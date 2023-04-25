MIAMI LAKES, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BankUnited, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: BKU) today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.
"While March was a challenging month for the banking industry, BankUnited continued to support its customers and serve their banking needs. Our business is stable, we have strong liquidity and robust capital," said Rajinder Singh, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.
For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the Company reported net income of $52.9 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, compared to $64.2 million, or $0.82 per diluted share for the immediately preceding quarter ended December 31, 2022 and $67.2 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.
Quarterly Highlights
- Our liquidity position is strong. At March 31, 2023, the Bank had total same day available liquidity of approximately $9.4 billion. As of April 21, 2023, available liquidity had increased to approximately $12.3 billion. At March 31, 2023, the Bank's ratio of estimated insured and collateralized deposits to total deposits was 62% and its available liquidity to estimated uninsured, uncollateralized deposits ratio was 95%. As of April 21, 2023, the ratio of available liquidity to estimated uninsured, uncollateralized deposits was approximately 128%.
- The Bank initially experienced deposit outflows at the onset of recent events impacting the banking sector, however, deposit flows quickly stabilized. Total deposits declined by $1.79 billion during the quarter ended March 31, 2023, including non-interest bearing demand deposits declining by $671 million. Deposit outflows over the latter part of March, 2023 were concentrated in a small number of larger institutional depositors. Non-interest bearing demand deposits were 29% of total deposits at both March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022.
- Net interest income and the net interest margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 were negatively impacted by an increase in the cost of funds which more than offset the increased yield on interest-earning assets. A greater than anticipated decline in average non-interest bearing deposits and an increase in on-balance sheet liquidity led to an increase in higher cost deposits and FHLB advances. The net interest margin, calculated on a tax-equivalent basis, was 2.62% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to 2.81% for the immediately preceding quarter ended December 31, 2022 and 2.50% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Net interest income decreased by $15.2 million, compared to the immediately preceding quarter ended December 31, 2022 and increased by $19.2 million compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2022.
- In response to the rising interest rate environment, tightening liquidity conditions and recent events impacting the banking sector, the average cost of total deposits rose to 2.05% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, from 1.42% for the immediately preceding quarter ended December 31, 2022. The yield on average interest earning assets increased to 5.05% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, from 4.60% for the immediately preceding quarter.
- For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the provision for credit losses was $19.8 million compared to provisions of $39.6 million and $7.8 million for the quarters ended December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively. The ratio of the ACL to total loans increased to 0.64%, at March 31, 2023 from 0.59% at December 31, 2022.
- Non-interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 included a $13.3 million net loss on certain preferred equity investments.
- Total loans was flat quarter-over-quarter, with a $111 million decline in residential offsetting net growth in the commercial segments of $118 million. The core C&I and CRE portfolio segments grew by $144 million.
- The pre-tax net unrealized loss on investment securities available for sale ("AFS") improved by $100 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2023 to $574 million from $674 million at December 31, 2022. The duration of the AFS portfolio was 1.95 at March 31, 2023. Securities held to maturity totaled only $10 million at March 31, 2023.
- The Company announced an increase of $0.02 per share in its common stock dividend for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, to $0.27 per common share, reflecting an 8% increase from the previous level of $0.25 per share.
- During the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the Company repurchased approximately 1.6 million shares of its common stock for an aggregate purchase price of $55.0 million, at a weighted average price of $33.41 per share.
- CET1 was 10.8% at the holding company and 12.5% at the Bank at March 31, 2023. Pro-forma CET1 at the holding company, including accumulated other comprehensive income, was 9.4%.
- Book value and tangible book value per common share improved to $33.34 and $32.30, respectively, at March 31, 2023, from $32.19 and $31.16, respectively at December 31, 2022.
Deposits and Liquidity
Total deposits declined by $1.79 billion during the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Deposits declined by $1.75 billion during the week of March 13, 2023 and then stabilized, increasing by $245 million through the remainder of the quarter. Outflows from a small number of larger institutional clients the week of March 13 drove $1.9 billion of outflows. Deposit flows across the remainder of the core deposit book appeared to be within the range of what we consider to be normal operating activity during this period. The cost of total deposits increased to 2.05% from 1.42% for the immediately preceding quarter, while the cost of interest bearing deposits increased to 2.86% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, from 2.06% for the preceding quarter.
