 $1,661,696 $1,852,103 Intangible assets (900,914) (902,837) (909,224) (917,891) (863,038) Deferred taxes on intangible assets 45,369 46,130 48,893 45,349 43,968 Total tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $778,468 $694,998 $600,832 $789,154 $1,033,033 Shareholders' equity-to-assets ratio at quarter end Total shareholders' equity (GAAP) - numerator $1,634,013 $1,551,705 $1,461,163 $1,661,696 $1,852,103 Total assets (GAAP) - denominator 15,255,953 15,835,651 15,594,547 15,487,833 15,625,883 Net shareholders' equity-to-assets ratio at quarter end (GAAP) 10.71% 9.80% 9.37% 10.73% 11.85% Net tangible equity-to-assets ratio at quarter end Total tangible common equity (non-GAAP) - numerator $778,468 $694,998 $600,832 $789,154 $1,033,033 Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) - denominator 14,400,408 14,978,944 14,734,216 14,615,291 14,806,813 Net tangible equity-to-assets ratio at quarter end (non-GAAP) 5.41% 4.64% 4.08% 5.40% 6.98% (1) Excludes loss on sales of investment securities, gain on debt extinguishment and unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities. (2) Includes deferred tax liabilities related to certain intangible assets.