At April 21, 2023 and March 31, 2023 same day available liquidity totaled approximately $12.3 billion and $9.4 billion, respectively, including cash, borrowing capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta and the Federal Reserve and unencumbered securities. Additional sources of liquidity include cash flows from operations, wholesale deposits and cash flow from the Bank's amortizing securities and loan portfolios.
Loans
A comparison of loan portfolio composition at the dates indicated follows (dollars in thousands):
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
Residential (1)
$
8,789,744
35.3
%
$
8,900,714
35.7
%
Non-owner occupied commercial real estate
5,346,895
21.5
%
5,405,597
21.7
%
Construction and land
324,805
1.3
%
294,360
1.2
%
Owner occupied commercial real estate
1,863,333
7.5
%
1,890,813
7.6
%
Commercial and industrial
6,617,716
26.5
%
6,417,721
25.9
%
Pinnacle
919,584
3.7
%
912,122
3.7
%
Bridge - franchise finance
239,205
1.0
%
253,774
1.0
%
Bridge - equipment finance
266,715
1.1
%
286,147
1.1
%
Mortgage warehouse lending ("MWL")
524,897
2.1
%
524,740
2.1
%
$
24,892,894
100.0
%
$
24,885,988
100.0
%
|_______________________
(1)
Includes other consumer loans totaling $4 million and $6 million at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.
For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, $173 million of growth in the commercial and industrial segment, including owner-occupied commercial real estate, was offset by declines of $111 million in residential, $28 million in commercial real estate and $27 million for Bridge and Pinnacle, while MWL balances remained flat.
Asset Quality and the Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL")
Non-performing loans totaled $114.2 million or 0.46% of total loans at March 31, 2023, compared to $105.0 million or 0.42% of total loans at December 31, 2022. Non-performing loans included $36.9 million and $40.3 million of the guaranteed portion of SBA loans on non-accrual status, representing 0.15% and 0.16% of total loans at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.
The following table presents criticized and classified commercial loans at the dates indicated (in thousands):
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
Special mention
$
101,781
$
51,433
Substandard - accruing
596,054
605,965
Substandard - non-accruing
82,840
75,125
Doubtful
7,699
7,990
Total
$
788,374
$
740,513
The increase in criticized and classified assets relates primarily to one multi-family loan that migrated to special mention during the quarter and subsequently paid off.
The following table presents the ACL and related ACL coverage ratios at the dates indicated and net charge-off rates for the periods ended March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands):
ACL
ACL to Total Loans
ACL to Non-Performing Loans
Net Charge-offs to Average Loans (1)
December 31, 2022
$
147,946
0.59
%
140.88
%
0.22
%
March 31, 2023
$
158,792
0.64
%
139.01
%
0.08
%
|_______________________
(1)
Annualized for the three months ended March 31, 2023
The ACL at March 31, 2023 represents management's estimate of lifetime expected credit losses given our assessment of historical data, current conditions, and a reasonable and supportable economic forecast as of the balance sheet date. For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the provision for credit losses was $19.8 million, including $17.6 million related to funded loans. The more significant factors impacting the provision for credit losses and increase in the ACL for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 were a deteriorating economic forecast and an increase in certain specific reserves.
The following table summarizes the activity in the ACL for the periods indicated (in thousands):
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
March 31, 2022
Beginning balance
$
147,946
$
130,671
$
126,457
Impact of adoption of new accounting pronouncement (ASU 2022-02)
(1,794
)
N/A
N/A
Balance after impact of adoption of new accounting pronouncement (ASU 2022-02)
146,152
130,671
126,457
Provision
17,595
40,408
7,446
Net charge-offs
(4,955
)
(23,133
)
(8,460
)
Ending balance
$
158,792
$
147,946
$
125,443
Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was $227.9 million, compared to $243.1 million for the immediately preceding quarter ended December 31, 2022 and $208.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Interest income increased by $38.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to the immediately preceding quarter while interest expense increased by $54.1 million.
The Company's net interest margin, calculated on a tax-equivalent basis, decreased by 0.19% to 2.62% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, from 2.81% for the immediately preceding quarter ended December 31, 2022. Overall, the net interest margin was negatively impacted by an increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits and FHLB advances, more than offsetting the increased yield on interest earning assets. A decline in average non-interest bearing deposits and an increase in on-balance sheet liquidity contributed to an increase in higher-cost funding.
More detail about factors impacting the net interest margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 follows:
- The tax-equivalent yield on investment securities increased to 4.95% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, from 4.33% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. This increase resulted primarily from the reset of coupon rates on variable rate securities.
- The tax-equivalent yield on loans increased to 5.10% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, from 4.72% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The resetting of variable rate loans to higher coupon rates and origination of new loans at higher rates contributed to the increase.
- The average rate paid on interest bearing deposits increased to 2.86% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 from 2.06% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, in response to the rising interest rate environment, tightening liquidity conditions and the shift from non-interest bearing deposits to deposits priced at current, higher market rates.
- The average rate paid on FHLB advances increased to 4.27% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, from 3.44% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, primarily due to higher prevailing rates
- Average non-interest bearing demand deposits declined by $0.8 billion while average cash balances increased by $0.3 billion for the quarter. Correspondingly, the increase in average interest-bearing sources of funds added to the balance sheet at higher current rates totaled $1.1 billion for the quarter. The estimated impact of this shift on the net interest margin for the quarter was 0.14%.
Non-interest income and Non-interest expense
Non-interest income totaled $16.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $26.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and $14.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The quarter over quarter decline is primarily attributable to a $13.3 million loss on certain preferred equity investments during the quarter ended March 31, 2023.
Non-interest expense totaled $152.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $148.5 million for the immediately preceding quarter ended December 31, 2022 and $126.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.
- The year-over-year increases in employee compensation and benefits and in technology expense reflected labor market dynamics and continued investment in people and technology to support future growth.
- Deposit insurance expense increased by $4.5 million compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2022, reflecting an increase in the assessment rate.
- Other non-interest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 included $4.4 million related to certain operational losses. Costs related to deposit rebate and commission programs increased by $6.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 compared to the first quarter of the prior year.
Earnings Conference Call and Presentation
A conference call to discuss quarterly results will be held at 9:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 with Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Rajinder P. Singh, Chief Financial Officer, Leslie N. Lunak and Chief Operating Officer, Thomas M. Cornish.
The earnings release and slides with supplemental information relating to the release will be available on the Investor Relations page under About Us on www.bankunited.com prior to the call. Due to recent demand for conference call services, participants are encouraged to listen to the call via a live Internet webcast at https://ir.bankunited.com. To participate by telephone, participants will receive dial-in information and a unique PIN number upon completion of registration at https://register.vevent.com/register/BId759d8eca4204944ae8b5c726fc19e7c. For those unable to join the live event, an archived webcast will be available in the Investor Relations page at https://ir.bankunited.com approximately two hours following the live webcast.
About BankUnited, Inc.
BankUnited, Inc., with total assets of $37.2 billion at March 31, 2023, is the bank holding company of BankUnited, N.A., a national bank headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida that provides a full range of banking and related services to individual and corporate customers through banking centers located in the state of Florida, New York metropolitan area and Dallas, Texas, and a comprehensive suite of wholesale products to customers through an Atlanta office focused in the Southeast region. BankUnited also offers certain commercial lending and deposit products through national platforms. For additional information, call (877) 779-2265 or visit www.BankUnited.com.
BANKUNITED, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
March 31,
December 31,
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks:
Non-interest bearing
$
15,740
$
16,068
Interest bearing
888,258
556,579
Cash and cash equivalents
903,998
572,647
Investment securities (including securities reported at fair value of $9,523,599 and $9,745,327)
9,533,599
9,755,327
Non-marketable equity securities
384,697
294,172
Loans
24,892,894
24,885,988
Allowance for credit losses
(158,792
)
(147,946
)
Loans, net
24,734,102
24,738,042
Bank owned life insurance
318,305
308,212
Operating lease equipment, net
526,311
539,799
Goodwill
77,637
77,637
Other assets
710,554
740,876
Total assets
$
37,189,203
$
37,026,712
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Demand deposits:
Non-interest bearing
$
7,366,642
$
8,037,848
Interest bearing
2,505,150
2,142,067
Savings and money market
10,601,129
13,061,341
Time
5,249,977
4,268,078
Total deposits
25,722,898
27,509,334
Federal funds purchased
-
190,000
FHLB advances
7,550,000
5,420,000
Notes and other borrowings
720,787
720,923
Other liabilities
714,124
750,474
Total liabilities
34,707,809
34,590,731
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 400,000,000 shares authorized; 74,423,365 and 75,674,587 shares issued and outstanding
744
757
Paid-in capital
269,353
321,729
Retained earnings
2,585,981
2,551,400
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(374,684
)
(437,905
)
Total stockholders' equity
2,481,394
2,435,981
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
37,189,203
$
37,026,712
BANKUNITED, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2023
2022
2022
Interest income:
Loans
$
308,795
$
288,973
$
191,562
Investment securities
118,758
105,172
43,048
Other
12,863
7,345
1,354
Total interest income
440,416
401,490
235,964
Interest expense:
Deposits
133,630
94,403
11,857
Borrowings
78,912
64,021
15,465
Total interest expense
212,542
158,424
27,322
Net interest income before provision for credit losses
227,874
243,066
208,642
Provision for credit losses
19,788
39,608
7,830
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
208,086
203,458
200,812
Non-interest income:
Deposit service charges and fees
5,545
5,482
5,960
Gain (loss) on investment securities, net
(12,549
)
320
(7,868
)
Lease financing
13,109
14,153
13,415
Other non-interest income
10,430
6,858
2,794
Total non-interest income
16,535
26,813
14,301
Non-interest expense:
Employee compensation and benefits
71,051
69,902
67,088
Occupancy and equipment
10,802
10,770
11,512
Deposit insurance expense
7,907
6,205
3,403
Professional fees
2,918
3,028
2,262
Technology
21,726
22,388
17,004
Depreciation and impairment of operating lease equipment
11,521
12,547
12,610
Other non-interest expense
26,855
23,639
12,445
Total non-interest expense
152,780
148,479
126,324
Income before income taxes
71,841
81,792
88,789
Provision for income taxes
18,959
17,585
21,639
Net income
$
52,882
$
64,207
$
67,150
Earnings per common share, basic
$
0.71
$
0.83
$
0.79
Earnings per common share, diluted
$
0.70
$
0.82
$
0.79
BANKUNITED, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31,
Three Months Ended December 31,
Three Months Ended March 31,
Average
Balance
Interest (1)
Yield/
Rate (1)(2)
Average
Balance
Interest (1)
Yield/
Rate (1)(2)
Average
Balance
Interest (1)
Yield/
Rate (1)(2)
Assets:
Interest earning assets:
Loans
$
24,724,296
$
312,125
5.10
%
$
24,624,062
$
292,272
4.72
%
$
23,349,143
$
194,551
3.36
%
Investment securities (3)
9,672,514
119,666
4.95
%
9,788,969
106,034
4.33
%
10,083,083
43,719
1.73
%
Other interest earning assets
1,039,563
12,863
5.02
%
710,315
7,345
4.10
%
674,640
1,354
0.81
%
Total interest earning assets
35,436,373
444,654
5.05
%
35,123,346
405,651
4.60
%
34,106,866
239,624
2.83
%
Allowance for credit losses
(151,071
)
(137,300
)
(129,028
)
Non-interest earning assets
1,793,000
1,837,156
1,674,476
Total assets
$
37,078,302
$
36,823,202
$
35,652,314
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Interest bearing liabilities:
Interest bearing demand deposits
$
2,283,505
$
10,545
1.87
%
$
2,183,854
$
6,704
1.22
%
$
3,078,037
$
1,364
0.18
%
Savings and money market deposits
12,145,922
91,724
3.06
%
12,054,892
68,001
2.24
%
13,401,332
6,931
0.21
%
Time deposits
4,526,480
31,361
2.81
%
3,960,111
19,698
1.97
%
3,319,585
3,562
0.44
%
Total interest bearing deposits
18,955,907
133,630
2.86
%
18,198,857
94,403
2.06
%
19,798,954
11,857
0.24
%
Federal funds purchased
143,580
1,611
4.49
%
175,637
1,677
3.74
%
187,539
58
0.12
%
FHLB advances
6,465,000
68,039
4.27
%
6,125,435
53,084
3.44
%
2,248,889
6,146
1.11
%
Notes and other borrowings
720,906
9,262
5.14
%
721,044
9,260
5.14
%
721,405
9,261
5.13
%
Total interest bearing liabilities
26,285,393
212,542
3.28
%
25,220,973
158,424
2.49
%
22,956,787
27,322
0.48
%
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
7,458,221
8,237,885
9,047,864
Other non-interest bearing liabilities
821,419
879,207
623,200
Total liabilities
34,565,033
34,338,065
32,627,851
Stockholders' equity
2,513,269
2,485,137
3,024,463
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
37,078,302
$
36,823,202
$
35,652,314
Net interest income
$
232,112
$
247,227
$
212,302
Interest rate spread
1.77
%
2.11
%
2.35
%
Net interest margin
2.62
%
2.81
%
2.50
%
|_______________________
(1)
On a tax-equivalent basis where applicable
(2)
Annualized
(3)
At fair value except for securities held to maturity
BANKUNITED, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE
(In thousands except share and per share amounts)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2023
2022
Basic earnings per common share:
Numerator:
Net income
$
52,882
$
67,150
Distributed and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities
(798
)
(929
)
Income allocated to common stockholders for basic earnings per common share
$
52,084
$
66,221
Denominator:
Weighted average common shares outstanding
74,755,002
84,983,873
Less average unvested stock awards
(1,193,881
)
(1,211,807
)
Weighted average shares for basic earnings per common share
73,561,121
83,772,066
Basic earnings per common share
$
0.71
$
0.79
Diluted earnings per common share:
Numerator:
Income allocated to common stockholders for basic earnings per common share
$
52,084
$
66,221
Adjustment for earnings reallocated from participating securities
3
1
Income used in calculating diluted earnings per common share
$
52,087
$
66,222
Denominator:
Weighted average shares for basic earnings per common share
73,561,121
83,772,066
Dilutive effect of certain share-based awards
447,581
137,704
Weighted average shares for diluted earnings per common share
74,008,702
83,909,770
Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.70
$
0.79
BANKUNITED, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED RATIOS
At or for the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
March 31, 2022
Financial ratios (4)
Return on average assets
0.58
%
0.69
%
0.76
%
Return on average stockholders' equity
8.5
%
10.3
%
9.0
%
Net interest margin (3)
2.62
%
2.81
%
2.50
%
Tangible book value per common share
$
32.30
$
31.16
$
33.12
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
Asset quality ratios
Non-performing loans to total loans (1)(5)
0.46
%
0.42
%
Non-performing assets to total assets (2)(5)
0.32
%
0.29
%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
0.64
%
0.59
%
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans (1)(5)
139.01
%
140.88
%
Net charge-offs to average loans (4)
0.08
%
0.22
%
|_______________________
(1)
We define non-performing loans to include non-accrual loans and loans other than purchased credit deteriorated and government insured residential loans that are past due 90 days or more and still accruing. Contractually delinquent purchased credit deteriorated and government insured residential loans on which interest continues to be accrued are excluded from non-performing loans.
(2)
Non-performing assets include non-performing loans, OREO and other repossessed assets.
(3)
On a tax-equivalent basis.
(4)
Annualized for the three month periods as applicable.
(5)
Non-performing loans and assets include the guaranteed portion of non-accrual SBA loans totaling $36.9 million or 0.15% of total loans and 0.10% of total assets at March 31, 2023 and $40.3 million or 0.16% of total loans and 0.11% of total assets at December 31, 2022.
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
Required to be Considered Well Capitalized
BankUnited, Inc.
BankUnited, N.A.
BankUnited, Inc.
BankUnited, N.A.
Capital ratios
Tier 1 leverage
7.4
%
8.6
%
7.5
%
8.4
%
5.0
%
Common Equity Tier 1 ("CET1") risk-based capital
10.8
%
12.5
%
11.0
%
12.4
%
6.5
%
Total risk-based capital
12.6
%
13.1
%
12.7
%
12.9
%
10.0
%
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes this measure is relevant to understanding the capital position and performance of the Company. Disclosure of this non-GAAP financial measure also provides a meaningful basis for comparison to other financial institutions as it is a metric commonly used in the banking industry. The following table reconciles the non-GAAP financial measurement of tangible book value per common share to the comparable GAAP financial measurement of book value per common share at the dates indicated (in thousands except share and per share data):
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
March 31, 2022
Total stockholders' equity
$
2,481,394
$
2,435,981
$
2,861,232
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets
77,637
77,637
77,637
Tangible stockholders' equity
$
2,403,757
$
2,358,344
$
2,783,595
Common shares issued and outstanding
74,423,365
75,674,587
84,052,021
Book value per common share
$
33.34
$
32.19
$
34.04
Tangible book value per common share
$
32.30
$
31.16
$
33.12
